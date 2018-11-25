Town of Farmington
Kevin and Brenda Gagermeier, W2280 Hwy. A, detached accessory building, $125,000.
Town of Hamilton
Daniel and Courtney Kloss, W4517 Kinney Coulee Road, single-family home, $465,000.
Town of Holland
Daniel Kunz Revocable Trust, N9416 Taube Road, single-family home, $4,500,000.
Onalaska
Oak Forest Partners, 1062 Oak Forest Drive, Suite 200, interior commercial remodel, $6,000.
Bryan Graw 2411 Krause Road, roofing, $12,000.
Michael and Kelsey Hanson, 1117 Lake Street, lower-level buildout, $7,500.
LB White Co. LLC, 411 Mason St., roofed testing lab, $40,000.
JBT Hotels/Comfort Inn, 1223 Crossing Meadow Drive, commercial addition, $225,000.
Steve and Rosa Weber, 921 10th Ave. N., roofing, $10,000.
Brian and Kelsi Giraud, 315 11th Ave. S., lower-level buildout and egress window, $14,000.
Ben Miller, 1281 Hwy. PH, detached garage, $31,000.
Abbey Court Apartments LLC, 2117 Abbey Road, four-story apartment building, $2,780,000.
Tim Eichenberg, 609 Bay Court, roofing, $7,000.
Michael Hanifl, 209 14th Ave. N., fire damage repair, $75,000.
Kelly and Stacy Komperud, 2604 Spring Hill Way, single-family home, $320,000.
Town of Onalaska
Constance and David Sura, W7533 Hwy. ZB, screen room, $15,000.
Todd and Tonia Wright, W8324 Hwy. Z, single-family home and detached accessory building, $115,000.
Todd and Tonia Wright, W8320 Hwy. Z, single-family home and detached accessory building, $150,000.
Town of Shelby
Thomas and Gretchen Coleman, addition to residence, $30,000.
Roesler Creekside Addition LLC, W5554 and W5556 Hwy. 14/61, antenna upgrade, $15,000.
