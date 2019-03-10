The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Farmington
Anthony and Brittany Paisley to Sandra and Steven Paisley, N8212 Hwy. C, $104,800.
Amy and Michael Marohl to Amber and Jared Klukas, W5538 Hwy. T, $170,500.
Town of Holland
Daniel and Sharon Licht to Brenna and Jesse Beckendorf, N7284 Cottonwood Lane, $300,000.
Joel and Meaghan Graves to Lynne and Wade Wilson, N7296 Eagle Road, $360,000.
Holmen
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to McCathie Investments LLC, 3117 Horton St., $44,900.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to McCathie Investments LLC, 3130 Horton St., $44,900.
RJVF Transition Trust to John Smieja, 318 Grant St., $175,000.
Dan and Jennifer Waters to Chue and Tou Yia Lor and Neng Xiong, 303 Irene Place, $192,000.
Erin and Frederick Genz to Sarah Hoffmann, 404 E. McHugh St., $280,000.
Carol and James Schank to 220 Properties LLC, $42,000.
Maria and Steven Shilha to Aaron Thompson, 109 W. Roberts St., $155,000.
Abraham Leis to Brenda and Curtis Malone, 407 Wood Violet Drive, $287,900.
La Crosse
William Pishaw to Nicole and Rolly Aponte, 2028 S. 32nd St., $160,000.
Mary Coady to Mary Coady and David Holthaus, 2042 Kane St. and 1102 Moore St., $55,350.
Jean and Loretta Lawrence to Jean and Loretta Lawrence, 911 Division St., $103,800.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 1608 Prospect St., $75,000.
Dennis Cox to ENS Investments LLC, 1526 and 1528 George St., $120,000.
Gary Harter to Mermani Maloney-Wang, 1342 Caledonia St., $126,500.
Paul Grossman to Amanda and Michael McClernon, 1301 S. 31st Place, $179,900.
Douglas and Marjorie Arneson Family Trust to Haley and Jason Goslinga, 925 Adams St., $118,000.
Adam and Kristin Krajewski to Cortni and Jesse Berger, 325 and 327 S. 22nd St., $200,000.
1315 Properties LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 1804 and 1806 Wood St., $123,500.
City of La Crosse to Spies Construction LLC, 1715, 1719 and 1723 Wisconsin Court, 1703, 1707 and 1711 Arizona Court, and 1701, 1706, 1712 and 1716 Colorado Court, $120,000.
J&K Brudos Trust to Kenneth and Susan LaPlante, 4516 S. 33rd St., $180,000.
Mary Thompson to Bruce Nuttall, 414 and 416 S. 18th Place, $120,150.
Anthony and Kylie Panke to Katherine Coady, 2034 Kane St., $110,000.
Erin and Thomas Wuchina to Michael and Pamela Kamm, 1116 S. 26th St., $170,000.
Susan Gallagher Estate and La Crosse County Sheriff to Benjamin Petersen, 2303 S. 13th St., $63,000.
Francis Fogel to Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC, 1405 S. 31st Place, $110,000.
Onalaska
Brown-Hexum Onalaska LLC to Onalaska Senior Living LLC, 3770 E. Emerald Drive, $1,175,000.
Albert and Karen Locy to A&B Living Trust, 619 Eighth Ave. N., $196,100.
Daniel and Tina McWain to Joel Reinhart, 4076 Mary Drive, $294,500.
Lynne and Wade Wilson to Robyn Beahm, 316 15th Ave. N., $217,000.
Olen Nantz to Tricia Owen, 960 11th Ave. S., $240,000.
Wilma Verrette Living Trust to Alyssa and Garrett Jerue, 704 Country Club Lane, $570,000.
Heidi and Richard Devine to Cole and Theresa Wilson, $165,000.
Town of Onalaska
Kathleen and Mark Viner to Emma 5610 LLC, N4510 Hwy. OT, $154,500.
Kathleen and Mark Viner to Emma 5610 LLC, N5612 Hwy. OT, $189,900.
HP River Rock LLC to Gasoline Alley Toys LLC, W8288 Hwy. Z, Unit 45, $110,000.
Erica nd Leanne Witzig to Maria and Steven Shilha, N6091 Apple Valley Drive, $261,900.
Rockland
Andrew and Samantha Cooper to Mark and Sandra Mercer, 1610 Black Oak Drive, $209,000.
Small Town Investments LLC to Amy and Michael Marohl, 1662 Birch St., $206,000.
Town of Shelby
Hegenbarth Development LLC to Jacob Johnson and Ericka Ragner, 3440 Greenbriar Court, $208,500.
McDonalds Corp. to McDonalds USA LLC, 2810 Losey Blvd. S., 2808 Ward Ave. and 2811 S. 23rd St., $1,140,000.
Courtesy Corp. to McDonalds USA LLC, 2304 Ward Ave., $50,000.
Terri Schlichenmeyer to Randy Buchanan and Oksana Kutsiianova, W5556 Hwy. 33, $174,000.
West Salem
Jennifer and Ronald Black to Melissa and Robert Gollnick, 204 W. Garland St., $48,250.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.