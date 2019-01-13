The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Bangor
Aloysius and Anna Antony Revocable Trust to Charles and Rhonda Antony, N3559 Daring Road and N3407 Coleman Road, $332,000.
Town of Burns
Peter Kohlmann to Small Town Investments LLC, N5196 Hwy. J., $116,832.
DeWitt and Diane Olson to Brandi and Derek Brevik, 407 Long Coulee Road, $122,400.
Town of Campbell
RTLJ Enterprises LLC to Linda and R. Todd Jones, 1701, 1705, 1734 and 1729 La Crescent St., 1749 Bainbridge St., $1,211,000.
Linda and R. Todd Jones to R. Todd and Linda Jones Charitable Remainder Unitrust, 1701, 1705, 1734 and 1729 La Crescent St., 1749 Bainbridge St., $1,211,000.
Ashley and Michael Bakalars to Nathan Adams, 208 Church Drive, $184,900.
Town of Farmington
Cindy Adamson to Timothy Adamson, $2,300.
Lois Sulser to Dev Patel, N9257 and N9269 Hwy. C, and W2606 Davis Creek Road, $850,000.
Town of Hamilton
Davita and Rob Molling to Jonathon and Meghan Gilles, W3802 Southern Drive, $370,000.
Barbara Thompson to ABEN Farms LLC, N6648 Scotch Coulee Road, $440,000.
Kristine Halverson to Katie Gunderson, W4607 Settlers Trail, $343,000.
Town of Holland
Advanced Home Builder LLC to NEL Investemnts LLC, $150,000.
Janice and Ray Hale Jr. to Christopher Hale, W8059 Old Hwy. NA, $168,900.
Debra and Jay Bratberg to Amy and Dallas Werner, $343,700.
Holmen
Sochi and Uchechukwu Eze to Andrew and Vanessa Jagim, 1003 Deerfield St., $258,500.
Angel Butler-Joseph and Matthew Joseph to Joseph Pietrek, 201 Third Ave. E., $200,000.
Holmen Development LLC to ZF Properties LLC, W7718 Hwy. 35, $700,000.
Jon and Rhonda Rabitt Revocable Trust to Rhonda Rabbitt Revocable Trust, N2540 Hwy. OA, $270,000.
Tyler Tubbs to Amy and Tyler Tubbs, 1903 Fauna St., $103,200.
Michael Remus to Bratager Properties 3 LLC, 412 Long Coulee Road, $105,000.
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Elsen Construction LLC, 315 Marie Drive, $65,900.
La Crosse
Judy Hanley 2009 Revocable Trust and Carol Redmann 2009 Revocable Trust to Nanette Hesseltine, 1802 Denton St., $112,000.
Kurt Firary to Sylvia Firary, 210 N. 24th St., $245,000.
Brian and Jamie Skiles to Ka Youa Lee and Aly Vang, 2216 S. 16th St., $140,000.
Kathleen and Larry Wagner to Larry and Kathleen Joint Revocable Trust, 1303 Moorings Drive.
Jolene Schrader to Barbara Glissendorf, 2730 Hamilton St., $77,500.
Melissa and Philip Gelatt and Philip Gelatt Living Trust to Clara Gelatt and Neal Meier, 450 Losey Court, $435,000.
Ashley Eckblad to Kevin and Nicole Vogel, 1721 Johnson St., $180,000.
R&E Thorud Trust to Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services LLC, 2109 and 2111 South Ave., $240,000.
Hub on Sixth LLC to Maryann Baldwin Revocable Trust and Paul Baldwin Revocable Trust, 415 N. Sixth St., No. 410, $240,000.
Brooke Berray to Danielle Ojibway, 1803 Charles St., $98,000.
Dean Johnson to Johnson-Phoenix Group LLC, 1803 Charles St., $120,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Spenser Nickelatti, 2504 Prospect St., $73,500.
Governmental Employees Credit Union to Leslie Gruntzel, 607 Liberty St., $68,000.
Carl Kirschner to Rachel and Steven Lyga, 1705 and 1707 Winnebago St., $182,000.
Life Marathon Family LLP to Property Logic LLC, 2435 Hauser St., $1,235,000.
Sherwin-Williams Realty Holdings Inc. to Pachyderm Properties LLC and WI Pachyderm Properties LLC, 818 Palace St., $987,800.
Cheryl and Michael Schuyler to Mark Lakmann, 208 S. 21st St., $165,000.
Steven and Debra Dellenbach Revocable Trust to Debra and Steven Dellenbach, 2216 Sisson Drive, $167,100.
Debra and Steven Dellenbach to Dellenbach Family Trust, 2216 Sisson Drive, $167,100.
Life Truck Specialists Inc. to WGST LLC, 2636 Larson St., $355,000.
Marie and Robert Daley Sr. to Kevin and Stephanie Timm, 914 East Ave. S., $85,000.
Gilles Rentals LLC to Philip Stanley, 1307 Market St., $79,000.
Town of Medary
Michael McHugh to Stuart Koss, W5063 Hwy. B., $149,900.
Onalaska
Lynn and Miles Wilkins to Joshua and Thea Wilkins, 1096 Windsong Lane, $160,000.
Traditional Trades Inc., to Adam and Melissa Aspenson, 1960 Pine Ridge Drive, $58,700.
Basem Marcos and Dalia Nashed to Jin Chen and San Thida, 3238 Augusta Lane, $514,000.
James and Judith Staats Joint Revocable Trust to Nancy Flury, 1620 Pine Ridge Drive, $268,500.
Deborah and Michael Stoeffler to Barbara and Nicholas Webb, 922 and 924 Fourth Ave. N., $232,800.
JFCM Properties LLC to M Six International Properties LLC, 200 Mason St., Units 13 and 14, $600,000.
Christina and Jason Grossklaus to Maizoua and Steve Moua, 1003 Starlite Drive, $265,000.
831 Building LLC to JHS Building Onalaska, LLC, 831 Critter Court, $1,800,000.
Amy and Carl Decker to Daniel and Tina Wibralski, 2155 Grand View Blvd., $404,000.
Town of Shelby
Pamela and Steven Hammes to Adam Bezemek, N1406 Red Oaks Drive, $202,000.
