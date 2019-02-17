The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Bangor
Samuel and Sandra Arentz to Arentz Family Irrevocable Trust, W698 Hwy JJ, $265,150.
Town of Barre
Michael Hoppens to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $30,100.
Town of Campbell
Kristy Abraham to Robert Abraham, 910 Steven Place, $372,300.
Town of Greenfield
Allen Radke to Joseph Hengel, N2192 Clements Road, $190,000.
Allen Radke to Town of Greenfield, $100.
Allen Radke to Britt Lund, N2192 Clements Road, $220,000.
Town of Hamilton
Reuben Hundt Estate to Jaymeson Urbick, N4919 Oakview Drive, $105,000.
Leighann and Ryan Wilkes to Teesha and Wade Willinger, N5076 Wildflower Lane, $525,000.
Thomas Nettell to Leighann Gooden and Ryan Wilkes, W5075 Quackenbush Road, $850,000.
Ryan Glaze to Jordan Wegner, W4177 Ceresa Drive, $139,900.
Town of Holland
Kenneth Schaldach Estate to David and Tricia Gibbons, N7811 Amsterdam Prairie Road, $168,900.
Holmen
Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC to Richard and Sheryl Davison, 204 Marie Drive, $273,900.
Christopher Eickman to Michelle Biermeier, 210 E. Third Ave., $162,700.
JMQ Properties LLC to Riverland Energy Cooperative, $250,000.
Mary McLellan to Sandra Price, 706 Capitol Court, $126,100.
Sandra Price to Sandra Price Revocable Trust, 706 Capitol Court, $126,100.
Darwin Grosz to Thomas Nettell, 1500 Oakley Lane and 702 Judith Court, $350,000.
JMQ Properties LLC to Richard Johnson and Matthew Tolvstad, $147,777.
La Crosse
Daniel and Susan Price to Douglas and Jennifer Dwyer, 2405 Farnam St., $159,000.
H&K Rentals LLC to Craig and Stacy Masters, 314 and 316 Liberty St., $134,000.
Cynthia and Lawrence Brinkman to Nicks Rentals 4 LLC, 203 and 205 Bundy St., $125,000.
Laurie Sexauer to Cody Servais, 1527, 1529 and 1531 Kane St., $195,000.
Joan Gardner to Joan and Shelby Gardner, 1619 S. Ninth St., $46,700.
Katherine and Neil Olson to Sue Stevenson, 2012 S. 15th St., $123,400.
Michelle and Thomas McMorrow to Merideth and William Garcia, 2134 Cass St., $171,900.
Cecil and Emily Dayton to Benjamin Lubinski, 2015 Wood St., $127,885.
Parker Prestige Properties LLC to Jonathon Ames and Gabrielle Parker, 3529 and 3531 Easter Road, $270,000.
P&L Rentals LLC to Maria Walters, 911 Johnson St., $115,000.
Joshua and Stefanie Czys to Hilary Belter and Jonathan Garcia, 4118 Cardinal Lane, $211,000.
Geri and Tetyana Newbegin, 1007, 1009 and 1011 S. Seventh St., $145,000.
Town of Medary
Debra and Frederick Holtschlag too Kenny and Sonya Moafanua, W5224 Harter Drive, $302,375.
Lori Lentz and Sally Olson to Sally Olson, N2871 Smith Valley Road, $197,200.
Onalaska
Donna and Gary Kateley to Abbie Dittman, Angela Engebretson and Erin Malak, W7605 Hwy. ZB, $415,800.
Donna and Gary Kateley to Abbie Dittman, Angela Engebretson and Erin Malak, W7611 Hwy. ZB, $308,600.
Town of Onalaska
George and Anastasia Patros Revocable Grantor Trust to George and Anastasia Family Trust, 9372, 9374, 9376, 9378, 9380, 9382, 8386, 9390, 9394 and 9850 Hwy. 16, $3,725,000.
George and Anastasia Family Trust to East Town Plaza LLC, 9372, 9374, 9376, 9378, 9380, 9382, 8386, 9390, 9394 and 9850 Hwy. 16, $3,725,000.
Town of Shelby
Richard Masrud Revocable Trust to Julie Marthaler, N2194 Valley Road, $500,600.
Steven Jackson to Bonita and Robert Jackson, W5214 Hwy. F, $17,400.
Patrick and Teresa Mullaney to Patrick and Teresa Revocable Trust, W4931 Mill St., $242,200.
West Salem
Judy and Ronald Wehrs to Stanley and Stephanie Howe, 707 N. Mark St., $328,000.
