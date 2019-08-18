The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Brett Sawyer to Brett Sawyer Properties LLC, 1229 State St. and 707 11th St. N.
Christopher Kniech to Gregory and Patricia Miller, 1524 Winnebago St., $127,000.
Christopher and Greta West to Hong Tran and Ross Vandervorste, 758 Hillview Ave., $170,000.
Cheryl and Gary Robbins to Adam Tentis and Kelsey Whalen, 2027 King St., $180,000.
Gerald and Linda Nelson Joint Revocable Trust, 3144 31st St. S., $168,200.
Pahoua Vang and Hue Xiong to David and Jacqueline King, 3548 East Ave. S., $113,000.
Jamie and Quinton Weber to Leo Properties LLC, 1321 30th St. S., 726 16th St. S., 1533 Winnebago St.
Jamie and Quinton Weber to Leo Properties 2 LLC, 1006 and 1008 25th St. S., 2613 26th St. S., 806 and 808 Rublee St.
Marvin and Michelle Wanders to School House Properties LLC, 320 14th St. N.
Daniel, David, James and Thomas Schwabenbauer to James Cherf, 2949 Broadview Place, $195,000.
Kathryn and Steven Carlyon to Tracie and William Bosch, 2915 Baier Lane, $430,000.
Norse Holding Group Inc. to Joseph Johnson, 703 and 705 Market St., $179,000.
Jo and Patrick Cook to Jacob and Kali Roesler, 1331 Denton St., $150,000.
Ballweg-La Crosse Facilities LLC to Darlene Ballweg, 215 Ferry St., 728 and 800 Third St. S.
Darlene Ballweg to Night Ski LLC, 215 Ferry St., 728 and 800 Third St. S.
Rachael Garbers to Joan and Peggy Lejeune, 4604 33rd St. S., $169,900.
John Sheppard Properties LLC to coulee Region Developers LLC, 1418 and 1420 Jackson St., $175,000.
Courtney Samplawski to David Cochran, 1611 Prospect St., $126,000.
Ginger and Tyler Mickelson to Elise and Matthew Smith, 1924 Winnebago St., $142,200.
Amy and Jeremy Brown to Stephen and Teresa Dotta, 2130 31st St. S., $195,500.
John and Paul Lubinsky and Susan Puent to Goehner Investments LLC, 1543 Avon St., $133,500.
Castle Investment Group LLC to Karl Pellowski, 1914 21st Place S., $104,900.
Jay and Jennifer Peterson to Srinivasa Chandana and Indira Reddy, 937 Cliffwood Lane, $268,000.
Aaron and Michelle Tetzlaff to Kurt Gaylor, 1400 Redfield St., $89,900.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Elizabeth Vandyken Trust to Linda Benjamin, 1007 Whispering Winds Place N., $169,900.
Mary Schlichte Family Trust to Cheryl and Jerry Halsted, 1089 Kristy Lane, $186,900.
Thanh Hoan and Vinh Huynh to Pawsitive Investments LLC, 429 Sixth Ave. N., $130,000.
Brenda and Mark Netwal to Kimberly Atkinson and Patrick WEber, 606 11th Ave. N., $185,025.
Jean Togerud to David and Teresa Larsen, 517 14th Ave. N.
John and Lydia Roe to Russell and Verona Kloehn, 2407 Krause Road, $315,000.
RD and KR Stephan Living Trust to the Three Amigos Property Management LLC, 1065, 1067, 1069, 1071, 1073, 1075 and 1077 Kristy Lane, $3,100,000.
James and Stacey Whitaker to Michael and Milissa Branson, 566 Court Road, $180,000.
BANGOR
Modern Woodmen of America to Bangor Rod and Gun Club LTD, $500.
HOLMEN
Bette and Richard Pedretti to Kyle Freybler, $149,900.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Steven and Kathleen Lathrop Revocable Trust, $44,900.
Katherine and Michael Paoli to Jessica Golisch, $210,000.
Kathryn Payne to Drake and Susan Defrane, $220,000.
Nickolas Ellenberger and Andrea Olson-Ellenberger to Bethany Aloisi and Larry Richardson, $305,000.
Jack and Rebecca Pacione to the Jack and Rebecca Pacione Joint Revocable Trust.
David and Janice Doely to Craig and Faith Chappell, $184,900.
WEST SALEM
Dana and Ryan Brown to Emily and Michael Phillips, $220,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Sandra and Warren Thesing to the WS Thesing Irrevocable Trust.
Jody Barney-King and Kermit King to Claire and Jonathan Legault, $140,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Gweneth Wegner to the Gweneth Wegner Revocable Trust.
Helen Horstman I Revocable Trust to Amy and Chad Powers, $40,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Heidi and Nathan Semke to Ryan and Rylie McCracken, $174,070.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Emily and Michael Phillips to Paul Beron, $187,900.
Clarence Newberry to the Marc and Susan Anderson Joint Revocable Trust, $460,000.
Judith Schams to the Judith Schams Revocable Trust.
Christopher Fechner, Terrance Herbst and Craig, Gary and Penny Reedy to Amanecer Confianza LLC, $159,900.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Susan and Wesley Wolfe to Chad and Sarah Comstock, $35,000.
Jennifer Gerken and Edward Kamrowski to Jennifer and Travis Waller, $330,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
John and Louise Leary Trust to Karl Schilling, $1,300,000.
Albert and Loretta Werner to HDMHolley LLC, $5,000.
Bruce and Heidi Youngbauer to David and Janice Doely, $389,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Timothy Manning Estate to Zachary Dickman, $183,500.
Reuben Nicolai to the Reuben Nicolai Revocable Trust.
Frederic and Roxanne Stair to the Frederic and Roxanne Stair Joint Revocable Trust.
Thomas Czechowicz to Lindsey Rushford, $131,900.
