Town of Burns
William and Julie Meyers, W2286 Hwy. 16, detached accessory building, $300.
Town of Farmington
Scott and Amanda Scholze, N9483 McIntosh Road, single-family home, $290,000.
Michael and Tami Haun, N9642 Hwy. 108, accessory building, $3,200.
La Crosse
Nancy Rounier, 1522 Weston St., wooden patio deck $2,500.
Joseph Liegel, 2003 Mississippi St., fence, $1,500.
City of La Crosse, 333 Park Plaza Drive, alteration, $2,500.
City of La Crosse, 2401 S. 15th St., addition $792,700.
City of La Crosse, 617 S. Pettibone Drive, alteration, $2,500.
City of La Crosse, 1901 Campbell Road, demolition.
Collins Rentals of LaX LLC, 1622 S. 14th St., alteration, $750.
Cully Lee, 823 Adams St., re-roof, $5,100.
Tyler Mysliwiec, 2514 Harvey St., re-roof, $7,100.
Jeremiah Anderson 1721 Liberty St Re-Roof $500.
Chart Energy & Chemicals Inc., 2191 Ward Ave., re-roof, $1,200,000.
Jane Klelamp, 2218 Cass St., re-roof, $7,887.
People’s Food Cooperative Inc., 315 Fifth Ave. S., sign, $26,000.
Rebecca Severinski, 1018 Liberty St., alteration, $2,000.
Joseph Hengel, 1612 S. 10th St., alteration, $15,000.
Barbara Deml 815 S 19th St Alteration $8,000.
Town of Medary
John and Sarah Herath, N3538 Sun Valley Road, three-season porch, deck, $49,000.
Onalaska
Terry Weiland, 2215, 2217, 2219, 2221 and 2223 Abbey Road, footing and foundation, $50,000.
Terry Weiland, 2215, 2217, 2219, 2221 and 2223 Abbey Road, commercial erosion control.
Spencer Hagenbarth, 221 S. Coachlite Court, home improvement-roofing, $10,000.
Scott Krall, 1061 Green Bay St., home improvement-roofing, $5,237.
Matt Johnson, 214 Ninth Ave. S., home improvement-roofing, $4,250.
Mike Murry, 661 Winter St., home improvement-roofing, $8,000.
Connect Church, 3340 South Kinney Coulee Road, commercial accessory structure-pergola, $600.
Town of Onalaska
David Balduzzi, N5723 Hwy. OT, $9,995.
Town of Shelby
Jordan and Sara Weeks, W4809 Meyers Road, addition to attached garage, deck, $100,000.
Town of Washington
James and Kelli Caulum, N2494 Hwy. 162, addition to attached garage, $8,000.
