The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Bangor
Chad and Crystal Kassera to Leah and Richard Benish, W607 Hwy. B, $255,000.
Town of Burns
Ted Dovenberg to Lynn and Paul Miller, N6141 Hwy. 162, $2,500.
Town of Campbell
Susan Shawley to Lindsey Henslin, 1407 Bainbridge St., $120,000.
Cheryl and Donald Brenengen to Jamie Fisher, Jennifer Kuklok and Erin Thompson, 3127 Edgewater Drive, $179,000.
Seven Properties LLC to Randall Bruha, 626 Plainview Road, $129,900.
Paul Bogie, Kathy Brose and Cheryl Heppner to Elizabeth and Gary Bakken, 2821 Lakeshore Drive, $203,000.
David Mikrut and Gina Talbot-Mikrut to Freeman and Kayla, $155,000.
Town of Farmington
Schlifer Development LLC to Amanda and Travis Zeman, $35,000.
Town of Greenfield
Nicolett Brown to Daniel Brown, N809 East Hills Road, $284,900.
Town of Hamilton
Alan and Melissa Hamilton to Mathias Hoffman and Savannah Whitemarsh, N5032 Wildflower Lane, $335,000.
Town of Holland
Beaver Properties LLC to Greg Carey, $40,000.
Holmen
Holly and Michael Smith to CM Construction & Development LLC, $75,000.
Tonya Witt to Joel Shear, 405 Sunset Drive, $152,500.
Ziegler Family Trust to HBSIX Properties LLC, $189,750.
Chad and Michelle Soukup to Diane and Robert Martin, 809 Timberwood Lane, $352,000.
Amanda and Johnathon Anderson to Anthony and Mariah Fuchsel, 808 Greenwood St., $225,000.
Vickie Ruiz to Krysta Ruiz, 410 E. Martin Lane, $139,900.
Larry Wolfe to Dale and Toni Groshek, 921 Packer Drive, $255,000.
La Crosse
Kathleen Vaughn to William Copus, 710 Gould St., $55,000.
Kenneth Tschumper to Benjamin and Colleen Morrison, 3131 Robin Hood Drive, $227,500.
MPH Holdings LLL and MPH Holdings of Wisconsin LLC to Wayne Bottner, 5135 W. Grandwood Place, $70,000.
Johnson Family Trust to Andrew and Sarah Benzing, $209,000.
CitiMortgage Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1608 Prospect St., $58,900.
Garrard Staff III LLC to Giana Nicoara, 926 Cliffwood Drive, $259,900.
William & Mary Otto Revocable Trust to Douglas Burch, 412 Gillette St., $170,500.
Sheila Lozano to Nichole Rich, 2220 Victory St., $133,000.
Chubs Pub Inc. to Trent Gander, 2838 S. 22nd St., $107,000.
Carol and James Brickson to Benjamin Brickson, 3247-3249 29th Court, $174,000.
James Hoefert, James and Jane Hoefert Revocable Trust and Jane hoefert to Philip Gelatt Living Trust, 444 Losey Court Lane, $253,500.
Carissa and Nicholas Coorough to Timothy Larsen, 2622 Highland St., $165,000.
Jeffrey Murawksi and Katie Wellnitz to Sondra Craig, 1227 Liberty St., $115,000.
CTH B Development LLC to Amy and David Bahr, 5007 Hwy. B, $189,000.
Brian Hansen and La Crosse County Sheriff to Brian Legg, 1524 Prospect St., $59,800.
Jeremy Beck to Thomas Jenkins, 617 Charles St., $113,000.
Michael Ryan to Susan Russell, 1237 S. 20th St., $103,500.
Alexandria and Christopher Behringer to Ashley Kendall, $159,900.
Laurel Bowers to Iam Espinoza and Kristin Scott, 1029 Redfield St., $119,900.
Anne and Jonathan Kriescher to Caitlin and Randall Dahl, 3606 Deerfield Place, $210,000.
Todd Severson to Brooke Berray, 711 Logan St., $94,000.
Kelley Prise and Lorna Thurman to Ryan Hall, 1815-1817 Adams St., $144,000.
Jarrod and Shelby Fitzgerald to Jason and Michelle Krug, 2637 Ward Ave., $201,000.
Howard Denny and Ethan Poellinger, 1333 Kane St., $158,000.
Nancy Wakefield to Home Root Rentals LLC, 2708 S. 26th St., $93,000.
Daniel and Kathleen Hole to Bo and Julie Nelson, 822 Johnson St., $152,000.
Milissa Blowers to Dean Blowers, 126 S. 28th St., $89,500.
Joanne Manke to Jenna Engh and Brehn Nelson, 2525 S. 17th St., $87,000.
Andrea and Donald Sannes to Jay and Kari Ellingson, 3227 Lauderdale Court, $731,225.
Town of Medary
Travis Herbst to Travis and Hailey Herbst, W5309 Hwy. B., $143,500.
Onalaska
Morgan Cook to Michael Wasson, 1924 S. 20ths St., $107,000.
Krysta Millis to Amy and Ethan Bryant, 1118 Monroe St., $192,000.
Beuford and Phillis Fry Family Trust to Dawn Palm-Leis and Eugene Reckard, $359,900.
Ryan and Sarah Vaca to Anthony and Erin Evenson, 845 East Ave. N., $205,000.
Daniel Bakkestuen and Rochelle Rusch to Tyler Mattie, 429 Grove St., $295,000.
Sandra and Bradley Johnson, La Crosse County Sheriff, Treehouse LAX Inc. and Treehouse LAX Properties LLC to Birdd House Real Estate LLC, $800,001.
Walter Walden LLC to Mark and Tracy Antoniewicz, 818 Sixth Ave. N., $175,000.
Town of Onalaska
Michael Arneson to Seven Bridges LLC, W7849 Hwy. ZB, $356,800.
Karla and Philip Johnson to Aben Farms LLC, W5829 Hwy. W, $300,000.
Michael Sistowicz to Mary Thornton and John Weyrauch, W7623 Hwy. ZB, $417,900.
Gavaghan LLC to Korey Jaminski, $58,500.
Pamela and Thomas Stetzer to Jeremy Beck, 5437 Abbey Road, $209,900.
Rockland
Towner Construction LLC to Jon and Trisha Englebrecht, 1450 Walnut St., $216,315.
Town of Shelby
Paul Kunert to Linda and Timothy Seubert, $51,000.
Matthew and Mindy Durtsche to Erik and Kathleen Leaver, 3507 Ebner Coulee Road, $359,000.
West Salem
Gary and Janie Hartung to Pamela and Thomas Stetzer, 841 Mill St., $262,000.
Ashley and Thomas Stark to Alexander and Meggan Rose, 110 N. Harmony St., $193,500.
John and Margaret Anderson to Elizabeth and Nicholas Patchen, 127 N. Van Ness St., $165,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.