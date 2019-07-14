The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Bobbi-Jo Crank to Hannah Saphner, 1225 East Ave. S., $146,000.
Thomas Zimmer to Charles and Phyllis Franklin, 3632 Bentwood Place, $180,000.
Thomas Allen and Heidi Endres to David Bigalke, 1732 Wood St., $134,000.
Sarita Chang and Sheng Chin to Anne Heasley, 3603 Deerfield Place, $266,000.
Matthew and Stacy Mahlum to Ju Thao and Soua Yang, 2321 Sunrise Drive, $157,000.
Mary Norman to Hayden Schmidt, 1518 Adams St., $92,500.
Dawn Semlar to Nathan Kendrick, 949 Wilson St., $143,000.
Goehner Investments LLC to Kelly Christensen, 2118 Kane St., $133,400.
Goehner Investments LLC to Berry Bright and Mary Sterr, 2917 Fairchild St. E., $147,500.
David and Sonja Neubauer to Noah Priebe, 1354 Thompson St., $169,900.
Katherine and Luke Soper to Karen Amann, 2218 Ferry St., $164,000.
Adam Breidel to Alex Greeno and Shannyn Rolbiecki, 4914 County Road B., $155,000.
Timothy Becker to Sandra Becker, 2027 Charles St.
James Porter Estate to Judith Porter, 3312 Greenspire Lane.
Kathleen Maney-Weisbecker and Thomas Weisbecker to David Lee, 2130 S. 32nd St., $107,700.
GB&U Inc. to Jay Lokken and Kenneth Riley, 112 S. 10th St., $145,000.
Barbara and Thomas Perry to Charlotte Roberts and Colleen Sheriff, 2129 King St., $259,900.
Jordan Luhman to Steven Eide, 1126 S. Fourth St., $76,500.
Sandy Her and Victor Yang to Sandy Her, Sunny and Tu Yang, 1917 Losey Blvd. S.
Anthony Tadman to Chelby and David Fredrickson, 1447 Green Bay St., $128,800.
Isaak and Tricia Owen to Joseph Eagleeye, 137 S. West Ave., $320,000.
Property Logic LLC to Little River Homes LLC, 5917 River Run Road, $235,000.
Roland and Janeane Solberg Revocable Living Trust to Alan Baldwin, 1430, 1432 and 1434 Liberty St., $170,000.
Gaylord and Karen Perry to Angelika and Thomas Hunt, $1155 Cliffwood Lane, $259,900.
Alyssa and Garrett Jerue to JAG Real Estate Investments LLC, 1623 Main St.
The City of La Crosse to Cynthia and Laurie Arauz, 506 and 508 Winnebago St., 901 and 905 S. Fifth Ave.
Thomas Henchen to Parker Holey Enterprises LLC, 1233 Adams St., $95,000.
Jeffrey Frawley to Alec and Jamie Fitzsimmons, 100 N. Sixth St., $245,000.
ALP Holdings LLC to Michelle Wolf, 220 N. Losey Blvd., $192,000.
Jennifer Buchholtz to David Davis, 1438 Redfield St., $130,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Carrol and Dolores Pederson Trust to Charles Slack, 428 Fifth Ave. N., $159,900.
Tamara and Timothy Franzini to Jana and Thomas Yashinsky, 539 Court Road, $229,900.
Jana and Thomas Yashinsky to Angela Steigerwald, 1020 Schafer Drive, $180,000.
Alisha and Dustin Schilling to Sierra Hansen, 1223 County Road Ph, $170,000.
Duane and Patricia Schulze to Stacy Reid, 2009 Charles Ave., $330,000.
Deah and Keith Wenberg to Melissa and Thomas Garson, 2310 Golfview Lane, $359,900.
David and Sheila Schneider to Laura and Michael Juergens, 2221 Quarry Lane, $415,000.
Weber Holdings LLC to Rivers Hotel Company Inc., 2614 Midwest Drive, $4,368,328.
Izabelle Properties LLC to Donovan and Susan Carlson, 1008 and 1010 Terrace Drive, $215,000.
Southeast Dental Arts of La Crosse LLC to DM LAC LLC, 3143 State Road, $675,000.
Bryan Thompson to Hanna Niccum, 424 Schnick Road, $94,500.
Wells Fargo Bank to Spense Nickelatti, 1830 Green Bay St., $78,277.
BANGOR
Clarice and James Hansen to the James and Clarice Hansen Irrevocable Living Trust.
Kally Bierman to Daren Hugo, $115,000.
HOLMEN
Liliya Rodionova to Elena Hart, $220,000.
Choice Construction LLC to Sarah and Thomas Almonroeder, $339,900.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Timothy McGinnis, $49,900.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Damian and Dawn Levandoski, $57,900.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to McCathie Investments LLC, $49,900.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Berger Plumbing LLC, $49,900.
Diane and Robert Martin to Joseph Johnson III, $367,000.
John and Rhonda Clements to Chihiro and Eric Butler, $250,767.
ROCKLAND
Joshua Dummer to Graciela Castro and Bibiano Lopez, $18,000.
Lori Howard to Trevor Erickson, $206,000.
WEST SALEM
Jessica and Paul Easterday to Michael and Morgan Schmidt, $212,400.
Bridget and Darren Foster to Jonathan Schrader, $195,000.
Timothy Tisue to Michaela Douglas and Benjamin Modlin, 340 and 342 N. Clark St., $175,000.
Janee and Larry Liles to Jesica and Wilbert Steinborn, $250,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
James Hansen to the James and Clarice Hansen Irrevocable Living Trust
TOWN OF BARRE
Deborah and Ernest Tourville to Allison Pennel and Aric Tourville, $250,000.
David and Joann Nyhus Ashley and Lee Apfel, $288,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Douglas Knudson Revocable Trust to Jennifer Hund and Anna Zakem.
Jennifer Hund and Anna Zakem to Douglas Knudson Revocable Trust.
Jennifer Hund and Anna Zakem to Zachary Green, $63,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Amy and Jonathan Konkel to Amy Konkel.
Gretchen Gerrish and Benjamin Zagorski to Bryce and Nora Wilder, $215,000.
Douglas and Alice Olson Revocable Trust to David and Sonja Neubauer.
Sonja Neubauer, Dirk Olson, and Lisa Sahli to Joel Olson, $121,875.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Heidi and Mark Berzinski to Heidi, Mark and Trista Berzinski.
Daniel Gilbert to Brenda and Thomas Johnson, $17,500.
Todd and Josephine Koss Revocable Trust to TJK Properties of Wisconsin LLC.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Timothy and Sherry Revocable Wuebben Revocable Trust to Brian and Leigh Hass, $185,000.
KST LLC to Daniel and Jill Coughlin, $42,000.
James and Violet Dworak to James and Stephanie Mancuso, $40,000.
Lavern Kaiser Estate to Jeremiah Kaiser.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Alyssa and Like Schwartz to Alisha and Dustin Schilling, $172,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Raymond and Kay Schafer to Jessica and Joseph Cowburn, $231,000.
Bonnie Motz to Richard Roberts, $206,000.
Jess and Patricia Silbaugh to Debora and Jeffery Koby, $285,000.
Greg Carey to Kurt and Nicole Oswald, $360,000.
Christopher and Kathryn Mayer to Keith Poppe and Jessica Shawley, $261,000.
Judy Johnson to David Johnson.
TOWN OF MEDARY
James and Jean Monk to Hilary and Nicholas Kendhammer.
Stonehill Development LLC to Ka Thao and Mai Yang, $25,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Robin Johnson to Aaron, Jason, Jessica and Megan Kopp, $180,000.
Kurt and Nicole Oswald to Jayne and Justin Shirky, $255,000.
Brandy and Robert Heilman to Tamara and Timothy Franzini, $380,000.
Roger and Ruthann Schultz to Jessica and Trevor Johnson, $524,900.
William Steidtmann to Joan Steidtmann.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Newcomer Joint Revocable Trust to Katherine and Luke Soper, $284,000.
Michelle and Randy Rank to David and Teresa Silker, $265,000.
Bryce and Nora Wilder to Michele and Robin Smith, $214,500.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
- Madonna Bahr to Brad and Johnathan Forstin, $80,000.
- Clements Special Trust to Vincent and Dawn Hundt Revocable Trust, $30,000.
