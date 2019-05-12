The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Rebecca Duncanson to Chatham and Gary Moe, 1407 George St., $230,000.
JMS Property Management LLC to Michael Nickelatti, 518 and 520 17th St. S., $362,500.
James and John Matuska to Lois and Michael Gilbert, 4210 Mariah Drive N., $209,900.
Lois and Michael Gilbert to Austin Faber, 116 20th St. S., $170,500.
Anna and Sayeed Rahman to Scott Blackman, 3422 Meadow Lane Place, $158,900.
Grace and Karl Green to Joette and Klay Shannon, 1601 King St., $218,900.
Barbara and Edward Ryan to Abby, Barbara, Broderick, Edward, and Luke Ryan, 2155 Market St.
Dona Ellefson-Frazer and Greg Frazer to Danielle Enger, 411 23rd St. S., $113,500.
Bridgette and Jeff Wellendorf to Airam Group LLC, 411 Third St. S., $150,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs and USA to Mallory and Wesley Towne, 3008 Lincoln Ave.
Tonya Moser Estate and Sheriff La Crosse County to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 813 Island St.
John and Sarah Lecher, Sheriff La Crosse County to Altra Federal Credit Union, Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2230 Loomis St.
Teresa Brown, Patrick and Timothy Lucey to Michael Lucey, 1423 27th St. S., $120,200.
Michael Lucey to Theresa Brown, Patrick and Timothy Lucey, 2929 21st Terrace S., $109,000.
Gregory and Nicki Elsen to Linzi and Michael Washtock, 3500 Crown Blvd., $229,000.
William Vanatta Jr. to M&M Durtsche Trust, 1629 King St., $222,000.
City of La Crosse to Renegade Enterprises, 524 Third St. S.
Melinda and Robert Stolts to Elizabeth Plascencia and Adam Stolts, 616 Fifth Ave. S., $48,750.
Bruce Ranis Estate to Beverly Ranis, 710 16th St. S.
Bruce Ranis Estate to Beverly Ranis, 2336 Madison St.
Sara Dawson to Jerry Utley, 2220 Green Bay St., $178,500.
Bernard Allen and Sheriff La Crosse County to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, 1615 Moore St.
Bonita and David Horman to Timothy Horman, 1102 Charles St., $130,000.
Betsy Breckenridge to Vivek Pande, 124 17th St.
Amy and David Bahr to Patrick Cavadini, 5007 Hwy. B, $189,900.
Mary Albrecht to Angela Lowe, 2023 29th St. S., $215,000.
Marcellus and Sandra Roubik to Ronald and Wanda Schafer, 4372 Brickyard Lane, $204,000.
E&L Real Estate LLC to PE Rentals LLC, 3509 and 3511 29th Court S., $170,000.
Tammy Kozelka to Sierra Myers and Alex Scott, 1016 22nd St. S., $134,000.
Albert Allen to Larry Jankowski and Roxanne Lenarz, 424 Gillette St., $155,000.
Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC to ENS Investments LLC, 911, 913, 915 and 917 Denton St., $252,500.
Christina Prairie to Christina and Kevin Prairie, 947 Milson Court.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Soon Kang Estate to Brooke and Mathew Bahr, 908 Charles Court, $282,000.
Jason and Lisa Mahlum to Ryan and Samantha Dillon, 713 Well St., $230,000.
Emily Kjos to Hanna and Joel Taft, 209 Sixth Ave. N., $150,000.
Dietrich Family Trust to Samuel Bowman, 817 Wilson St., $130,000.
John Zhou to Darin and Ivy Jobe, 108 Calla Court, $288,000.
HOLMEN
NLH Trust to Rebecca Erickson, $154,000.
Lisa Latshaw to Amy and Jacob Hanson, $249,900.
McCathie Investments LLC to Craig and Judith Booth, $374,900.
Steven and Kathleen Lathrop Revocable Trust to Ann and Jacob Patty, $366,600.
Linda Benjamin to Emily Kjos, $172,000.
Jonathon and Kathryn Ghinazzi to Adam and Nicole Lorentz, $246,000.
River Valley Ventures LLC to Jonathon and Kathryn Ghinazzi, $285,632.
Jarrod and Mary Turk to Douglas and Jennifer Kuehn, $299,900.
Steven Borden to Rochelle Williamson, $98,000.
Rochel Williamson to James and Rochelle Williamson.
Kathleen Mahlum to Heath and Renee Young, $160,000.
Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC to Evan and Megan Hoffman, $365,600.
ROCKLAND
Jason Kuderer to Towner Construction LLC, $13,000.
Olaf Mathison III to Zachary Revels, $113,000.
WEST SALEM
Gregory and Karen Olson to Robert and Ruth Baltz, $249,900.
TOWN OF BARRE
Lauren Metropulos to Rebecca Duncanson and Gary Sarver, $545,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Douglas and Alice Olson Revocable Trust to Joel Olson.
Steven Eide to Joseph Klingbeil, $32,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
John and Marlys Abdella to Jason Abdella.
Levi Polege and Sheriff La Crosse County to Jody and Steven Low, $264,001.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
KST LLC to Jean and Steven Nederloe, $45,000.
Daniel Brown to Diane and Larry Silha, $365,000.
Ray Haynie to David Bruring, $47,800.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
David and Vicki Arndt to Curtis and Denice Mack, $325,000.
Dennis Labus to Teresa James-Labus and Dennis Labus.
Lee and Patrick Clements to Jennifer and Matthew Knebes, $155,000.
Karl and Debra Rhyme Revocable Trust to Renee and Warren Pickar, $36,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Shane Stuhr to Lindsey and Shane Stuhr.
Barry and Nancy Lee Revocable Trust to Aben Farms LLC, $289,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Nancy Gerrard and Richard Staff to David and Julie Snyder, $95,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Kelley and Sherri Murphy to April and Bradley Lassa, $476,500.
Nicholas Becker to Megan Engel.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Marilyn and Richard Foss to Richard and Marilyn Foss Revocable Trust.
Ben and Victoria Schroeder to Elizabeth and John Golson Jr., $285,000.
Ashley and Joshua Walden to Michael and Rachyl Stephenson, $244,900.
Chad Hollis to Lee and Patrick Clements, $172,000.
Kang Family Revocable Trust to Daniel and Rebecca Anderson, $385,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Phil Mlsna to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $400,000.
Constance and Michael Evenstad to Evenstad Farms LTD Partnership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.