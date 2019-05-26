The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Elaine and Patrick Doyle to R&D Doyle Investments LLC, 1523 and 1525 West Ave. S.
R&D Doyle Investments LLC to Tucker Investments LLC, 1523 and 1525 West Ave. S., $205,205.
Mai Vang to Wendy Williamson, 712 St. Paul St., $138,500.
Timothy and Emily Walsh to Peter Walsh, 203 Westview Place, $67,950.
Peter Walsh to Timothy Walsh, 201 Westview Place, $65,250.
Dillian Bean to Paul Bratcher and Melanie Wiggins, 2222 Market St., $245,000.
Nicholas Krause to Susana Baker, 632 Kane St., $141,000.
Brian and Kara Benson to Kristine and Nicholas Bye, 3606 Elm Drive, $160,000.
State of Wisconsin DOT to Eagle Baby Properties LLC, 2552 Rose St.
Water Place One LLC to Brian and Nicole Feils, 635 Pettibone Pointe Way, $671,708.
Deborah Forer, Daniel, Gary, George, Robert and Rodney Kleinertz, and Patricia Meurer to Brian Sowka, 1627 29th St. S., $137,000.
Michael and Mary Bissen Trust to Patricia and Ronald Green, 100 Sixth St. N., $295,000.
Great River Homes LLC to Debbie and Gary Seago, 6006 River Run Road, $284,510.
Marjorie Olson Estate to Gregory Olson, 418 Mississippi St., $88,000.
James Wiffler to KT Real Estate Holdings, 3127 Marian Road N., $179,000.
Sara Sullivan to Naomi morris, 608 16th St. S., $155,000.
Donald McLeod to Ann Best, Michelle Claypool, Bonnie Reese, and Denise Shakelford, 718 Sixth St. S., $55,040.
Bradley and Kelly Reinhart to Timothy Kromke, 1117 28th St. S., $172,000.
Amber Sommerfeldt and Tyler Thomas to Carolyn and Kyle Coleman, 527 23rd St. S., $160,100.
Song Thao and Sher Xiong to Tara Martin, 2211 Kane St., $89,900.
La Crosse County to US Realty 87 La Crosse Associates, 3320 State Road 157.
CTH B Development LLC to Ruth Dover, 5021 County Road B, $189,900.
Richard Pielhop to Paradise Properties Cedarburg LLC, Ryan and Sydney Prom, 213 and 215 16th St. N., $169,000.
Darbi and Michael Jefferies to Kelly and Matthew Ferroni, 2415 Aspen Court, $600,000.
Heath and Holly Hansen to Rachael Bush and Taylor Schmeckpeper, 1515 Travis St., $148,000.
Luella Pederson to Carol Pederson-Waters and Bruce Waters, 517 Kane St., $25,000.
Jarrod and Sheryl Picha to Blake and Coty Hundt, 2645 13th Court, $312,000.
Bryan Haugland and Leia Szwedo to Matthew and Molly Schroeder, 1733 Charles St., $145,000.
Laurie Landry to Kerry Liston, 2015 16th St. S., $124,900.
Cade and Catherine Murphy, 821 14th St. S., $147,500.
Mathias Harter to City of La Crosse, 1332 Caledonia St., $70,000.
Rachel Byers, Mark and Steven Flint to William and Mary Mackie Revocable Trust, 1501 Rose St., $76,000.
Tammy Hastings to Randall Hastings, 2517 Burr Oak W.
Heather Carr to Jamie Beck, 2121 Losey Blvd. S., $160,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Beth and Troy Limberg to Sam Sabbagh, 533 21st Ave. S.
Sam Sabbagh to Cecelia and Hugo Guerrero, 533 21st Ave. S., $222,500.
Samuel Thao to Samuel tha and May Veu, 537 Flint St.
Teresa McGuire-Hulse to Maude and Thomas Kettenmann, 2268 Evenson Drive, $365,000.
Adam Quast and Dawn Wood-Quast to Quynh Dinh and Dung Mai, 937 Sunset Place, $155,000.
Evelyn Pertzsch to Richard Gardner, 841 Second Ave SW., $10,000.
Dayton Pertzsch Estate to Richard Gardner, 841 Second Ave SW., $10,000.
Katherine and Lawrence Psyk to Dayna and Ronald Schultz, 1407 William Drive, $261,000.
Rebecca Baures to Nancy Godden, 511 11th Ave. N., $13,480.
James Edwards to Kathryn Edwards, 616 Eighth Ave. N.
Alexander Abraham and Ann Isacc to Nancy and Thomas Hammill, 3807 Emerald Road E., $245,202.
Allan and Laloni Thompson to Charles and Tracy Hall, 644 Meier Lane.
Charles and Tracy Hall to Taylor Anderson and Bradley Spain, 644 Meier Lane.
HOLMEN
Krysta Ruiz-Schnitzler to Krysta Ruiz-Schnitzler and Try Schnitzler.
CM Construction and Development LLC to Camgan Properties LLC, $1,292,000.
Krista and Todd Phillips to Erin Needham, 505 First Ave. E., $164,000.
Dennis and Sharon Aney to Cory and Nora Joas, $280,000.
Nancy and Thomas Hammill to Gerald and Patricia Shepard, $191,000.
Eric Lebakken and Judith Stucky to Alexander Klein, $159,000.
WEST SALEM
Legacy Holdings LLC to Jeanette Campos and Gabriel Guerrero, $159,000.
Rochester Real Estate CO LLC to J29ELEVEN LLC, $340,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Larry Marshall to Larry and Mary Marshall, $157,900.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Jacob and Stephanie Martin to Cindy and Heath Hauser, $235,000.
Jerry Salomonsen to Pamela Runningen, $145.000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Emma Peterson to Jack and Jaclyn Peterson, $240,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Lauralee and Tyler Nolte to Neil Canar and Cara Jostad, $161,500.
Ia Moua and Meng Yang to Anne Koch and Cole Warner, $335,000.
Carla Biehl to Jaimie and Lee Lohrentz, $48,000.
Jeffery and Jessica Loken to Daniel Parr, $259,900.
Robert Gschwind to Melissa Briggs and Robert Gschwind, $16,050.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
David and Samantha Bigalke to Samantha Bigalke.
Cindy and Heath Hauser to DAvid and Sonja Neubauer, $249,000.
Mary and Thomas Phillips to Krista and Todd Phillips, $195,000.
Andrew and Kelsey Novak to Bryan Haugland and Leia Szwedo, $250,000.
Steven and Terroll Powell to Kimberly Spangler, $135,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Patricia and Ronald Green to Jean Brady and John Gillies, $395,000.
Robert Draka to Travis Brommerich and Anna Schmitz, $115,000.
