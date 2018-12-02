The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Bangor
Lisa Olson to Michael and Tina Langrehr, 404 14th Ave. S., $47,000.
Town of Barre
Dean and Debra Ascher to John Huebner, N3270 Hwy. OA, $4,200.
Town of Burns
Debra and Donald Kane to Timothy Gavin, W480 Hwy. T, $459,900.
Town of Campbell
Brian and Sherry Nichols to Britton and Shelby Darling, 2515 Bainbridge St., $199,000.
Town of Farmington
Randy and Barbara Joint Revocable Trust to Dennis and Mary Olson, N8283 Hall Road, $398,000.
Town of Holland
James Dummer to Robert Dummer, N6642 Hwy. XX, $78,000.
Holmen
Donna and Paul Anderson to Jnell and Mark Goyette, 333 Church St., $135,000.
La Crosse
La Crosse Community Housing Development Organization to Melissa Kochagian, 918, 920 and 922 Fifth Ave. S., $155,000.
Mandy and Todd Foster to Michael Lanzel, 1610 S. 22nd St., $126,000.
Jennifer and Steven Cash to Steven Cash, 3402 S. 29th St., $106,700.
Jodi and Scott Benusa to Jodi and Scott Benusa, 1325 Denton St., $136,500.
Florence and Michael Aliesch, 1020 Farnam St., $60,000.
Amber to Nathan Semb to Austin and Richard Siewert, 201 S. 21st St., $125,000.
Lokwood LLC to Karen Mitchell, 905 Fifth Ave. S., $70,000.
Jonathan Nowland to Christi Nowland, 3002 Lakota Place, $182,000.
Misty and Mitchell Lown to Jennifer and Richard Poff, 1343 Wood St., $118,000.
Angela Green to Michael Hayes and Cassandra Kiser, 1434 Redfield St., $144,500.
Constance Cross to Mary Jaeger, 3532 East Ave. S., $101,000.
Jill and Lawrence Weisbrod to Gretchen Pangier, 2950 Baier Lane, $525,000.
Phyllis Duffrin to Moriah Cody, 234 Caledonia St., $61,000.
Cynthia Quint to William Morrison, 1326 Mississippi St., $60,000.
Onalaska
Elmwood Partners Ltd. Partnership to Dennis and Lauri Ford Trust, 685 Marcou Road, $99,900.
Roger and Rachel Niedfeldt to Melinda Whitacre, 1564 E. Young Drive, $116,800.
Lisa and William Owen to Steven Cowan, 925 Wilson Place, $225,000.
Jason and Stacie Lince to Ruth Krett, 1033 Kristy Lane, $215,000.
Kathy and Kenneth Kryzenske to Jennifer and Nicolas Wiesjahn, 2228 Evenson Drive, $328,000.
Town of Onalaska
La Crosse County to Town of Onalaska, $100.
Elizabeth and James Gilbertson to Michael McAuliffe, N6301 Hwy. ZB, $199,500.
Rockland
Couleecap Inc. to Pa Zao Chang and Ti Vang, 1567 Hickory St., $195,000.
Small Town Investments LLC to Village of Rockland, 1671 Birch St., $21,800.
Town of Shelby
Beverly and Michael Kratt to Andrew and Sara Meyers, N1631 Hagen Road, $250,000.
Paul Arenz and Barbara Clements to Paul Arenz, N162 Johnson Road, $196,700.
Christine and Stephen Woessner to Kevin Arnold and Karen Klein-Arnold, 4695 Brickyard Lane, $335,000.
Sara and Sheldon Levenstein to Lisa and William Owen, W5859 Cedar Road, $225,000.
Town of Washington
David Hanson to Town of Washington, $500.
West Salem
Ingrid Brindley Estate to Nicole Walski, 1040 Harter Court, $200,000.
