The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
GH-II La Crosse LLC to Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC, 630 Ninth St. N., $1,900,000.
Gundersen Clinic LTD to Twand Holdings LLC, 1502 Miller St., $507,354.
David Anderson to Pamela Dixon, 1222 11th St. S.
Gregory and Renee Gall to Matthew and Susan McParker, 2317 Winnebago St., $206,000.
Daniel Estep and Amy Olson to Barbara Kracklauer, 312 11th St. S., $157,000.
Jerene Beitlich, Annette and Kevin Semke to Bryce and Elisabeth Grams, 2838 Brook Court, $148,000.
Jeffery, Phyllis and Richard Vonruden to the City of La Crosse, 1902 State Road.
Michelle and Timothy Holzer to Debra Conway, 1702 Wood St., $181,500.
Courtney and Daniel Kloss to Tyler Melson, 1225 17th St. S., $155,000.
CTH B Development LLC to Ayotunde and Victor Uko, 5035 County Road B, $189,900.
Casey Mathson to Dale and Julie Croonquist, 4625 33rd St. S., $144,000.
Sharon Candahl to Ken and Vickie Petrashek, 2310 Jackson St., $157,200.
Mary and Timothy Riley to Usonia LLC, 1427 Winnebago St., $139,900.
Arthur and Janet Nardini to Moonstone Meadow LLC, 1810 Wood St., $35,000.
Michae Rupprecht and Felicia Songer to Bratager Properties 1 LLC, 1109 and 1111 Logan St., $133,600.
Leo Properties LLC to Riverland Rentals LLC, 1212 Fourth St. S., $300,000.
Frederick and Susan Leinfelder to Joseph and Kendal Roraff, 140 20th St. S., $200,000.
Dennie Jax to Paige Schneider, 1108 Seventh St. S., $50,000.
Victoria and William Johnson to Christopher and Craig Johnson, 1922 23rd St. S.
Alice Wienke to Tes Kirschbaum, 1720 Liberty St., $123,100.
Jennifer and Scott Chapman to the Nicholas and Elizabeth Hansen Revocable Trust, 5225 Brackenwood Court, $395,000.
Nicholas and Elizabeth Hansen Revocable Trust to Jessica and Paul Leckie, 1728 Cass St., $310,000.
Kathleen Roth to Anthony and Debra Rubasch, 1329 26th St. S., $180,500.
Lobe Properties LLC to Goehner Investments LLC, 918 Hood St., $76,500.
Bradford and Mary Noah to Brett Dale, 14 Copeland Ave., $195,000.
Gregory and Barbara Loomis Joint Revocable Trust to Andrew Loomis, 2437 Loomis St.
Beth and Jeffery Graves to Dawn Burmeister, 810 Gillette St., $72,000.
Christina and Kevin Prairie to Diana Johnson-Salvador and Samuel Przywojski, 947 Milson Court, $210,000.
AG Investment Properties LLC to Arizona Rentals LLC, 607 and 609 Fifth Ave. S., $206,000.
Carolyn Schnell and Jean Torgerud to David and Teresa Larsen, 2033 30th St. S.
David and Teresa Larsen to HNT Properties LLC, 2033 30th St., $103,000.
Sue Mercier Revocable Trust to the City of La Crosse, 2163 Farnam St.
Ruth Schweke to the City of La Crosse, 2300 State Road.
Daniel Puent to the City of La Crosse, 2020 and 2022 Johnson St.
Hue Lor and Bee Vang to Choua Lee and Mai Yang, 1409 West Ave. S., $118,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Alan Locketz and Anne Miller to Alan Locketz, 409 Oak Ave. S., $94,400.
James Salmo to James and Lisa Salmo, 1012 Windhill St.
David and Lisa Wendt to Larry Tender, 825 13th Ave. S., $219,000.
Rose Fernholz to David and Lisa Wendt, 1103 Hickory St., $198,000.
Leean Deloria to Leean Deloria Trust, 123 Eighth Ave. S.
Debra Wade to Romina and Siegried Yu, 918 Oak Timber Drive, $437,500.
Herbert Moore and Lori Weinberg to Corey and Dawn Andel, 2252 Evenson Drive, $515,000.
Marjorie Landsinger to Jordan Sommer, 1310 Main St., $122,700.
Katherine Olson to Tyler Mickschl, 305 Fourth Ave. S., $100,000.
Alida and Richard Herlin to Brian and Virginia Moore, 1909 Esther Drive, $243,000.
Clinton and Heather Torp to Derek and Jenna Burnstad, 864 Summers Day Lane, $450,000.
Paul Berendes and Kristi Umberger to Anamarie and Andrew Moore, 345 Sixth Ave. N., $215,250.
Jacob and Kristin Erickson Living Trust to Kristin Erickson, 1833 Pine Ridge Drive.
Coulee Holdings LLC to Elizabeth and Erik Archer, 611 10th Ave. N., $300,000.
HOLMEN
WB Construction LLC to Carrie and Timothy Jensen, $329,900.
Eugene Cahalan to Shannon and Shawna Hoiland, $52,000.
Matthew Hudson to David Jinkins, $195,000.
Anelin and Christopher Feilen to MKT Trust, $280,000.
Peter Matt to Fred and Natasha Butterfield, $349,900.
Laurie and Richard Roberts to Jacey and Randy Penn, $291,500.
Carol and Jack Christnovich to Biff and Melinda Bauman, $222,500.
Holmen Investments LLC to Gary and Marilyn Grant, $346,000.
Gloria and Merlin Winchell to Ronald Brown, $279,500.
1540 South Holmen Drive LLC to Brauvin 18 LLC, $1,650,000.
ROCKLAND
Ruby Olsen Revocable Living Trust to Jamie and Teresa Schlintz, $125,000.
WEST SALEM
Jade and Zachery Brueggeman to Nathan Gaustad, $163,500.
SK Beach LLC to Clifford and Sandy Lecleir REvocable Trust, $125,000.
Errol Kindschy to the Errol Kindschy Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF BURNS
Louise Schlintz to Chad and Shelly Horstman.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Ami and Nathan Schroepfer to Anelin and Christopher Feilen, $385,000.
Timothy Dvorak to Brenda and Kevin Gagermeier, $215,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Robin Mell and Terry Parmenter to Paul Berendes and Kristi Umberger, $379,900.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
James Storandt to Sandra Hanson.
Rebecca and Reed Pomeroy to Ean and Eric Hesselberg, $47,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Chastity and Nathaniel Casey to Britni and Timothy Ruppert, $345,000.
Broadway Properties LLC to Melinda Kleist, $248,000.
Melinda Kleist to Daniel and Ruth Bretl, $314,000.
Dokter Revocable Trust to NEI Global Relocation Co., $499,900.
NEI Global Relocation Co. to Kenneth and Laura Pina, $499,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Derek Kaio and Kam-Lin Roswall to Les Manske & Sons Inc., $28,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Bianna and David Winiecki to Andrew and Katie Duckworth, $212,750.
Fredrick and Natasha Butterfield to Elizabeth and Zachary Dolan, $265,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Gary and Lori Larson to Anthony and Ashley Hansen, $168,000.
Dorothy Iverson to Ryan and Taylor Ledvina, $180,000.
Elga and Robert Peterson to Averi Kotnour and Christopher Nelson, $200,000.
Harold Frank to Gregory and Nikki Elsen, $109,500.
Anthony and Debra Rubasch to Devin Johnson, $265,000.
Gelynne and Thomas Miller to Danielle and Erich Rathke, $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.