The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Bangor
Damaris and Larry Johnson to Kurt and Stacy Chapman, W2351 and W2344 Koltermann Road, $330,000.
Town of Burns
Gary and Paul Wheeler to Gary and Paula Wheeler Revocable Trust, N5924 Big Creek Road, $223,400.
Kevin and Wendy Korth to Travis Korth, N7248 Hwy. DE, $200,000.
Town of Campbell
Donald Pedretti to Sandra Bartosh and Jacob Hoff, 2604 Thomas St., $187,500.
Town of Greenfield
Sandra Brekke to Sandra Brekke Survivors Trust, W4125 Hwy. YY, $300,000.
Town of Hamilton
Leroy and Lynda Tauscher to Lisa Gray and David Tauscher, W4181 and W4185 Hwy. B, $178,500.
Jean Wiggert to Jean Wiggert Trust, N5845 Jordson Coulee Road, $641,900.
Cynthia and Ronald Oldenburg to David and Vickie Evenson Trust, $230,000.
Town of Holland
Jnell and Mark Goyette to Darlene and Dennis Evenson, $49,000.
Michael and Sue Buchner to Michael and Sue Buchner Trust, N8363 Amundson Coulee Road, $281,400.
Holmen
A&L McCormick LLC to Linda Reedy, 1605 Pinecrest Ave., $196,000.
Brittney and Zachary Swenson to Jameson Sadowske, 1510 Cliffview Drive, $167,000.
La Crosse
Wade Tyo to Brian Boulanger and Donald and Sara Conway, 1917 Liberty St., $110,000.
Michael Salm, Michael and Patricia Salm Living Trust and Patricia Salm to Renee Miranda, 1110 S. 10th St., $50,000.
Renee Miranda to City of La Crosse, 1110 S. 10th St., $50,000.
Anthony Krenzke to Nathaniel Jones, 517 Winnebago St., $59,400.
Joshua and Richard Dudgeon to Rena and Stephani Greer, 1523 Adams St., $137,900.
Kluth Trust to Goodhart-Stacey 2001 Revocable Trust, 3478 Woodbridge Court, $215,111.
Sally Knobloch to Paul Bratsch, N2106 Irish Court, $195,000.
Karl Oldenburg to Darby Oldenburg, 122 Losey Boulevard N., $142,600.
Sheila Wirkus to Teddi-Ann Carini, 1400 S. 16th St., $155,000.
Anthony and Susan Tomashek to Kristen Peloski, 4613 S. 33rd St., $137,000.
Gregory Chenoweth to Gretchen Newberry, 2314 Winnebago St., $129,000.
CTH B Development LLC to Dawn Beal, 5039 Hwy. B., $189,000.
TKC Rentals LLC to Chileda Institute Inc., 3716 Mormon Coulee Road, $435,000.
Justin Kraemer to Wayne Bottner, 2324 Vine St., $279,900.
Joanne Boisvert Estate to Collin Koval, 413 Eighth St., $67,900.
Collins Joint Revocable Trust to Marjorie Collins, 135 Rose St., 3404 and 3530 Hwy. B, and 1822 Hwy. 16, $656,400.
Marjorie Collins to Pamperin Real Estate LLC, 135 Rose St., 3404 and 3530 Hwy. B, and 1822 Hwy. 16, $656,400.
Alethia and Gregory Kenworthy to Darbi and Michael Jeffries, 2625 Bayview Court, $325,000.
HS Properties of Monroe County LLC to Mikala Sund, 1610 Livingston St., $69,000.
Janean and Matthew Baker to Tina Pike and Daniel Sutton, 2410 Aspen Court, $630,000.
William Morrison to Audra and Joel House, 427 S. 20th St., $160,000.
Town of Medary
Alice Lenser Estate to Richard Hare and Alexis Stout, W5160 Hwy. B, $49,000.
Onalaska
Sheila Handahl to Lynn Frise, 3012 Wild Rose Lane, $565,000.
Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Yi Huang, 432 Coronado Circle, $219,900.
James and Ida Luhm Revocable Trust, 931 La Crosse St., $170,000.
Town of Onalaska
Mark Gabrielson to Thomas Krajewski, N5550 Hwy. Z, $254,000.
David Truax to DTG Properties LLC, W8288 Hwy. Z, Unit 26, $68,000.
Rockland
First National Bank Bangor to Joshua Dummer, 402 Eagle Ave., $15,000.
Town of Shelby
Brian and Pamela Rotty to Brittany and Joseph Tristano, W5915 Hillcrest Drive, $285,000.
Terri Hamilton and Craig, Frank and Mark Levenick to Emily Howland and Jennifer Zielke, N2022 Valley Road, $169,000.
West Salem
Donna and Jeffrey Jerman to Jacob Ellefson and Leslie Thompson, 1040 Branding Iron Road, $199,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.