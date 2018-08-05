The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Bangor
Sheila Vandyck to Zachary Caulum and Brianne Weber, 1204 Grove St., $125,000.
David, Kevin, Lyle and Michael Schaller to Mariah and Zachary Langrehr, 1102 Cardinal St., $135,900.
Town of Bangor
Larry Wehrs to Shane Wehrs Properties LLC, N4477 State Road 162, $700,000.
Town of Burns
Lynn and Paul Miller to Ashley and Michael Bohl, N6175 Hwy. E and N6141 Hwy. 162, $248,300.
Town of Campbell
Barbara Dahlstrom to Jake Whitewater, 2727 Marion St., $166,000.
Town of Farmington
Diane and Kevin Cain to Bradley Cain, $86,000.
Town of Greenfield
Joseph Williams to Joseph and Pamela Williams, W2772 Birch Lane, $111,200.
Tina Bahr to Bahr4 LLC, W3733 and W3701 Hwy. 33, $46,100.
Town of Holland
Dale and Toni Groshek to Elizabeth and Michael Alesch, N7068 Moonlight Drive, $330,000.
Holmen
Bryan and Amy Bakke to Kathryn and Nicholas Bakke, 909 Saddlewood St., $315,000.
Carland, David and Michael Christophers to David and Sally Meyer, 232 Lee St., $219,000.
Walter Walden LLC to Marie Heiser and Adam Plowman, 1518 Viking St., $177,900.
McCathie Investments LLC to Kelly Wirth, 602 Knollwood Drive, $380,425.
Dennis and Debra Pierce Revocable Trust to Holly and Michael Smith, 643 Western Ave., $370,000.
Rita Thorson Living Trust to Laura Rochester and Julie and Michael Thorson, 301 Grant St., $114,100.
Chad and Tanya Heyroth to Christopher Zastrow, N5896 W. Lakeview Court, $153,000.
Robyn Niederkorn and Chad Updike to Scott Dobrunz, 1215 Huntington St., $289,500.
La Crosse
David and Kim Fish to Jared Gilbertson and Michelle Pless, 3008 S. 28th St., $159,400.
Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 200 to Joseph, Patricia and Terry Northwood, 3114 Scarlett Drive, $100,100.
Mary Kircher Trust to Julia Langer-Ozenberger, 3617 Raintree Place, $279,900.
Alissa and Steven Roob to Kevin and Thomas Vanburen, 2310 S. 31st St., $160,000.
Michael Breckel and Rite Wachuta-Breckel, 1004 S. 7th St and 624 Jackson St., $98,100.
Bradley and Jennifer Parker to Gabrielle Parker, 225 S. 23rd St., $145,000.
John Manier to Adam Forbes, 820 North St., $69,900.
Jerry Erickson Estate to Callinna Cooper and Ryan Smith, 2502 S. 16th St., $147,000.
Hilda Walters Estate to Robert Walters, 717 Johnson St., $56,300.
Thomas Kling to Sheri and Thomas Kling, 1819-21 Sunset Drive, $177,400.
Nancy and Stephen Rose to Pamela and Richard Straus, 402 S. 17th St., $539,000.
Blaschke Funeral Home Inc. to Jean and Robert Blaschke, 402 S. 13th St., $500.
US Bank to Anthony Krenzke, 2013 Sunset Lane, $27,235.
Roxann Kelly to Vincent Kelly, 953 Adams St., $82,000.
Lawrence Hamilton to Steven Eide, 1221-1223 Johnson St., $75,000.
Laurence Hamilton to Steven Eide, 1327 Green Bay St., $75,000.
Michelle Clancy to Gordon Clancy and Michelle Clancy, 415 Mississippi St., $92,700.
Nelson Family Real Estate Trust to Dale and Sandra Nelson, 2235 S. 14th St. and 3362 East Ave. S., $219,000.
Brian Benson to Barbara and Brian Benson, 1532-34 Liberty St., 806 Charles St., 612 Market St., 1125 Pine St., 1407 S. Fourth St., 1615-17 Main St., $516,800.
Brian and Barbara Benson to Benson Properties LLC, 127 N. 17th St., 212 No. 15th St., 213 N. 20th St., 217 N. 20th St., 221 N. 20th St., 312 West Ave. N., 314 West Ave. N., 316 West Ave. N., 334 West Ave. N., 403 S. 10th St., 405 S. 10th St., 415 N. 12th St., 431 West Ave. N., 1204 Badger St., 1104 La Crosse St., 1119 Pine St., 1125 Pine St., 1129 Pine St., 1131 Pine St., 1135 Pine St., 1430 Vine St., 223 N. 15th St., 225 N. 15th St., 1503 State St., 200 N. 15th St., 1615 Main St., 1617 Main St., 1626 State St., 2219 La Crosse St., 612 Market St., 806 Charles St., 914 Clinton St., 1114 Fifth Ave. S., 1120 Fifth Ave. S., 1132 Charles St., 1202 Fifth Ave. S., 1204 Fifth Ave. S., 1407 S. Fourth St., 1415 Avon St., 1417 Avon St., 1419 Avon St., 1532 Liberty St., 1534 Liberty St., 1805 Caroline St., 1820 Wood St., 1822 Wood St., 216 Caledonia St., 326 West Ave. N., 126 N. 17th St., 413 West Ave. N., 1110 Fifth Ave. S., 214 Caledonia St., 1114 Fifth Ave. S. Apts. 1 through 12; 1430 Vine St. Apts. 1 through 3, 1004 Cameron Ave., 334 West Ave. N. Apartments 1 through 4 and Stes. 101 and 102, $4,410,100.
Barbara and Douglas Schacht to Damien and Melissa Vinson, 2115 Kane St., $68,000.
Jeffrey and Marion Nylander to Benjamin and Melissa Engen, 2434 Prospect St., $105,000.
Daniel Berg to Emily Svejnoha, 4111 Cardinal Lane, $210,000.
La Crosse County sheriff and Cassondra and Jesse Valley to Daniel Roemhild, 2302 Sunset Drive, $111,000.
Thomas Wiedenbeck to Michael Dhondt, 943 Farnam St., $170,000.
Mandy Christensen to Kelly Greene, 1509 S. 31st St., $149,000.
Jennifer Breen to Jeanne Willcoxon, 1815 S. 20th St., $133,862.
Linda and Warren Simmons to Laura Miltenberger, 2337 Ferry St., $152,500.
Philip Bouffleur Estate to Joseph Hengel, 1106 S. 25th St., $104,500.
Lezpona Investments LLP to Scott Investments LLC, 832 Rose St., $500,000.
Onalaska
Three Amigos Property Management LLC to Abbey Court Apartments LLC, 2101-2107 Abbey Road, $326,000.
Gardner Apartments Inc. to 12 on Main LCC, 402-410 Third Ave. N., $130,880.
Leean and Steven Mathy to Steven and Leeann Mathy Revocable Trust, 251 mason St., $49,000.
Lacey and Nathan Baum to Mitchell and Stacy Tibbitts, 1411 Hickory St., $170,000.
Thomas Viner to Paula Baumgartner, Molly Davidson, Sandra Evens and Michael, Patrick and Timothy Mulrine, 911 La Crosse Street, $22,800.
Sheri Kling to and Sheri and Thomas, 319-321 N. 15th Ave., $155,500.
Ellen Funk Survivors Trust to Henry Funk Jr., 608 Country Club Lane, $405,000.
Patricia Bosshart to Nancy Wakefield, 1053 Kristy Lane, $189,900.
Henry Funk Jr. to Joey Fredrick, 1113 Oak Ave. N., $221,500.
Madeline and Scott Holzem to Zachary Karbula and Brenna Tolzmann, 1212 Greenridge Drive, $214,000.
David and Mary Rhatigan to Julie and Scott Severson, 712 Fourth Ave. N., $206,500.
Jodie and Joshua Harmon to Deepthi Herga and Sriram Rajamanuri, 115 Johnson St., $280,000.
Kathleen and Robert Betchley Jr., 3371 Emerald Valley Drive, $800,000.
Julia, Julie and Scott Severson to Nicholas Carter and Kayce Gentry, 802 Westwood Drive, $196,000.
Jeffrey and Todd Every to Roseanne and Thomas Kiiski, 1241 Wilson St., $173,000.
Kara Good and Caleb Orebaugh to Kristi and Scott Murtz, 211 Fourth Ave. S., $146,000.
Melissa and Scott Gabrielson to Mai Lor and Xiong Thao, 822 Valley Court, $208,800.
Town of Onalaska
Annette and Jeffrey Hoch to La Crosse County, N5646 Sandpiper Driver, $6,750.
David Paudler and David Ritter to La Crosse County, N5723 Hwy. SN, $25,300.
Jon Zabel to Amy and Daniel Swinger, W7766 Schaller Driver, $48,000.
Gayle and Steve Johnson to Johnson Family Trust, W5380 Olson Road, $13,019.
Johnson Family Trust to Karl Schilling, W5531 Olson Road, $497,124.
Town of Shelby
Barbara and Gordon Roberts to Benjamin and Pamela Witucki, W5945 Hillcrest Drive, $215,000.
Wood Corner LLC to MOP Properties 1 LLC, N1497 Lejeune Road, $450,000.
West Salem
Miranda and Rick Molling to Marcia Bruha, 125 Rhyme St., $173,000.
Candace and Roger Bermann to Constance and Terrance Malszycki, 706 N. Mill St., $232,000.
