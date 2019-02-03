The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Bangor
Ardelle Johnson Estate to Buchner Properties LLC, 301 N. 18th Ave., $172,300.
Town of Burns
David Pfaff to Beth Pfaff, W1382 Aasen Road, $180,300.
Town of Campbell
Mary Pickett to Brianna Chance, 907 La Crescent St., $115,000.
Town of Farmington
Terry Priebe to John Fema, $36,000.
Anna Alleman to Tanner Burchell, W3726 Hwy. T., $105,000.
Diana Hansen to to Chad and Diana Hansen, N7403 Hwy. C., $150,000.
Town of Holland
Collen and Curtis Rugg to Adam and Kelly Conway, $152,000.
Susan Stetter to Robert Olson, $300,000.
Holmen
S&J Properties of LaCrosse LLC to JKC Construction LLC, 3133 Horton St., $44,900.
JKC Construction LLC to Patti and Timothy Lyon, 3133 Horton St., $334,500.
Judith Mugh Revocable Trust to Judith McHugh, $100,000.
Kacy and Michael Nomland to Xiong Pao Lor and Chia Yang, 1010 Saddlewood St., $257,500.
La Crosse
Kenneth Dahl and Kenneth Dahl Revocable Trust to 4009 MCR Partners, 2418 Robinsdale Ave., $20,000.
Theodora Lapitz to Mary and Richard Hemker, 1911 Green Bay St., $55,000.
Burr Wenzel Estate to Samuel Helming and Victoria Perz, 2147 S. 22nd St., $123,500.
RFL Declaration of Trust to Graham Investments LLC, 3005 Losey Blvd. S., $110,000.
Elizabeth Choinski to Elizabeth Choinski and Thomas Choinski, 3136 Losey Blvd. S., $82,100.
Amy and Kevin Hansen to Patricia and Wayne Runde, 1501 S. 31st St., $186,000.
Darla Donovan to Joseph Johnson, 1506 and 1508 Johnson St., $182,500.
Debra Sather and Scott Zielke, 345 S. 20th St., $100,000.
Brittany and Joseph Tristano to Lora Cadwell, 1729 Barnabee Road, $205,000.
Onalaska
David and Steven Davies to Nhuhao Huynh and Tan Nguyen, 611 and 613 Rolling Oaks Drive, $301,000.
Lance and Mechele Mihalovic and La Crosse County Sheriff to NYMT Loan Trust 2014-RP1, $99,000.
Barbara Phillips and Lois Sanderson to Kristina and Steven Follensbee, 205 and 207 13th Ave., $230,000.
425 Second Avenue South LLC to Rosal Real Estate Holdings LLC, 425 Second Ave. S., $900,000.
Town of Washington
Shane and Tina Wehrs to Rick and Tina Schermerhorn, $500,000.
Shane and Tina Wehrs to Gregory and Nikki Johann, W1869 Brye Road, $450,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.