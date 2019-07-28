The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Debra and Donald Kane to Kelly Kramer, 3157 Linden Drive, $206,700.
Allsun and James Dunkley to David and Janet Villeneuve, 423 23rd St. S., $193,000.
Candice and Michael Greeno to Ze Vang, 3407 Meadow Lane Place, $155,300.
Betty and Eugene Linse to the Dawn Filkouski Irrevocable Living Trust, 4502 33rd St. S.
Ronald and Shirley Anderson to the Ronald Anderson Revocable Trust, 4525 and 4527 Mormon Coulee Road.
The City of La Crosse to WHP Construction LLC, 1218 Sixth St. S.
Gordon and Janet Temp to the Gordon and Janet Temp Joint Revocable Trust, 2222, 2236, 2238 and 2242 State Road.
Heather and Justin Thorp to Araysa and Brian Simpson, 2640 29th St. S., $238,000.
Joseph and Mary Beranek to Ethan Krueger and Kendra Mack, 3010 29th Court S., $123,000.
Jon and Marah Vaillancourt to Matthew Hammers, 2529 14th St. S., $166,834.
Eugene and Sharon Jirsa and Nancy Jirsa-Kumm to Jennifer Woolley, 20132 29th St. S., $162,500.
Kathryn Ottow to Jo and Patrick Cook, 1644 Park Ave., $164,500.
Cheyenne Properties LLC to H&H Real Estate LLC, 928 and 930 La Crosse St., $160,000.
Jessica Larson to Samuel Larson, 2333 Market St.
Megan Morey to Peter Suardi, 1421 Mississippi St., $60,750.
Anna and Brandon Prinsen to Daniel Benjamin, 702 23rd St. S., $140,000.
Larry and Kathleen Wagner Joint Revocable Trust to Alison Thimis, 1303 Moorings Drive., $377,000.
Gary and Nancy Jahr to Christopher, Matthew and Sarah Jahr, 3420 Robinsdale Ave.
Karen Poehling to Karen Poehling, 427 Third St. N.
Lopez V Inc to PE Rentals LLC, 1230, 1232, 1234 and 1236 Caledonia, $285,000.
Hoffer LLC to LAX Properties A LLC, 1914 and 1916 Winnebago Court, $139,000.
Aimee and Anthony Arbanas to Michael Dzieweczynski, 2101 Redfield St., $156,950.
Betty Harris to Joseph Klingbeil, 103 Copeland Ave., $30,000.
Margaret Simon Revocable Trust to Aimee and Anthony Arbanas, 1040 28th St. S., $167,900.
Carol and Thomas Dunigan to Antony Hayes, 1423 Madison St., $289,000.
Joshua and Kristal Wieser to Dylan Herman, 2620 East Ave. S., $147,000.
HNT Properties LLC to Three Rivers Rentals LLC, 1602 Main St., $150,000.
Heidi and Steve Meyer to Jacob Bentzen, 2129 Winnebago St., $193,500.
Lisa Ottum to Aaron and Lisa Ottum, 2414 Prospect St.
CITY OF ONALASKA
James and Vicky Graf to Drew Mack, 1328 East Ave. N., $239,500.
Gordon and Janet Temp to the Gordon and Janet Temp Joint Revocable Trust, 241 Larkspur Lane E.
BRJ LLC to the David and Theresa Lee Revocable Trust, 1016 and 1018 Terrace Drive, $215,000.
Jessica and Joshua Benrud to Leah and Luke Achterberg, 308 14th Ave. N., $149,000.
Dorothy Gartner to Wisco Property Group LLC, 536 2nd Ave. S., $115,000.
Karol Crocker, Barbara Johnson and Marie Turk to Lindsey Turk, 1214 La Crosse St., $140,000.
HOLMEN
Carol and Jack Christnovich to Elizabeth Eklund, $221,000.
Kory and Kristine Scholze to Kevin and Mandy Scholze.
Evangeline and Jamie Zellmer to Deanna and John Swanson, $294,900.
Jesse and Maria Ellis to Katelyne and William Holland, $235,000.
Meghan Bruss and Timothy Hoying to Ruchi Patel, $270,000.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Todd and Tonia Wright, $44,900.
Jeannie and Steven Schmidt to Debra and Terry Radloff, $293,000.
RMJ Investments LLC to Buck 47 Ventures LLC, $15,200.
Kevin and Mandy Scholze to Alecia Gende and Anthony Loecke, $387,000.
ROCKLAND
Kevin Beron Estate to Jacob and Kyle Beron.
WEST SALEM
Diane Kaufman to Janeen and Larry Liles, $249,900.
Ashley and Jeremy Foreman to Michael Brophy and Karla Schroeder, $167,500.
Kassandra and Peter Opsahl to Greenfield Addition LLC.
Ashley and Michael Bohl to Larry Nelson, $179,900.
TOWN OF BARRE
Diane Walters Revocable Trust to James and Kimberly Becker, $390,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Gary Derr to Constance and Gary Derr.
Chelsa and Michael Tallman to Shilo Durnil and Kelsey Strey, $210,000.
Hayden and Myranda Hess to Jacob Schneider, $145,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Darin and Shana Berg to Gary and Janelle Berg.
Gary and Janelle Berg to Darin and Shana Berg.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Mark Wikenheiser to Jennifer Reedy-Taylor and Samuel Taylor, $94,000.
R and S Development LLC to Andrea and Ty Babinski, $19,900.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Leroy’s Custom Flooring LLC to Mai and Seng Vang, $368,000.
Chad, Gerald, Mary and Sara Clark to Doyle Wilkins, $225,000.
Diane Cavis to Daniel and Katie Kusilek, $365,000.
Jennifer and Travis Waller to David and Kimberly Truchan, $315,000.
Thorud Development LLC to Jay Just, $51,900.
Thorud Development LLC to North Country Contractors of West Salem, $51,900.
Kristopher Haines to Alissa and Kristopher Haines.
David and Kimberly Truchan to Korey Jaminski, $295,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Cara and Paul Jonas to Chad and Heather Betsinger, $285,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Emma and Michael Brophy and Karla Schroeder to Jesse Otto, $224,000.
Dee Joint Revocable Trust to Arik Brye and Fatemeh Jannati, $395,000.
Donald Wall to Jeffrey and Sandy Wall, $105,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Robert and Trudy Christenson to Darcie and Joshua Marks, $234,900.
Jennifer Woolley to Peter Spencer, $218,275.
Colleen and Douglas Patros to Matthew and Mellony Thesing, $353,800.
