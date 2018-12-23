La Crosse
Burlington Northern Railroad, 1610 Rublee St., fence, $18,979.
Ingrid Vanduyne, 428 S. 21st St., fence, $12,300.
VSC Corp., 2418 State Road, alteration $20,000.
Salvation Army, 223 N. Eighth St., alteration, $368,973.
City of La Crosse, demolition, 730 Charles St.
Mitchell Schiffer, 1552 Loomis St., re-roof, $5,000.
North Presbyterian Church, 1327 Salem Road, re-roof, $1,000.
Olson Property Group LLC, 2405 S. 16th St., sign, $1,500.
Michael Schuyler, 212 S. 21st St., alteration, $500.
Onalaska
Gundersen Health System, 3111 Gundersen Drive, commercial alteration and remodel, $1,568,900.
Caribou Coffee Co., 1202 Hwy. PH, Suite 200, interior commercial alteration, $10,000.
Nathan Wagner, 911 Oak Timber Drive, lower-level buildout, $ 5,000.
Auto Correct Customs, 1108 Venture Place, change of use
Coldwell Bankers, 1808 E. Main St., interior commercial demolition.
MPD-Barry Blomquist, 2850 Midwest Drive, interior commercial demolition.
Roers Cos., 3770 Emerald Drive East, 128-unit senior living apartment building $18,710,691.
Stein Counseling, 571 Braund St., interior commercial alteration and remodel, $8,000.
Schulze Properties, 2003 Charles Ave., single-family home with attached garage, $260,000.
Town of Onalaska
Dynamic Property Management LLC, N5550 Dynamic Way, industrial building, $22,000.
