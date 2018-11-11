Town of Barre
Brenda and Matt Peterson, N3057 Crystal Lane, single-family home, $475,000.
Town of Campbell
Jeffrey and Marcie Raebe, 2929 Bayshore Drive, shoreland structure, $50,000.
Town of Farmington
Ryan and Diana Johnson, N7625 Christianson Road, detached accessory building, $30,000.
Town of Hamilton
Patricia Lastofka, N4855 Linse Road, addition to garage, detached accessory building, $26,000.
Town of Holland
Robert and Jean Marconi, N8163 Amundson Coulee Road, single-family home, $270,000.
La Crosse
Arnold Berg, 812 W. Janice Court, fence, $4,994.
Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., fence, $5,111.
BNSF Railroad, 1720 Credit Union Court, fence, $14,434.
Courtney Smith, 815 S. Sixth St., fence, $6,000.
Lucus Korish, 1432 George St., garage, detached, $18,000.
Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC, 4415 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $37,860.
State & West LLC, 401 Jay St., alteration, $500.
Lucus Korish, 1432 George St., demolition, $0.
Ward Ave Outside Storage LLC, 2109 Ward Ave., demolition, $0.
Gregory Pittman, 1001 Cliffwood Lane, re-roof, $39,131.
Cheryl Byers, 1030 Farnam St., re-roof, $3,600.
Catherine Wooten, 2822 W. Fairchild St., re-roof, $15,000.
Richard Cayassu, 5209 Brackenwood Court, re-roof, $20,281.08.
Robert Schultz, 1928 Market St., re-roof, $16,000.
Dennis Glasspoole, 2222 S. 19th St., re-roof, $3,330.
Coulee Region Developers, 119 Copeland Ave., re-roof, $5,500.
Fifth Avenue Awards Inc., 601 S. Fifth Ave., sign, $1,418.
El Walker LLC, 208 Copeland Ave., sign, $780.
Richard Loomis, 2142 Cliffview Terrace, alteration, $8,500.
Sean Sullivan, 2137 Green Bay St., alteration, $20,000.
Patricia Araktingi, 1721 King St., alteration, $15,000.
Daniel Gorman, 417 S. 19th St., alteration, $15,000.
Kratt Lumber Co., 1003 S. 25th St., detached garage, $15,000.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., fence, $153,952.
Serendipity Homes LLC, 1624 Travis St., wooden patio deck, $500.
Barbara Hart, 1820 Sunset Drive, fence.
Kyle Seubert, 1516 Hyde Ave., fence, $6,311.
Heather Riese, 410 N. 23rd St., fence, $750.
Whitney Rucker, 2133 Cass St. fence, $700.
Deborah V. Cromer Survivors Trust, 424 N. 22nd St., detached garage, $24,000.
Cameron Kiersch, 1717 Madison St., fence, $4,800.
City of La Crosse, 1701 Marco Drive, alteration, $16,000.
Deborah V. Cromer Survivors Trust, 424 N. 22nd St., demolition, $0.
Western Technical College, 322 N. Eighth St., demolition, $0.
Pointe West Investments LLC, 231 N. 10th St., alteration, $15,000.
Robin Rickaway, 4304 Meadowlark Lane, re-roof, $11,625.
Steven Hysel, 126 N. 10th St., re-roof, $16,000.
Daniel Kapanke, 727 Copeland Ave., re-roof, $1,000.
Vernon Garves, 3015 S. 27th St., re-roof, $7,000.
James Erdmann, 1414 S. 30th St., re-roof, $6,000.
Robert Harter, 1707 Avon St., re-roof, $8,000.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse Inc., 1331 Clinton St., sign, $1,985.
Kratt Lumber Co., 1003 S. 25th St., new, $225,000.
Construction Restoration Services Inc., 1329 Farnam St., alteration, $60,000.
Town of Medary
Jason and Rachel Rouvel, N2931 Smith Valley Road, detached accessory building, $30,000.
Onalaska
Jennifer and Jeff Odegard, 923 Aspen Valley Drive, new single-family home, garage, $350,000.
Jennifer and Jeff Odegard, 923 Aspen Valley Drive, driveway and sidewalk.
EO Johnson, 3310 South Kinney Coulee Road, commercial remodel, $32,643.
Rob Ramsay, 123 Coachlite Court, No. 392, open deck addition, $5,000.
Thomas Servais, 721 14th Avenue N., accessory building, $4,000.
Chad Hilton, 921 Tahoe Drive, open deck, $2,000.
Town of Onalaska
Donald and Debra Bahr, W5769 Koss Road, detached accessory building, $4,000.
Town of Shelby
Paul and Elaine Gillis, attached deck, $8,000.
