The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Bangor
Debra and Joseph Kaiser to Connor and Kasey Kaiser, N3340 Hwy. J, $1,600.
Town of Burns
John Olson to Tyler Everson, N5709 and N5790 Hwy. E, $200,000.
Town of Campbell
Gary Hutschenreuter Estate to Walter Munson and Samuel Schultz, 1824 Bainbridge Place, $56,740.
Town of Farmington
Douglas and Melissa Godlewski to Jordan and Ryan Jones, W3875 Harvey Lane, $270,000.
Town of Holland
Richard Cornforth to Richard and Diane Cornforth Family Trust, N8094 Hwy. 53, $2,900.
Holmen
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Aaron and Katie Schmidt, 214 Howard Drive, $336,900.
La Crosse
Serendipity Homes LLC to Karin and Lawrence Hoying, 1624 Travis St., $145,000.
Luke Herold and Sheriff La Crosse County to Navy Federal Credit Union, 3008 Lincoln Ave., $144,600.
Hub on 6th LLC to Daniel Bukowski, 415 N. Sixth St, Unit 13, $330,000.
Haefs Homes LLC to ENS Investments LLC, 1631 Market St., $125,750.
Barbara and James Kauphusman to Paul Fritz and Robbi McKee, 1815 Cass St., $270,000.
Timothy Johnston to Kelsey and Max Vance, 3023 Birch Drive, $179,900.
Carmen Brandau and Carmen and Timothy Czechowicz to Carmen Czechowicz, 2923 Brookshire Places, $110,600.
Bradley Furuseth Estate to Heather Furuseth, 1903 Losey Blvd. S., $171,200.
Josephine Johnston Trust to Amber and Richard Viner, 2160 and 2164 Green Bay St., $145,000.
Christian Bratager to RIP Solutions LLC, 702 and 704 Harvey St., and 1603 Hagar St., $167,600.
Barbara and Gregory Loomis to Gregory and Barbara Loomis Joint Revocable Trust, 2437 Loomis St., $181,500.
Earl and Karlette Kumm to Jaklyn and Thomas Drea, 2612 S. 32nd St., $157,000.
Spenser Nickelatti to NRE Properties LLC, 2504 Prospect St., $73,500.
Dale and Karen Montgomery Living Trust to Anthony and Susan Tomashek, 4613 S. 33rd St., $137,500.
Stacy Cox to Sean Cox, 1412 Hyde Ave., $156,500.
Onalaska
David and Susan McDowell Revocable Trust to APD Holdings LLC, 400 and 402 15th Ave. N., $165,000.
Barbara and Gregory Loomis to Gregory and Barbara Loomis Joint Revocable Trust, 404 Country Club Lane, $542,300.
Onalaska Rentals LLC to Debra and Donald Huff, 200 Heritage Lane, $232,500.
Marcella Horman to Marcella Horman Irrevocable Trust, 538 12th Ave. N., $167,000.
Town of Onalaska
Jostad Family Farm LLC to Carmon Jostad, N7132 Hwy. W, $149,300.
Dustin and Rhonda Berg to Marc, Megan and Sharon Schultz, W8275 Tower St., $159,900.
Town of Shelby
David and Sharon Schulz to Hsu-Hsien Shelly Lwu, W4969 Battlestone Station Road, $354,500.
Linda Kapanke Estate to Robert Kapanke, W4903 Harvest Lane, $120,500.
Kramer Family Living Trust to Jerry Kramer Revocable Trust, $2,500.
David and Tiffany Lein to Jason Harden and Carrie Wuensch-Harden, W5730 Hypoint Drive, $235,500.
Banc Securities LLC to Lacrosses Self Storage Properties, 4815 Mormon Coulee Road, $250,000.
Joshua Walker to Kristin Ringgenberg, 2104 S. 17th St., $120,000.
John and Kara Bayer to Joshua Walker, 1802 S. 21st Place, $160,000.
Alissa and Casey Thompson to Eleanore McLoone, 1252 Seiler Lane, $237,000.
Kristi and Mark Koch to Ocean Fin LLC, 422 Cass St., $120,000.
West Salem
Carol and Gerald Kreibich to Jerod and Rebecca Kreibich, 200 W. Jefferson St., $225,000.
David and Diane Nelson to Ethel and Ricky Johnson, 334 E. Hamlin St., $240,000.
Town of Washington
Douglas and Teresa White to Jeremiah and Victoria White, N1800 Bunker Hill Road, $100.
Rustic River Rentals LLC to Vincent and Dawn Hundt Revocable Trust, N1098 Hwy PI, $85,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.