La Crosse
Paul Weibel, 1802 Denton St., fence, $2,300.
RMJ Investments LLC, 2118 S. 19th St., wooden patio deck, $500.
Rachel Tangen, 1802 Wood St., fence, $150.
Chart Energy & Chemicals Inc., 2191 Ward Ave., alteration, $258,000.
John H. Kelly Trust, 2036 Cass St., demolition.
Richard Brown, 1808 State St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 2502 Onalaska Ave., demolition.
John Kelly, 2402 Main St., footing/foundation, $60,000.
G2G LLC, 2841 Darling Court, sign, $800.
Jennifer Wolk, 422 S. 21st St., alteration, $2,000.
Onalaska
John Erickson, 324 Ninth Ave. S., roofing, $2,400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.