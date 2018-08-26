The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Bangor
Barbara Wittmershaus to Rachel Zibrowski, 508 16th Ave. S., $105,000.
Town of Burns
Scott and Jacqueline Everson Revocable Trust to Jessica and Kurt Heyroth, W400 Davis Road, $450,000.
Harry Meinking Sr. Estate to Donna Meinking, N8109 Hwy. 162, $43,900.
Town of Campbell
Joseph Pederson and Hannah Peterson to Hannah and Joseph Pederson, 3033 Youngdale Ave., $157,500.
Brett and Leah Myers to Kristy Abraham, 223 Shelly Lane, $207,000.
Beth and Jeffery Graves to Benjamin Davies, 1213 Caroline St., $95,500.
Town of Farmington
Joan Lindvik to Hannah and Matthew Ritchie, W5346 Hwy. T, $225,000.
Town of Greenfield
Barbara and Lawrence Schamberger to Joshua Paletta and Carli Slaney, W3424 Hwy. M, $370,000.
Irma Kluth to Irma Kluth Revocable Trust, $29,000.
Town of Hamilton
Dawn Crow to Katherine Crow and Timothy Spah, $130,000.
Lyle Carpenter to Tracy and Vaughn Gerken, N5188 First Ave., $215,000.
Carissa and Lance Jothen to Brittany and Bryan Cessford, W4287 Ceresa Drive, $290,500.
Holmen
Dale and Tracy Sacia to Randolph and Teague Fenwick, 404 W. McHugh St., $240,000.
Donald and Beatrice Strittmater to River Holding Co., 425 Hwy. OT, $275,000.
Michael Grant to Susan Haag, 30 Westminster Ave., $67,000.
Charles Smith Estate to Emily Smith, 519 Commerce St., $1,001,900.
Emily Smith to Kenneth and Steven Smith, 519 Commerce St., 642 Western Ave., $1,419,372.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to HG Group LLC, $49,900.
Holmen Investments LLC to Premier Holmen LLC, 3003, 3007, 3009 and 3013 North Court, $4,275,000.
Rosewood Development of Holmen to Mark Smith, 325 and 327 Rivers Drive, $79,900.
Michael Nelson to Aaron and Monica Carlson, 404 Hunter Court, $279,000.
Edward Davig to 501 Empire Street LLC, 501 Empire St., $700,000.
justin Passe to Erin Knadle, 813 Timberwood Lane, $505,400.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Todd and Tonia Wright, $44,900.
Cynthia and Michael Karlovich to Grant and Jennifer Tebeest, 310 Johnson St., $257,000.
Anthony and Jill Maas to Peter and Tracy Steele, 323 Cypress Circle Lane, $245,500.
La Crosse
Heather and Peter Hamstra to Kirk and Laurel Olson, 117 S. 29th St., $145,000.
Spirit SPE Portfolio 2006-1 LLC to La Crosse Shopko Properties LLC, 4344 Mormon Coulee Road, $5,617,500.
Michael and Patricia Berra to May Vue, 1403 S. 27th St., $167,500.
Elizabeth and Kevin Brungrager to Kathleen Olson, 1525 S. 11th St., $90,000.
Joshua and Richard Dudgeon to Leslie and Rebecca Atwood, 3022 Losey Blvd. S., $180,000.
Timothy Spah to Mike Michaels Holding LLC, 941 Johnson St., $90,000.
Monica and Peter Gorski to Rachel Knutson, 140 S. 23rd St., $200,000.
Gloria Bina Sampson to J&G Sampson Trust, 1225 and 1227 Park Ave., $27,900.
Kevin and Stephanie Timm to Jennifer Dockham, 2314 Jackson St., $129,000.
Aaron and Karla Westpfahl to Molly Anderson and Jacob Brott, 2203 S. 13th Place, $146,500.
Christina and Daniel Gerleman to Yves LLC, 127 Losey Blvd. S., $276,900.
Gregory and Marci Roraff to William Holland, 3619 Deerfield Place, $268,500.
Karen Drazkowski Revocable Trust and Mark Drazkowski Revocable Trust to Karen and Mark Drazkowski, 1826 Green Bay St., $141,625.
Karen and Mark Drazkowski to Ann and Steve Drazkowski, 1826 Green Bay St., $141,625.
Jacqueline Finney to Ann Isham, 1436 Market St., $120,000.
James and Janice Quinn to Cynthia Calogero, 4635 Juniper St., $165,000.
Johnson Real Estate LLC to Kari Buros, 3473 Woodbridge Court, $137,900.
Gerald and Joyce Soffa Joint Revocable Trust to Bradley Baerwalkdt, 2810 and 2812 Onalaska Ave., $155,500.
Elizabeth Humrickhouse-Lee and Joshua Lee to Aaron Westpfahl, 1715 Adams St., $144,900.
Colman and Erica Silbernagel to Paul and Ruth Fairbanks, 2202 S. 23rd St., $170,000.
Amanda and Michael Witzke to Jennifer Jones, 3007 S. 26th St., $124,000.
City of La Crosse to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 912 Avon St., $15,000.
Jodi and Reese Wait to Landa Hilmoe, 2428 George St., $115,500.
Haylee and Scott Pagenkopf to Gabriel Dart and Kirstin Klemp, 1601 Green Bay St., $165,000.
Doua Xiong and Chua Yang to Aerosat Acquisitions LLC, 1900 Sunset Lane, $170,000.
M-R Properties La Crosse to Cass Street Apartments LLC, 1019 Cass St. and 232 S. 11th St. Apts. 101 to 107 and 201 to 207, $576,150.
Dietrich Brothers LLC to S. Oak St. Properties LLC, 2525 East Ave. S., $257,500.
Richard and Rita Morehouse to Jared Milliren, 1706 Salem Road, $1,000.
Dan Kalmes to Jared Milliren, 2544 and 2546 Harvey St., $3,500.
Dan Kalmes to Applebury Properties LLC, $2,500.
Daniel and Sandra Mihalovic to LaX Properties A LLC, 205, 207 and 209 S. 10th St., $205,000.
Leo and Sharon Stage to John and Tiffany Borgwardt, 2540 S. 13th Place, $135,000.
Tracy Clark to TLSC Trust, 136 S. 20th St., $247,200.
Howard Sorenson LLC to Snodgrass Properties of La Crosse LLC, 1911 George St., $124,237.
Andrew and Lauren Stoffel to Lucas Morrissey, 2501 Barlow St., $190,000.
HNT Properties LLC to City of La Crosse, 901 Fifth Ave. S., $109,000.
Town of Medary
Laurie Hurwitz to Sheri and Thomas Kling, W5556 Stone Hill Drive, $360,000.
Onalaska
Jennifer and Robert Ristow to Alexander and Elissa Allen, 818 Madison St., $183,000.
George and Pamela Luecke to George and Pamela Luecke Living Trust, $210,400.
Grant and Jennifer Tebeest to David and Wendy Dechambeau, 629 Hanson Court, $189,900.
Kelsey and Patrick Swanson to Thomas Hunt and Kathryn Ingbritsen, 718 Sand Lake Road, $197,100.
James and Susan Isbell to John Drake and Gina Osorio, 150 Fairway Court, $285,000.
Raymond Parker Estate to Lee Lor and Blong Vang, 309 Eight Ave. S., $147,000.
Adam and Chin-Chin Minniear to Jennifer and Theodore Aquino, 819 Summers Day Lane, $550,000.
Sheri and Thomas Kling to Angela and Thomas Wilson, 319 and 321 N. 15th Ave., and 1819 to 1821 Sunset Drive, $355,000.
Chour and Joseph Pietrek to Douglas and Rebekah Colman, 308 Eighth Ave. N., $138,000.
Alexander Abraham and Ann Isacc to Diana and Robert Kachel, 1528 Franklin St., $178,000.
River of Life Assembly of God Inc. to Property Concepts LLC, 1214, 1202 and 1204 Hwy. PH, $416,120.
Carla and Jason Stanton to Brian and Stephanie Sullivan, 142 Fairway Court, $295,000.
William Schilling Estate to Lori Portner, and Mark and Richard Schilling, 1228 La Crosse St., $116,500.
Sharon Kvan to Legacy Holdings LLC, 206 Eighth Ave. S., $120,000.
Shirley Clark to Mai Yang, 916 Windhill St., $210,000.
Jill and Thomas Weber to Jennifer and Robert Ristow, 617 Westwood Drive, $255,000.
Alice and Timothy Ackerman to Kenneth and Nan Foster, 4009 Beverly Drive, $219,000.
Town of Onalaska
Connie and Douglas Bailey to Joseph Beck, W6734 Strawberry Road, $221,000.
Lifetime Design Homes and NTM Enterprises LLC to David Sather and Lisa Schneider, W6461 Oakwood Circle, $329,900.
Pamela and Ryan Reimers to Benjamin and Nancy Hanks, N6552 Forest Court, $400,000.
Rockland
Brittany and Bryan Cessford to Darcy and Kenneth Crocker, 207 May St., $165,500.
Danielle Feldon to Lori Howard, 1463 Walnut St., $204,900.
Town of Shelby
ALT Investments LLC to Joshua Jurrens and Beth Vanderwielen, $85,000.
Terry Trueblood to Terry Trueblood Revocable Trust, N508 Gronemus Road, W4633 Hwy. MM, $345,700.
West Salem
Donna Clarkin to Bryan Clarkin, 128 Acorn Lane, $281,000.
Bryan Clarkin to Craig and Darlene Forsberg Joint Revocable Trust, 128 Acorn Lane, $340,500.
Robert Hanson to Gulbrand Wee, 220 N. Clark St., $3,750.
Mark and Patricia Christianson to Abigail Althoff and Trevor Jones, 131 West Ave. N., $157,000.
