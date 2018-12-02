Town of Campbell
Dawson Park LLC, new condominium, $480,000.
Town of Greenfield
S and J Skemp Family 6 LLC, W4406 Hwy. YY, agricultural structure, $10,000.
La Crosse
La Crosse County, 127 S. Seventh St, yard shed, $1,500.
City of La Crosse, 2800 Jackson St., new construction, $204,602.
Marine Credit Union, 300 N. Second St., alteration, $21,600.
Wisco LLC, 1212 Horton St., alteration, $57,775.
Northside Offices LLC, 2 Copeland Ave., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 901 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.
2nd & Main LLC, 1500 Green Bay St., demolition.
Franciscan Skemp Medical Center Inc., 815 S. 10th St., alteration, $20,000.
Sunnyside Apartments LLC, 3850 W. Sunnyside Drive, new construction, $2,800,000.
Gerald Manske, 623 S. Seventh St., re-roof, $7,000.
Family Radio Inc., 201 State St., re-roof, $76,000.
Katherine Kenimer, 2207 Prospect St., re-roof, $7,500.
Deborah Rosenow/Forer, 1627 S. 29th St., re-roof, $3,500.
Spies Construction LLC, 819 S. Sixth St., new construction, $230,000.
Niki Paisley, 1927 S. 28th St., alteration, $35,000.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 912 Avon St., alteration, $6,000.
Ward Evenson III, 2526 S. 13th Place, alteration, $7,500.
David Kujak, 1420 King St., alteration, $90,000.
Udell & Strosahl Joint Revocate Trust, 135 S. 19th St., alteration, $20,000.
Deacon Jones, 2840 S. 21st Terrace, fence, $3,767.
Chart Energy & Chemicals Inc., 2502 S. Losey Blvd., alteration, $785,000.
RRJ Holdings LLC., 815 Rose St., demolition.
Property Logic LLC, 2605 Hemstock St., new construction, $20,000.
Charity Kocimski, 1615 Hyde Ave., re-roof, $6,975.
Pearl Street West LLC, 205 Pearl St., sign, $5,800.
620 Ash Street LLC, Weiss Commercial Real Estate LLC, 3101 Airport Road, sign, $755.
Onalaska
Dustin Nimtz, 635 Oak Ave. S., residential alteration, $6,500.
