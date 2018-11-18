The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Bangor
Robert Mulder Jr. Estate to Colleen Mulder, $128,000.
Town of Burns
Timothy and Todd Michaels to Elizabeth Michaels, N5056 Hwy. 162, $139,600.
Elizabeth Michaels to Elizabeth Michaels Irrevocable Trust, N5056 Hwy. 162, $139,600.
James and Joan Cook and Joseph and Katie Cook, N8858 Hwy. 162, $160,200.
Town of Campbell
Bobbi and Jeffrey Wiedman to Bobbi Wiedman, 2613 Thomas St., $199,100.
Alan Heilman Estate to Robert Heilman, 202 Sky Harbour Drive, $818,000.
Pamela Runningen and Jerry Salomonsen to Stephnie Mick and Benjamin Valley, 3129 Youngdale Drive, $187,000.
Cheryl Leisher and Ann Rendler to Emily and Shawn Gallagher, 316 Olivet St., $241,000.
Town of Farmington
Henry and Yvonne Meyer to John Forbes, W5408 Baker Road, $299,900.
Andrew, Caleb, Martin and Pamela Olson to Devan Christopherson, $49,000.
Town of Greenfield
Laura and Levi Krampert to Justin and Katheryn Smith, W4040 Hwy. 14/61, $280,000.
Andrew and Molly Mader to Kathryn and Ronald Guenther, N2185 Hwy. OA, $245,000.
KST LLC to Hathea and Michael Lewandowski, $40,000.
Anita Grana to Glen and Peggy Benson, N791 East Hills Road, $380,000.
Town of Hamilton
Kurt and Ona Childs to Jameson and Jessica Childs and Abby Hemmerich, W2975 Pleasant Valley Road, $433,900.
Debra and Roger McDowell to Courtney and Daniel Kloss, $8,500.
Donald and Karen Dunham to Joann and Terry Foellmi, W5393 Bahr Road, $305,000.
Town of Holland
Town & Country Homes LLC to Abby and Peter Durnil, N7043 Oak St., $498,146.
Richard Kane to Megan Mill and Erick Smith, W7465 Hwy. T, $130,000.
Jennifer and Josh Reynolds to Josh Reynolds, N8427 McWain Drive, $215,000.
David, Merle and Peggy Everson and Donna Hoffman to Darcee and John Netzer, W7485 Sylvester Road, $295,000.
David Gajafsky and Geraldine Leipzigp-Gajafsky, N8667 Hanson Drive, $426,000.
Jo and Michael Bistodeau to Ashley and Isaiah Kuban, W7831 Country Ave., $298,500.
Kelly Baerwaldt and Samuel Finney to Anthony Decker, W7941 Tulip Lane, $359,900.
Sharon Waldenberger Estate to Matthew and Scott Waldenberger, W7584 E. McHugh Court, $144,800.
Holmen
Cortni and Jesse Berger to Darrell and Sharyl Schlieckau, 3211 Horton St., $327,500.
Amory and Taylor Vanwinkle to Richard Thorson, 1202 Pioneer Drive, $300,000.
Karla and Mark Snyder to Kymi and Peng Moua, 302 Mallard Drive, $254,600.
Joshua Bever to Derik and Paige Kreibich, 1604 Viking Ave., $195,700.
Jerry and Kathy Lokken to Kenneth Smerud, 1508 Sand Lake Road, $193,500.
Luanne and Honer-Carrimon to Briar Nothaus and Amber Peters, 204 E. Wall St., $200,000.
Yvonne Cade to 801 Evergreen LLC, 801 Evergreen Drive, Apts. 1 and 2, $166,800.
Arlene Prichett to Favre Real Estate LLC, 127 E. Legion St., $134,000.
Ann and Kelly Knauss to John Sullivan, 2803 S. Pleasant Drive, $199,900.
Andrew Schwanbeck to Shawn Vanert, 409 Walnut Drive, $189,700.
Gabrielle and Joseph Lujan to Melissa Cochran, 316 N. Cherry Lane, $245,000.
La Crosse
Bryant Neises to Julie and Steven Churchill, 2111 S. 14th St., $152,900.
Christene Breininger to Thomas Young, 2842 S. 22nd St., $41,050.
Thomas Young to Colleen Hogan and Brandon Strittmater, 2842 S. 22nd St., $117,500.
Kathy and Thomas Zieja to Kathy Cassidy-Zieja Revocable Trust and Thomas Zieja Revocable Trust, 14 Copeland Ave., Units 40 and 311, $172,100.
Moonstone Meadow LLC to Joseph Liegel, 2003 Mississippi St., $145,500.
Cynthia Calogero to Diane Forster, 1355 Hyde Ave., $129,900.
Spencer Niebur to Goliath Companies LLC, 653 N. 22nd St., $157,000.
Brianna Lessard to Dianna Cina and Derek Olson, 1428 Adams St., $141,500.
Renee Dettmann to David and Krista Kulig, 1527 S. 30th St., $159,900.
Janine Bina Revocable Living Trust to Mark and Rodney Bina, Kathy Fitzsimmons and J&G Sampson Trust, 1225 and 1227 Park Ave., $27,900.
William Hart to Sean Sullivan, 2137 Green Bay St., $92,000.
Roberta Draheim to David and Stephanie Bentzen, 2015 Kane St., $112,000.
Debra Trussoni to Joann and Leland Germanson, 415 N. Losey Blvd., $189,900.
Rosica Dzikova to Dimitar Dzikova, 1507 Barlow St., $100,500.
Theresa Schafer to Alex and Kelli Jerve, 302 S. 23rd St., $165,000.
Sandra Schroeder to Jose Le Toscano, 1125 S. Fourth St., Units 1 and 2, $52,000.
Susan Worden to Andrew Myhre, 1928 S. 20th St., $128,500.
Arthur and Diane Melby to Goliath Companies LLC, 206 and 208 N. Eighth St., $165,000.
Warm & Cozy LLC to Brandon, Eugene, Mikayla and Tammy Simmons, 1602 Market St., $255,000.
William Katra to STeven Eide, 711 Winnebago St., $59,000.
Bridget Karl to Paula and Shirley Block, 1100 26th St., $125,000.
Ezekiel Koonce to Ezekiel and Morgan Koonce, 4823 Hwy. B., $172,000.
Kathleen Gallagher to Toni Parish, 2232 Charles St., $50,000.
Toni Parish to LP & Associates, 2232 Charles St.
Brad and Heather Schomberg to NRE Properties LLC, 1313 and 1315 Green Bay St., $85,000.
Mark Olson to Amanda and Jeffery Rood, 2414 Wood St., $124,000.
Spies Construction LLC to Courtney and Joseph Smith, 815 S. Sixth St., $269,067.
John Swanbeck to Lisa Gale, 2318 Mississippi St., $115,900.
Lisa Gale to Daniel Elsen, 2318 Mississippi St., $140,500.
Arlene Sikorski Estate to Judith Guengerich, 528 S. 17th Place, $110,000.
Lisa Montague to Lisa and Randall Montague, 1526 Hyde Ave., $117,000.
Kellsie and Mathias Harter to Scott Bjurquist and Angelica Roth, 1338 Caledonia St., $170,000.
AMAK Properties LLC to Brian Elsen and Carrie Ihle-Elsen, 770 N. Second St., $105,900.
Jeff and Kimberly Wing to David and Mitzi Krantz, 2334 Kane St., $138,900.
Graham Investments LLC to David and Deborah Jambois, 2403 Losey Blvd. S., $159,900.
Melissa Hanson to Emily and Jordan Cerny, 213 S. 22nd St., $324,900.
Ashley Dockry and Brian Jenks to Zari Averbeck and Nicholas Ragner, 2214 Jackson St., $135,000.
Nelson Johnson to Theresa Kivi, 1501 Rose St., $75,900.
Justin and Kathryn Smith to Kelsey Grinna, 1625 Travis St., $154,700.
Mary Lehrman to Bauer Estates LLC, 1625 Market St., $74,750.
Joan and Michael Solberg to Nolan Hensley, 1427 and 1429 Avon St., $173,900.
Dennis and Marjorie Havard Trust Agreement to Douglas and Wendy Sullivan, 533 Losey Blvd. N., $262,000.
Leland Diersen Estate to Steven Eide, 726 and 728 Gould St., $45,000.
Saddlecreek Properties LLC to Citizens State Bank La Crosse, 118 and 122 S. Seventh St., $660,000.
Vilas Street Property Management Group LLC to Kelly Demarino, 1902 and 1904 Kane St.
Aerosat Acquisitions LLC to City of La Crosse, 942, 944 and 946 Johnson St., $96,100.
Catherine Lavallee-Welch and Charles Welch to Heather Galster, 421 S. 23rd St., $182,900.
Margaret Sandmire to Joshua Bench and Lisa Kruse, 2849 Brook Court, $182,000.
Michael and Patricia Madden to Jill Schuller-Weisbrod and Lawrence Weisbrod, 2537 Edgewood Place, $266,000.
Douglas and Wendy Sullivan to Asma Arayan and Justin Everson, 4801 Stanley Court, $339,000.
Rise Properties LLC to Jason Stratman, 828 Island St. and 429 Liberty St., $110,000.
Joshua Bench and Lisa Kruse to Dillon and Katie Beyer, 1560 Denton St., $175,000.
Matthew Zielke to Emily and Hans Wagner, 5521 Mormon Coulee Road, $131,900.
Corinne and Richard Huber and Huber Cedar Park Apartments LLC to River Valley Partners LLC, 1910 and 1920 Sunset Lane, $200,000.
Ryan Krause to Kylle Miller and Alexis Vaningan, 4942 Hwy. B, $67,500.
Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare I to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration Inc., 929 Market St., $916,000.
Joann and William Hampel to Karen Arentz and William Miller, 1604 S. 10th St. and 940 Denton St., $139,000.
Julie and Michael Marthaler to Joshua Krzych, 2118 S. 22nd St., $195,000.
Vanessa Hegge to City of La Crosse, 730 Charles St., $57,900.
Town of Medary
Elizabeth Buchner Estate to David and Sue McCann, W5204 Hwy. B, $150,000.
Floyd and Patsy Nelson to Evergreens Condominium Development, N3565 Unit Unit 44 and N3567 Unit 43, $19,900.
Cheryl and Jon Reavis to Sean and Shawnna Bortz, N4533 Meadow Wood Road, $247,000.
J. Beyer Estate LLC to ENS Investments LLC, N4629 and N4631, E. Timber Crest Drive, $215,000.
Onalaska
Diane and Eric Bisping to Tammy Polodna, 529 La Crosse St., $135,000.
Peter Fuhrman to Grant Morgan, 562 Pralle Road, $249,000.
Peter and Susan Servais Revocable Trust to Alan and Odetta Ross, 1392 Rosewood Trail, $230,000.
Barry and Susan Schaller to Jo and Michael Bistodeau, 2909 Cheyenne Drive, $357,500.
Katherine Rick to Renee Stroinski, 118 Third Ave. N., $158,000.
Jillian and Michael Sylla to Emily Balfanz, 1051 Green Bay St., $175,000.
ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Christopher and Rachel Richgels, 1105 Maple Shade Court, $79,900.
John Weibel to Donald and Dorothy Hitchins, 621 Sand Lake Road, $169,900.
Peter Fuhrman and Courtney Wilson to Grant Morgan, 562 Pralle Rod, $249,000.
Rebecca Ziolek to Beth and Brent Swan, 619 Oak Ave. N., $180,000.
Anthony Decker to Brandon Collins and Emily Pedretti, 305 16th Ave. N., $190,000.
Gina and Robert Gollnik to Nicholas Swanson, 635 Hanson Court, $199,900.
Corey and Katherine Harris to Jason and Stacie Lince, 1311 Kingswood Lane, $252,000.
Suzan Campbell to Shannon Campbell, W8184 Old Hwy. NA, $124,100.
John Snyder Living Trust to Rosemary and Scott Schultz, 1644 Keller Court, $252,400.
Prestige Custom Builders LLC to Sandra Drendel, 1528 Crockett Drive and 1704 Bridger Drive, $372,707.
State of Wisconsin DOT to City of Onalaska, 1005 Second Ave. N., $1.
Megan and Michael Burns, 416 Country Club Lane, $849,900.
Rebecca Lockington to Carlie and Jason Rowe, 1611 Sand Lake Road, $223,000.
Astrid and Robert Anderton to Robert and Astrid Anderton Revocable Trust, 1341 Lauderdale Place, $137,200.
Mark and Maureen Neuville to Karla Peterson, 1005 Oak Ave. N., $228,000.
Town of Onalaska
Earl and Ruth Pedretti to Anthony and Kimberly Tome, W7796 Hwy. ZN, $245,000.
John Marshall Estate to Peter Fuhrman, W8666 Hwy. Z, $235,000.
Patrick and Rebecca Brockman to Mark and Xiaozan Anderson, N5550 Moos Road, $472,500.
Fricke Joint Revocable Trust to Elliott Immerfall, N5399 Innsbruck Road, $320,000.
Lifetime Design Homes to Christopher and Heidi Petree, W6465 and W6467 Oakwood Circle, $336,850.
Diane Schaller and La Crosse County Sheriff to Dustin Berg, W8275 Tower St., $76,000.
Town of Shelby
June Kim to June Kim Revocable Trust, 3733 Ebner Coulee Road.
Peter Niemann to Ru Di Chen and Fei Mei Yang, N2009 Orchard Valley Drive, $265,000.
Nancy Molstad to St. Joseph Shop LLC, $4,500.
Christine and Steven Molstad to Todd Guentner and St. Joseph Shop LLC, 2809 S. 28th St., $170,000.
Scheffner Joint Revocable Trust to Mark and Maureen Neuville, W5830 Coulee Springs Lane, $248,000.
West Salem
Theresa Drake and Aaron Zimmerman to Kelly Blaha, 345 Buol Road, $185,000.
Karen Day, Joanne Diestelhorst, Barbara Jepsen and Richard Morgan to Austin and Olivia Jones, 637 W. Elm St., $149,900.
Fossum Management to Robert and Timothy Schneider, 136 E. Elm St., $82,000.
Chad Seberg and Jennifer Viner to Jena Christopherson, 854 N. Mark St., $370,000.
Joann and Terry Foellmi to Susan Stelter, 424 E. Franklin St., $160,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.