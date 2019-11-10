The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Joshua Gates, Craig Kowal and Kowal-Gates Enterprises LLC to Arnold Lefebre III, 951 Johnson St., $35,000.
Daniel and Jessica Bohnert to Leslie and Thomas Weber, 1553 Wood St., $165,000.
Miriam Enterprises LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 624 and 626 Hagar St., $110,000.
10th & Vine LLC to G&W Vine Street LLC, 1016, 1018, 1020, 1004 and 1010 Vine St., $750,000.
Lenore Gentry Estate to Elizabeth Hoffman, 621 17th St. S., $79,400.
Leah Bomesberger and Sonny Carlson to Benjamin and Mary Haenni, 210 20th St. N., $194,900.
Harvey Scholl Estate to Taylor Knutson, 3050 27th St. S., $160,000.
Allison and Tyler Marshall to Joseph Brannan, 1532 Barlow St., $149,000.
Philomena Doran Irrevocable Trust to Dina Zavala-Petherbridge, 424 24th St. N., $250,000.
LAX Properties A LLC to Cailyn and Geoffrey Betz, Samuel and Shelby Stelloh, 1424 and 1426 Johnson St., $185,000.
Laura Huber to Castle Investment Group LLC, 2823 Quarry Place, $193,000.
Kathryn and Mathew Halverson to Adam and Amber Dvorak, 2311 31st St. S., $177,000.
Holy Trinity Parish to Willow Grove LLC, 1417 13th St. S., $253,000.
Mark Vonruden to Vonruden Holdings LLC, 1906 and 1908 Hyde Ave.
Denis Tucker Estate to Goehner Investments 1 LLC, 1511 and 1513 Kane St., $95,000.
Da and Shoua Xiong to Edward Johnson, 1727 Loomis St., $134,000.
Bruce Wendling to Craig and Katherine Richards, 1510 and 1512 Thompson St., $264,000.
Bailey and Shannon Boardman to Evan Hagel, 1602 Horton St., $132,000.
Phyllis Butterfield and Sheriff La Crosse County to Federal National Mortgage Assn., 815 13th St. S.
Patricia Ellenz to Azalea Blue Studios LLC, 1507 Caledonia St., $120,000.
Melissa Deyo to Peggy Weiss, 2327 Ferry St., $150,000.
Patricia Wing to Joshua and Stephanie Sward, 1333 Wood St., $180,000.
Edward and Marie Beissel Family Trust to Edward Beissel, 2327 Sisson Drive.
Bridget Garrity to Brigid and Joshua Fruechte, 231 19th St. S., $160,000.
Jade Moseti to Angela Carollo, 1328 George St., $139,000.
Julie Deyo to Jared and Julie Deyo, 4933 County Road B.
Mary Bueltel to April and Darrel Freng, 3420 Greenhills Place, $180,000.
Wayne and Susan Goeldner Revocable Trust to Andrew McGlenn, 203 23rd St. S., $170,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Laura Fortier to Larry Fortier, 523 La Crosse St.
Damian and Kelli Pasch to Kyle Tlusty, 316 10th Ave. N., $155,500.
Alexander Abraham to Ann Isacc to Alyssa and Donna Lewin, 3801 Emerald Drive E., $177,500.
Alexander Abraham and Ann Isacc to Alyssa and Donna Lewin, 3803 Emerald Drive E., $177,500.
Donald and Lynette Wilhelm to Adam and Angela Ames, 215 16th Ave. S., $261,000.
Chongcher Lee and Tia Yang to Home Roots Rentals LLC, 1124 and 1126 Well St., $85,000.
Steven and Vicki Stromberg to Ramona Kiehne, 606 12th Ave. N., $215,000.
Gaylord Zastrow to Kaylee Siber, 1601 and 1603 Franklin St., $259,000.
Ronald Espe to Nancy Carter, 623 N. Oak Ave., $190,000.
AAOL Building Partners LLC to WI Ventures LLC, 2727 Midwest Drive and 2731 National Drive, $4,600,000.
James and Marcia Wine to the James and Marcia Wine Revocable Trust, 1219 Greenridge Drive.
HOLMEN
Justin and Stephanie O’Driscoll to Steven and Tammy Dryer, $276,000.
Lynne and Robert Hoagenson to Dawn and Steven Kussman, $230,000.
Cheyanne and Colton Carpenter, Brandon Stemper to Douglas and Kathleen McConaghy, $184,900.
Art Acquisitions Holmen LLC, $119,800.
Emily and Nick Sather to Christopher and Jennifer Schlegel, $234,900.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCKLAND
Lucas and Samtha Fritsch to Craig Iverson, $229,000.
Small Town Investments LLC to Corey Wilson, $266,600.
WEST SALEM
Gene and Ingrid Batzel to Jayson Henderson, $30,000.
Jennifer and Ronald Black to Lisa and Melvin McBride, $382,900.
Chad and Rachel Antony to Paul and Stacy Apfel, $268,000.
Brett Schuster to Kari and Kyle Schuster, $40,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Rathke Family Revocable Trust to Jason Lindvig Revocable Trust, $200,000.
Robert Flottmeyer to C&K Cvikota Trust, $180,000.
James and Kimberly Becker to Alvin and Rita Ross, $335,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Jason and Naomi Dow to Michael Linhart, $200,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Letha and Thomas Morfeld to Scott Breidel, $90,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Park Bank to Crystal and Micah Komp.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Kirchner Realty LLC to Moonstone Meadow, $20,000.
Autumn and Nicholas Kletzien to Chad and Rachel Antony, $359,900.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Elizabeth and Jared Lehman to Caleb and Sarah Holmstrom, $379,500.
Connie Bao to Jennifer and Ronald Black, $210,000.
Deanna Viner Revocable Living Trust to Cathleen Petranek.
Cathleen Petranek to Cathleen and Steven Petranek.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Mary and Robert Kotte to Mary and Robert Kotte.
Douglas and Mary Gordon to Jessica Harper and Alana Johnson.
John and Korinne Campbell to Carrie and Jason Herrmann, $295,000.
Barbara Fremouw to cole and Nicole Wittwer, $143,500.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Margarita and Robert Vannuland to Jodie Rindt, $48,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Patricia and Ralph Steele Jr. to Ryan Schreiner, $197,500.
Georgina and K. Don Pederson to Kraig Berberich and Jon Zabel, $70,000.
Caleb and Sarah Holmstrom to Ashley and Brent Gies, $249,900.
Kelly and Robert Geary to Christopher and Katja Leque, $195,500.
Ronald Cramer to the Ronald Cramer Revocable Trust.
Cynthia and Melvyn Hoffman to Ashley Dissmore, $328,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Edward Johnson to Alicia and Mitchell Starch, $165,000.
Tiffani and Russell Daines III to Gerald Murphy, $255,000.
Julie Rinehart to Jared Cason, $251,000.
Kathryn and Larry Servais to Joann Klingerman, $300,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Meadow Brooke Cottage LLC to Jennifer Brindley Revocable Trust, $37,740.
Jennifer Brindley Revocable Trust to Nicole Vanert, $249,200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.