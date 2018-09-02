Town of Farmington
Julie Henderson-Carvalho and Richard Carvalho, N8131 Marx Lane, detached accessory building, $4,100.
Town of Holland
Charlotte and Michael Stange, W6707 Moe Coulee Road, detached accessory building, $45,000.
Town of Medary
Christine Miller, N2541 Baker Road, attached deck, $35,038.
La Crosse
Richard Johnson, 1811 Prospect St., detached garage, $4,284.
Dorothy Molina Roque, 1225 Winnebago St., wooden patio deck, $500.
Stacey Jacob, 2228 Sunset Lane, wooden patio deck, $700.
Eric Bahr, 1029 Johnson St., yard shed, $1,500.
Wied Investments LLC, 921 Farnam St., detached garage, $15,000.
Dean Wozney, 2323 Palace St., antenna, $6,000.
Daniel Ellenz Big Paw Enterprises LLC, 901 S. Seventh, addition, $120,000.
Wal-Mart, 4622 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $20,000.
Fowler & Hammer Inc., 313 Monitor St., addition, $300,000.
Franciscan Skemp Medical Center Inc., 700 West Ave. S., footing/foundation.
Franciscan Skemp Medical Center Inc., 700 West Ave. S., alteration, $800,000.
Teri Rung, 414 S. 17th St., re-roof, $7,500.
John Reinhart, 510 Losey Court Lane, re-roof, $14,770.
Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., re-roof, $79,000.
Ahz LLC, 91 Copeland Ave., sign, $7,000.
Paul Schneider Revocable Trust, 1509 George St., sign, $371.55.
Bast La Crosse LLC, sign, $2,700.
Angela Subjek, 2519 S. 26th St., alteration, $3,600.
Marc Yahn, 1814 Wood St., alteration, $650.
David Helfrich, S. 16th St., alteration, $250.
City of La Crosse, 701 N. 12th St., land disturbance.
Town of Onalaska
Corey Jackson, W8305 Hwy. Z, detached accessory building, $10,000.
