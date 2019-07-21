The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
- POL Holdings LLC to the City of La Crosse, 1729 Jackson St.
- Glen and Mark Franke to 121 15th Street South LLC, 121 15th St. S.
- Kathryn Swanson Revocable Trust to Favre Real Estate LLC, 2231 14th St. S., $90,000.
- Brian and Kelley Hanson to Jonathan and Shirley Coates, 1237 Farnam St., $214,900.
- R&E Thorud Trust to Elm & East LLC, 3411, 3417, 3419 and 3427 Elm Drive.
- Peter Ferguson to Peter Ferguson Trust, 217 17th St. S.
- Spies Construction LLC to Heidi Giese, 811 Sixth St. S., $200,000.
- J&S Home Rentals LLC to 740 Hillview LLC, 740 and 742 Hillview Ave., $246,750.
- Erica Runkle to Marna Jenson, 1316 Sill St., $71,000.
- Tricia Owen to Isaak Owen, 1103 Pine St.
- Holly and Lorenzo Trudeau to Kelly Jacobson, 2208 Kane St., $111,100.
- Amy Harter and Justin Peterson to Alan Fullerton and Penelope Hardy, 537 Losey Blvd. N., $248,900.
- Gilles Rentals LLC to Johnson Real Estate LLC, 227 Liberty St., $127,500.
- ADY Investments LLC to Leo Properties LLC, 1908 Main St., $130,000.
- Derek Millin to Vincent Mailey, 1017 Cameron Ave., $104,500.
- K&P Christenson Trust to Brock Donovan and Colleen Maloney, 511 24th St. N., $332,000.
- Peter Spencer to Rachel Lavalley, 2006 21st St. S., $107,500.
- James and Margaret Moe to George and Pamela Griffith, 1330 Nakomis Ave., $500,000.
- Kathleen Donahue to Roger and Ruthanne Schultz, 1522 Winnebago St., $245,000.
- Jessica and Joseph Cowburn to Miranda Peek, 1403 East Ave. S., $510,000.
- Margie Mason to Nancy Hill and David Yeiter, 4129 Cliffside Drive, $169,000.
- Johnson Real Estate LLC to Cornerstone Flats LLC, 3518 East Ave. S., $102,000.
- Joyce Majerus and Kerry Quin to Carla and Chuck Callies, 3012 Scarlett Drive, $233,000.
- Johnson Real Estate LLC to Kelly and Nicholas Korn, 3544 East Ave. S., $102,000.
- Douglas Anderson Estate and the Sheriff of La Crosse County to Wells Fargo Bank, 522 Kane St.
- Bethany Aloisi to Kelsey Fassbender, 2147 Jackson St., $137,000.
- Kimberly Gilman to the Sheriff of La Crosse County and Co-Op Credit Union, 2861 21st Place S., $79,600.
- Araysa and Brian Simpson to Brittany Dziki, 1545 Travis St., $157,000.
- Joseph and Katherine Chase to Phillip Addis, 2711 Longview Court, $350,000.
- Jeffrey and Susan Butzler to Colleen and Douglas Patros, 1611 Loomis St., $150,000.
- LAX Northside Rentals LLC to Adam and Austin Kennedy, 153 and 155 Copeland Ave., $95,000.
- Polly and Scott Mihalovic to Adam and Chelsea Wing, 2502 King St., $305,000.
- Andrea and Jesse Poukey to Alec Brown, 1217 Bennett St., $138,000.
- Christine Gongaware to HNT Properties LLC, 2216 Park Ave., $115,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
- Aaron, Eric, Hope, Michael, Nicholas and Todd Charles to Randall Horton, 929 Sunset Place, $225,000.
- James McNeilly Jr to Carole McNeilly, 710 Oak Timber Drive.
- Amy and Trevor Swart to Brandon Holland, 309 Ninth Ave. N., $152,500.
- Community Development Authority of the City of Onalaska to GRR Onalaska LLC, 100 Irvin St., 200, 300 and 400 Court St. S., $250,000.
- R&E Thorud Trust to Elm & East LLC, 1011 East Ave. N.
- Judith Rockwood to Chase 2010 LLC, 384 and N4375 Theater Road, N4342 Germann Court, $600,000.
- J&L Herrmann Trust to James and Lanette Herrmann, 409 and 411 Third Ave. N.
- James and Lanette Herrmann to Dustin Herrmann, 409 and 411 Third Ave. N.
- AMT Investments LLC to Jason and Kacey McSorley, 401 Ninth Ave. S., $159,900.
- Marilyn Hemker to T5 Ventures LLC, 1577 Young Drive E., $179,900.
- Angela and Todd Hammond to Jonathan Hauser and Adam Siebert, 1038 and 1040 Westview Circle Drive, $190,000.
- Daniel and Katie Kusilek to Andrea Rundahl, 627 Gilster St., $222,500.
BANGOR
- Margaret Lyga, Michael Lyga Jr. and Michael Lyga Sr. to Michael Lyga Jr.
HOLMEN
- Holmen Investments LLC to Premier Holmen Locust I LLC, $533,922.
- Holmen Investments LLC to Premier Holmen Locust I LLC, $267,602.
- Elsen Construction LLC to Brian and Kelley Hanson, $320,500.
- KMSST LLC to RMJ Investments LLC, $480,000.
- Onalaska Rentals LLC to Dana and Spenser Nickelatti.
- Dana and Spenser Nickelatti to Jennifer Jahr and Michael Stangl, $269,900.
- Boun Moua and Mai Xiong to Boua Xiong and Mai Yang, $224,900.
- Karl and Tammi Yanzer to Cheu Moua and Pa Xiong, $239,900.
- Rebecca Conrad and Matthew Koby to Samantha and Shawn Browne, $220,000.
- Mathy Construction Co to Holmen Cheese LLC, $774,000.
ROCKLAND
- Towner Construction LLC to Amanda and Zachary Leis, $221,150.
- Matthew and Ryanne Inglett to Derek Millin, $185,000.
- JC Properties of WI LLC to Gold Star LLC, $100,000.
WEST SALEM
- Janeen and Michael Anderson to Adam and Audra Jandt, $211,400.
- Dale and Jennifer Radcliffe to Jeremy and Nicole Gullickson, $269,900.
TOWN OF BANGOR
- Kelly Vaughn to Kelly and Wendy Vaughn.
TOWN OF BARRE
- Octagon Farms Partnership to Daniel and Tina McWain, $48,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
- Gold Star LLC to Rockland Flooring CO LLC, $310,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
- Hazel Janisch to the Ervin and Hazel Janisch Revocable Trust, 239 Tellin Court.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
- John Storandt to Kyvica LLC, $65,000.
- BBJ Partnership LLC to Your Dream Home Builder LLC, $46,000.
- Christopher Fry to Christopher and Kristine Fry.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
- Sidhu-Setty Revocable Trust to Kimberly and Michael Grosse, $425,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
- Daniel and Heather Gilster to the Daniel and Heather Gilster Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
- Andrew and Kimberly Sobkowiak to Jeannie and Steven Schmidt, $365,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
- Jeffrey and Kristine Edwards to Richard Staff, $232,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
- Vicky Jessen to Noah and Tiffany Laliberte, $317,000.
- Meghan and Nathaniel Brown to Bette and Richard Pedretti, $320,000.
- Gavaghan to Carol and Marvin Colbenson, $62,000.
- Catherin Daus to Duane and Sheryl Bollom, $410,000.
- Timothy Schindler to Karen and Timothy Schindler.
TOWN OF SHELBY
- Kelly Kramer to David Kramer.
- Thomas Czechowicz to Kelly Branson, $36,900.
- Gregory and Laura Cochrane to Walnut Valley LLC.
- Richard Record Living Trust to Steven Whitford and Stephanie Whitford-Hawkins, $538,000.
- Johnsen Revocable Trust to David and Joan Dickie, $50,000.
- Dianne Fisher to David and Joan Dickie, $50,000.
- Linda Erickson and Mary Faherty to Justin Joy and Alexandra Strom, $186,500.
