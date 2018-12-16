The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Bangor
William and Kathleen Hayman Living Trust to Wade and Erika Olson 2018 Revocable Trust, N2677 Hwy. 162, $570,000.
Northern States Power Co. to Kim and Lauren Thicke, N4897 Hwy. J, $760.
Town of Barre
Ana and Duane Schaper to Charles and Stacy Bossingham, W4583 Hwy. B., $250,000.
Caila and Mathew Radke to Kari and Mark Lee, W4154 Hwy. O., $231,900.
Jason Lindvig to Jason Lindvig Revocable Trust, W4576 Hwy. O., $259,300.
Town of Campbell
Peggy Bemis, Helen Kotlarz and Cheryl Miller to Donald Vanderhoff, 1725 Caroline St., $55,000.
Kevin Glaunert and Maryanne Kircher to David Boyette and Michelle Johnson, 715 Kime St., $165,000.
Town of Greenfield
Lynda and Norman Nordstrom to Michael Padesky, W4020 Jason Lane, $305,000.
Town of Hamilton
Gloria Fennigkoh to Anne and David Fennigkoh, W3297 and W3298 Fennigkoh Road, $240,000.
Benjamin and Stephanie Knutson to Brooklyn and Craig Larson, W4212 Ceresa Drive, $238,900.
Arlene Oldenburg to Cynth, Jenelle, Richard and Ronald Oldenburg, $253,700.
Jenelle and Richard Oldenburg to Cynthia and Ronald Oldenburg, $57,300.
Cynthia and Ronald Oldenburg to Jenelle and Richard Oldenburg, $55,800.
Jenelle and Richard Oldenburg to Cynthia and Ronald Oldenburg, $87,750.
Town of Holland
Gregory Carey to David and Tiffany Lein, N6855 Sand Prairie Court, $358,900.
April and Robert Senn to Carolyn and Daniel Schams, W7725 Volendam St., $375,000.
Holmen
James Stoeckly III to James III and Jeanne Stoeckly, 213 Long Coulee Road, $167,199.
Kristie Klawitter to Brady and Jolyssa Pederson, 913 Deerfield St., $234,900.
La Crosse
Cynthia and Laurie Arauz to Kelly Garrity and Nicholas Gilman, 3002 Losey Blvd. S., $125,000.
Diocese of La Crosse to Glen Twite, 514 Johnson St., $25,000.
Life Marathon Family Limited Partnership to Property Logic LLC, 3334 Mormon Coulee Road, $266,000.
Shared Health Services Corp. to Property Logic LLC, 2635 Hemstock St., $567,500.
Matthew Owens to Elizabeth and Kevin Brungraber, Jordan and Julia Marti, and Anthony and Michelle Nehring, 1426 Market St., $128,200.
Alacia Pierce to Shannon Buboltz and Paul Frederickson, 1226 S. 15th St., $159,900.
Richard W. Brown LLC to CIA SIAB Inc., 1825 Sunset Lanes, $260,000.
Dorinda Hawk Estate to John and Kathryn Hatlestad, 515 S. 15th St., $151,500.
Life Marathon Family Ltd. Partnership to Property Logic LLC, $311,125.
Jennifer Walden to Alacia Pierce, 1026 S. 28th St., $180,000.
Glen Twite to Seth Nururden, 514 Johnson St., $3,500.
James Ward J. Estate to Goehner Investments LLC, 2118 Kane St., $50,000.
Kyle Litsheim to Carl and Heather Happel, 1361 S. 26th St., $154,900.
Julie Miller to James and Joan Peterson, 2945 Leonard St., $123,300.
WISCO Property Group LLC to Joseph and Kendal Roraff, 2124 Liberty St., $40,000.
Dale Bohnert to Marlene McElroy, 5049 Hwy. B, $93,000.
Herman Wiersgalla to Jamie Nichols, 2136 Jackson St., $125,000.
Rochester Real Estate Company LLC to Life Marathon Family LLC to Life Marathon Family LP and Property Logic LLC, 2534 Hauser St., $2,470,000.
Kristina and Steven Follansbee to H&H Housing Enterprises LLC, 102 State St. and 128 and 130 N. 10th St., $152,000.
Maureen and Peter Schumacher to Ashley Iwanski and Matthew Sullivan, 2437 Wood St., $135,000.
True Blue Farm LLC to Shannon Rouleau, 505 S. 28th St., $163,900.
Vanguard Valley LLC to Christian Hanson and Louise Zamparutti, 1919 Adams St., $173,000.
Marlane Anderson and Keith Pierce to CD Taylor Holdings LLC, 1441 and 1443 George St., $132,500.
Mary and Thomas Stibbe to Andrew and Ashley Olson, 4010 Old Town Hall Road, $248,000.
Town of Medary
Robert Skemp Trust to Cedar Hill Multi-Family Properties LLC, $45,000.
Onalaska
Terry Weiland to Nathanial Ganrude and Emily Perry, 502 Birch St., $297,500.
Brandon and Elizabeth Knapp to Andrew and Lauren Stoffel, 1065 Charles Ave., $378,000.
Joanne Naughton to Joanne Naughton Trust, 1017 Kristy Lane, $172,200.
Elsen Construction LLC to Brian and Stacy Pierce, 218 Howard Drive, $310,000.
David and Patricia Olson to Frank and Ruth Vierling, $72,500.
Andrew and Frederick Hengst to John and Lydia Roe, 2407 Krause Road, $299,900.
John and Lydia Roe to Carmen and Tyler Adams, 219 16th Ave. S., $262,500.
John and Shareene Berti to Joseph Johnson, 916 12th Ave. S., $89,900.
Lance, Lee and Lisa Schmitt to J&K Brudos Trust, 1006 Wilson St., $210,000.
Adam and MacKenzie Goldbeck to Marissa and Matthew Haffemann, 917 Green Bay St., $175,000.
Town of Onalaska
Carl and Heather Happel to Abigail and Jeffrey Reichling, N5653 Mohican Trail, $222,500.
Gavaghan LLC to Richard Esterl and Lisa Knauf, $86,500.
Jean Schubert Estate to Paula Knutson, W7259 Northshore Lane, $200,000.
Wayne Wheeler Estate to Terry Gunderson, W7085 Cottonwood Place, $172,000.
Rockland
Brian and Genel Olsen to Olsen Family Trust, 405 Mourning Dove St., $121,300.
Small Town Investments LLC to Andrew Overfelt, 1654 Birch St., $211,350.
Town of Shelby
Margaret and Priamo Paulino to Heather Bach, W5096 Boma Road, $400,000.
Steven Giese to VA Ventures LLC, $10,000.
ALT Investments LLC to Brooke and Paul Stanton, $185,000.
G&D Schneberger to Gregory and Kari Allen, W4915 Battlestone Station Road, $259,900.
Town of Washington
Kelsey and Nicholas Giraud to Cory Jerome, N2381 Antony Road, $211,700.
West Salem
Stanley and Fern Tyler Revocable Trust, 519 Lee Drive, $189,500.
