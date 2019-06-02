The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
BQD Real Estate Holdings LLC to AG Irrevocable Trust, 2212 Rose St., $600,000.
Emily Houge to Cade and Catherine Murphy, 1219 Seiler Lane, $205,000.
Christopher and Valerie Sawtelle to Jacqueline and Thomas Clyne, 1400 Redfield St., $98,000.
Nathaniel Riffe and Tara Schnaible to Nathaniel Riffe Living Trust and Tara Schnaible Living Trust, 1322 Johnson St.
Aimee and Jack Zabrowski to Betsy Breckenridge, 2225 Pine St., $220,000.
Kelsey and Peter Freiberg to Kariline Bringe and Carl Tubridy, 4570 Stone Bridge Road, $350,000.
Lavonne Taylor Estate to Megan Strom, 2015 East Ave. S., $130,500.
Taylor Vanvoorhis to Nickolas Solum and Hannah Voehl, 805 20th St. S., $147,000.
Amy and Jared Lemke to Peter McCartney, 2214 Ferry St, $187,900.
Michelle and Robert Ducharme to Barry Hastings, 3325 Robinsdale Ave., $180,000.
Jack Yancey Estate to Jason Myer, 2201 Onalaska Ave.
Jack Yancey Estate to Jason Myer, 2307 Prospect St.
Timothy Schniepp to Jacqueline Marcou, 1432 Winnebago St., $187,000.
Nancy and Peter Meyer to Nathan Anderegg, 4428 33rd St. S., $175,000.
Roxann Shoemaker to Jane and Larry Klukas, 2115 Prospect St., $150,000.
Aaron Wickesberg to AMV Equities LLC, 3222 and 3224 29th Court S.
Construction Restoration Services Inc. to Derek and Melissa Andrjeski, 1329 Farnam St., $186,400.
James Ringstrom to James Ringstrom Revocable Trust, 2545 Edgewood Place.
William Morrison to Stephanie Park, 1326 Mississippi St., $134,000.
Alyson Swanke to Nicholas Becker, 1358 Hyde Ave., $170,000.
Jeffery and Susan Bodenschatz to John and Karyn Bodenschatz and Tracy Falcon, 4710 Southfield Green.
Steven Eide to Goliath Companies LLC, 1412 and 1414 Vine St., $410,000.
Tyler Dahl Revocable Trust to Philip Gelatt Living Trust, 1634 King St., $1,225,000.
Charles and Mary Burke to Charles and Mary Burke Trust, 219 20th St. S.
Diana and James Birnbaum to James and Diana Birnbaum Revocable Trust, 14 Copeland Ave.
Ryan and Taylor Ledvina to Megan Barbian, 1122 26th St. S., $150,000.
John Kellis and Taylor Molstad to Travis Check and Ericka Dibelius, 2621 Longview Court, $215,500.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and the United States of America to Jason Kartman, 3048 23rd St. S.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Douglas and Katherine Nikolai to Emily and Stephen Stacey, 2801 Bergamot Place, $525,000.
Mollie Delagrave to Rhonda Vanblaricom, 1220 East Ave. N., $205,000.
James Michel to Caleb and Cassandra Lehman, 827 Sixth Ave. N., $175,500.
Nancy Flury to JJJ Revocable Trust, 1005 Lake St., $320,000.
Tammy Chafer to Tammy Chafer Revocable Living Trust, 911 Fourth Ave. N.
Darlene Kleven Estate and Thomas Kleven Estate to Hal and Paula Havisto Revocable Trust, 318 Royal St., $189,900.
Brea and Jason Veldboom to Brea Veldboom, 615 Monica Court.
JFCM Properties LLC to Jay and Wendy Twite, 200 Mason St., $380,000.
Karen and Larry Wilson to Eric Trautman, 215 14th Ave. N., $184,000.
Derek and Mao Yang to Robert and Tammy Bakalars, 1326 Fourth Ave. N.
BANGOR
Bernard and Christina Brawner to Jesse McKinney, $259,900.
HOLMEN
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Holment Investments LLC, $58,900.
Laura Lang and Christopher Sather to Angela and Jeremy Wood, $211,000.
Donna and Wesley Linberg to Plex 86 LLC, $245,000.
Joseph Racicot Jr. and the La Crosse County Sheriff to cindy and Steve Wohlwend, $181,000.
Clint Meyer to River Valley Ventures LLC, $54,200.
ROCKLAND
Janice and Jonathan Antal to Brady and Molly Ebert, $149,900.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Benjamin and Kally Bierman to Chad Beeler and Anne Besl, $345,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Union State Bank West Salem to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $550,000.
Rochelle Oldenburg to Troy Oldenburg.
TOWN OF BURNS
Joshua and Mary Duh to Christina and Bernard Brawner III, $373,500.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Leonard and Rosemary Matiak to Stacy Hoeft and Michelle Servais.
Rosalie Schnick Survivor’s Trust to Ronald Schnick Family Trust.
Amy and Robert Debauche to Nicole and Paul Letendre, $460,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Kurt and Rhonda Helgeson to Allison Baus and Justin Helgeson, $300,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Richard and Bernice Wehrenberg Family Trust to Benjamin and Kally Bierman, $364,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Carol and Thomas Hale to La Crosse County.
Kelley and Mitchell Fenske to Theron Phetteplace, W8244 Sternford St., $150,000.
Ted Ravnum to Eric and Jessica Komperud, $235,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Richard Staff to Nancy Gerrard.
Nancy Gerrard to Gerrard Staff LLC.
Ellen and Richard Detert to Ann Epstein, $315,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Megan Barbot-Smith and Adam Smith to Jonathan and Lydia Loeffeholz, $258,780.
Robert and Bobbette Boomer Joint Revocable Trust to Bobbette Boomer.
Bobbette Boomer to Tariann Thompson.
Kelley and Robert Waddell to Amy and Gil Harmon, $565,000.
HP River Rock LLC to Robert Powell, $77,500.
T&D Real Estate Investments LLC to Manuel Marono and Rosalinda Saldana, $43,500.
Christopher Gran to Talia and Tyler Thelemann, $43,900.
Sandra Glander to Brett and Lori Ehlke, 2205 Greenview Lane, $270,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Concepcion and Marcel Santillan to Eugene and Mary Gassere, $269,000.
James and Diana Birnbaum Revocable Trust to Amy and Jared Lemke, $389,900.
Melanie and Robert Bush to Bradley and Kelly Reinhart, $320,000.
Kathy Cross to Kathy and Scott Cross.
Glen and Peggy Benson to Christopher and Shelia Schabel, $172,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Graupe Family Trust to La Crosse County.
