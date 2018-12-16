Try 1 month for 99¢

La Crosse

Paul Weibel, 1802 Denton St., fence, $2,300.

RMJ Investments LLC, 2118 S. 19th St., wooden patio deck, $500.

Rachel Tangen, 1802 Wood St., fence, $150.

Chart Energy & Chemicals Inc., 2191 Ward Ave., alteration, $258,000.

John H. Kelly Trust, 2036 Cass St., demolition.

Richard Brown, 1808 State St., demolition.

City of La Crosse, 2502 Onalaska Ave., demolition.

John Kelly, 2402 Main St., footing/foundation, $60,000.

G2G LLC, 2841 Darling Court, sign, $800.

Jennifer Wolk, 422 S. 21st St., alteration, $2,000.

Onalaska

John Erickson, 324 Ninth Ave. S., roofing, $2,400.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.