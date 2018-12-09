Town of Bangor
RDP Investments LLC, N4671 Bangor Industrial Parkway, commercial building, $275,000.
Town of Hamilton
Aaron and Gail Bolstad, N6008 Nelson Road, detached deck, $6,500.
La Crosse
Randall Montague, 1526 Hyde Ave., fence $11,483.
Brian Legg, 1524 Prospect St., yard shed, $2,000.
Ted Emery, 2532 S. East Ave., fence, $5,371.
Daniel Felten, 3524 East Ave. S., fence, $5,371.
Mildred Freng, 3528 East Ave. s. Fence $5,371.
Sandra Kaalele, 2304 Sisson Drive, fence, $2,614.
Wisconsin Technology Networking (Mobilitie), antenna, $17,500.
Wisconsin Technology Networking (Mobilitie), antenna, $17,318.
Wisconsin Technology Networking (Mobilitie), antenna, $17,318.
Ryan Properties LLC, 318 Main St., antenna, $15,000.
Wisconsin Technology Networking (Mobilitie), antenna, $16,269.74.
Wisconsin Technology Networking (Mobilitie), antenna, $17,318.
Wisconsin Technology Networking (Mobilitie), antenna, $17,500.
Wisconsin Technology Networking (Mobilitie), antenna, $17,318.
Coulee Region Business Center Inc., 1100 Kane St., alteration, $49,900.
Northside Offices LLC, 2 Copeland Ave., alteration, $329,650.
Chart Energy & Chemicals Inc., 2191 Ward Ave., alteration, $298,000.
LCN UHS La Crosse LLC, 328 S. Front St., demolition.
Phillip M. Gellatt Living Trust, 444 Losey Court Lane, demolition.
Kwik Trip, 2310 Oak St., demolition.
Susan McDaniel, 1327 George St., re-roof, $4,450.
Cedar-Hill Multi Family Properties LLC, 67 Kraft St., re-roof, $65,370.
Momentum Properties LLC, 1312 Kane St., alteration, $10,000.
Onalaska
Woodman’s Food Market Inc., 9515 Hwy. 16, restroom updates, $45,000.
Adam Etrheim, 873 Aspen Valley Drive, lower level buildout, $5,000.
Jim Dillenbeck, 1913-1915 Franklin St., roofing, $12,000.
Kraus-Anderson Inc., 1220 Crossing Meadow Drive, accessory building, $7,500.
Janna Jahr, 1285 Rudy St., commercial alteration and remodel, $40,000.
Town of Onalaska
U.S. Cellular Operation Company of La Crosse Inc., W6639 Raptor Drive, antenna upgrade, $40,000.
Douglas and Diane Beitlich, addition to attached accessory building, $800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.