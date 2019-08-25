The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Tippetts Rentals LLC to Zink Property Management LLC, 732, 734 and 736 Rose St., $225,000.
Derek and Melissa Andrjeski to Joseph and Stefanie Flamm, 1308 15th St. S., $162,000.
Richard and Sara Kujak to George and Joan Parke, 3030 Ebner Coulee Road, $451,500.
Karen Price Estate to Lynne Boyette, 2809 Fairchild St. E., $147,500.
Dennis Jacobsen and Patricia Nuttall to Dennis Jacobsen and Patricia Nuttall, 776 23rd St. N.
Alexander Sheppard to MJ Properties Ventures LLC, 908 Jackson St.
John Grosskopf to Bryce Seidel, 1426 Rose St., $70,900.
Michael Schreiner to Michael Kavanagh, 3030 Losey Blvd. S.
Danielle and Erich Rathke to Kristin Kjolhaug and Steven Mohs, 2202 Sunrise Drive, $174,000.
Jami and Joseph Mathison to Wiscon Property Group LLC, 1017 and 1019 Adams St.
Wisco Property Group LLC to Joshua and Mary Duh, 1017 and 1019 Adams St., $139,000.
Verlaine Parcher to Joseph and Katherine Chase, 921 St. Paul St., $42,500.
Brett Betsinger and Myra Brodnax to Darrel Ehrike Jr. and Brent Nolte, 1623 Ferry St., $124,900.
Eleanor Richards to the Kimberly Richards-Marquez Irrevocable Trust, 2106 Garden St.
Roger and Sondra LeGrand to Barbara Rodas, 2105 30th St. S., $205,000.
Saguaro Canyon Properties LLC to David and Judith Sleight, 3162 33rd St. S., $191,500.
Kathryn Blomquist to Francis and Judith Mathison, 2212 16th St. S., $147,000.
LaBelle La Crosse LLC to Carol and Martin Meeker, 2600 and 2626 Rose St., $4,622,500.
Alicia and Matthew Shepard to the City of La Crosse, 921 and 923 Fifth Ave. S., $73,000.
Sarah McKenzie to Jonathan McKenzie, 2216 13th St. S.
Ann and Garrett Lauderdale to Wisco Property Group LLC, 116 and 118 24th St. S., $230,000.
Joseph and Nancy Coppola to Barbara Eisenmenger and Kevin Zabel, 314 28th St. S., $227,500.
Barbara and James Hemker to Peter Brunoni, 2324 Adams St., $165,000.
Patricia Heglund Joint Revocable Trust and Kirk Lohman Joint Revocable Trust to Brienne and Peter Nestingen, 217 15th St. S., $300,000.
Norman Hall to Molly and Ted Medinger, 1322 Charles St., $140,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Julie and Roger Wagner to the Julie and Roger Wagner Revocable Trust, 486 Sycamore St.
Dennis and Paula Stanek to Jenny and Thomas O’Neil, 2304 Main St. E., $239,900.
Shawn Hollowitch to Megan Vankirk, 113 Ninth Ave. N.
Quality Builders LLC to David and Tamara Clark, 723 Fourth Ave. N., $170,000.
Lowell and Mary Meier Trust to Karen Wagner, 424 Grove St., $200,000.
Noah and Tiffany La Liberte to Gretchen Caron and Allen Strange, 528 Vilas St., $208,000.
Robert and Tammy Bakalars to Barbara and Richard Shaw, 314 Third Ave. S., $172,500.
BANGOR
Kurt Lange to Gregory Sprehn, $125,000.
Howard Niedfeldt to the Schmidt Family Living Trust, $30,000.
Paul Beron to Pamala Muller, $138,400.
HOLMEN
Peters Wealth Managements LLC to Karl and Tammi Yanzer, $366,000.
Ronald and Steven Fonstad to Brett and Haley Knudsen, $194,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Village of Holmen, $150,000.
HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $244,900.
HG Group LLC to Kenneth Waldera, $244,900.
Brad and Inga Strain to Apolonia and Jason Speropulos, $214,000.
Thorud Development LLC to James Westpfahl, $49,900.
ROCKLAND
Towner Construction LLC to Jerry Bunes and Donica Gerdes, $212,550.
WEST SALEM
Heather and Jarrod Roll to Julia Lichtenberg, $186,500.
Richard Loomis to Bethany and Michael Bakalars, $850,000.
Samantha Allen to Alan Markee, $249,900.
John and Shirley Sauls to the Richard and Hilary Farm Joint Revocable Trust, $110,000.
Stacy Roshto to Davita and Rob Molling, $250,000.
Jacqueline and Stephen Grover to Nicholas Klos, $251,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Eleanor Richards to the Eleanor Richards Revocable Trust.
David and Elizabeth Loging to Elizabeth Loging.
TOWN OF BURNS
Duane and Tamara Streeck to Duane and Tamara Streeck.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Vilas Street Property Management Group LLC to Meghan Finch and Darren Kinder, $179,000.
Park Dawson to Jacob and Jessie Erickson, $430,000.
Dawson Park LLC to Charles and Kari Nelson, $440,000.
Andrew Pospychala to Brayer and Vicki Amble, $231,000.
Diane and John Taivalkoski to Christopher Bush, $227,000.
Marilyn Storey to Doreen and John Kraft, $215,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Barbara and Donald Hankins to the State of Wisconsin DOT.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Gary Berg to Gary and Janelle Berg.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
JFCM Properties LLC to Suburban Propane LP, $300,000.
Anne and David Fennigkoh to Karl Fennigkoh, $37,500.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jennifer and Leroy Wipf to Andrew and Christen Blencoe, $398,000.
Honnie and Michael Ammann to Herbert and Linda Miller.
Herbert and Linda Miller to Honnie and Michael Ammann.
Christopher and Kathryn Mayer to Christina and Daniel Porath, $16,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Barbara and Richard Albrechtson to Richard and Barbara Albrechtson Joint Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Diane and Steven Borger and the Sheriff of La Crosse County to Ken Tschumper, $179,900.
Town of Onalaska to John and Sarah Purvis, $1,000.
Edwin Haeuser to Rachel and Travis Steen, $279,900.
Gavaghan LLC to Marcia Camden, $70,000.
Justin Jenson to Ryan Nernberger, $168,000.
Bette and Richard Pedretti to Jason Nesbit, $254,900.
T&D Real Estate Investments LLC to Duane and Mary Schlender, $72,000.
Forest and Megan Brody to Angela and William Smith, $204,900.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Alan and Patricia Hanson to the Hanson Living Trust.
Marilyn Shultz to Martin Hilliker, $359,000.
