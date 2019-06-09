La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday June 9, 2019

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
- Theodora Lapitz to James Wheeler, 1907 Green Bay St., $150,000.
- Tamara Kaufmann to Goehner Investments LLC, 1405 and 1407 Ranger Drive, $95,000.
- Jordan and Melissa Murray to Katie Fogel, 2046 30th St. S., $163,000.
- Dennis Diekrager and Bonnie Stangl to John and Kadie Chase, 1654 Avon St., $132,7000.
- Adam and Melissa Oldenburg to Jennifer McMahon, 1421 East Ave. S., $137,500.
- Jeanne Wilcoxon to Erica and Jonathan Eimer, 1815 20th St. S., $140,000.
- Brooke and Tyler Verdon to Alison and Richard Nimmo, 2714 Lincoln Ave., $165,000.
- Nhia and Ya Vang to MKD Property Management LLC, 909 Zeisler St., $1,120,000.
- Jonathan and Christi Nowland Trust to Jonathan Nowland, 3655 Bentwood Place.
- Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage to Mai Vang, 1627 George St.
- Robert Reale Estate to Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC, 2925 Farnam St., $153,000.
- Lynne and Pat Bryant to Beth and Michael Wagner, 4810 Silver Morning Lane, $594,900.
- Chandra and Matthew Roark to Alex, Debra and Michael Muleski, 2328 Kane St., $138,000.
- John Smieja to Chandra and Matthew Roark, 4155 33rd St. S., $220,000.
- Harvey Krause Estate to Kimberly Lang, 1230 Market St.
- Evergreen Apartments of La Crosse LLC to Masrud/McGuire LLC, 124 Milwaukee St., 136 Milwaukee St., 316 Monitor St. and 400 Monitor St., $2,968,300.
- Brady and Gina Blankenship to Brady Blankenship, 3304 Greenspire Lane, $87,500.
- Bernie Pfaff Estate to Nancy and Scott Swanson, 707, 709 and 711 Charles St., $100,000.
- Mary Snapp to Michael Smith, 2120 17th St. S., $168,000.
- Claudia Oliveira to Alex Hinton, 1825 Farnam St., $129,900.
- Anthony and Michelle Nehring to Katherine Smalley, 1309 31 Place S., $139,000.
- Dorothea Haberman Estate to Landrin Lewien, 1905 Main St., $153,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
- Debora Schmidt to Debora Schmidt Revocable Trust, 201 17th Ave. S.
- Larry Johnson Trust to Maryann and Shane Larson, 216 Larkspur Lane W., $367,000.
- John and Tara Zupan to Yongmin Zang, 1973 Sandalwood Drive, $269,900.
- Dawn Becker to Por Lee and Hnue Xiong, 545 Sixth Ave. N., $198,000.
- Anna and Otto Kemp to John McBride, 963 and 973 Aspen Valley Drive, $395,000.
- Thomas and Lois Wirkus Trust to Lois Wirkus, 1043 Lauderdale N.
- Bridget and Monte Schmidt to James Salmo, 1012 Windhill St., $363,000.
HOLMEN
- Jeffrey and Terri Larkin to Nicholas Ammerman, $275,000.
- Patricia and Thomas Becker to Deanna and James Egeland, $210,000.
- Shawn Vanert to Dannielle Schmitz and Christopher Tweedale, $201,500.
- Thorud Development LLC to Benjamin Thorud, $48,900.
- Todd and Tonia Wright to Heather and Nicholas Schaefbauer, $299,900.
- Emily and Michael Engling to Nancy and Ronald Knutson, $235,000.
- Erin Millard to Emily and Michael Engling, $307,126.
- Ariel Plumhoff to Dana and Joseph Zabel, $251,000.
- Joan and Terry Porath to Dena and Joseph Daentl, $289,900.
- Thorud Development LLC to Todd and Tonia Wright, $97,800.
- Sue Prinsen to Angela Frank, $315,000.
- Brenda Fox to Shannon McGraw, $178,000.
WEST SALEM
- Jason and Nicole Campbell to Kurt and Margaret Pfuhl.
TOWN OF BARRE
- Troy Oldenburg to Brian and Shan Vike, $330,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
- Cynthia and Emmanuel Felix to Carol Gansel and Aaron Jemjemian, $232,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
- Amy and Tracey Olson to Anna and Reed Knepper, $200,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
- Lucas Williams Irrevocable Trust to Lucas Williams.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
- Betty and Larry Elliott to Jeffrey Elliott and Brenda Leis.
- Karl and Debra Rhyme Revocable Trust to Brittany Christopherson, $8,000.
- Karl and Debra Rhyme Revocable Trust to Randall Manske, $148,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
- Robert Dummer to Andrew Dummer, $214,000.
- DAwn and Gary Hougom to Joan and Terry Porath, $439,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
- Cathy and William Berge to Brian Wiese, $228,000.
- Donna Smith to Holly and Jeremiah Samuelson, $262,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
- Lois Leren to Ira Engelson and Chelsie Popp, $189,900.
- Jeremy and Krista Kirchner to Michael Muller, $427,000.
- Jon Hilden to Kari Ostrander, N5591 Cheyenne Drive, $262,000.
- Colleen Cudo to Brianna and David Winiecki, $380,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
- Courtney, Curtis, Jason, Judith and Kyle Ginther to RWR Properties, $2,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
- Gail Fancher, Gary and Gregg Korn to Marian Korn.
- Marian Korn to BSF Properties LLC, $200,000.
- Eric and Janice Bender to Jessica and Joseph Morrey, $436,500.
