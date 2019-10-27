La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Oct. 27

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Susan and William Hammes to Annette Apfel, 2327 Market St., $158,900.
Alan and Rosanne Schulz to Mack Highland LLC, 403 Eighth St. S. and 802 Cameron Ave., $130,000.
James Adducci Revocable Trust to James Adducci, 1127 Cliffwood Lane.
Daniel Deetz and Rebecca Haack-Deetz to the Daniel Deetz Joint Revocable Trust and the Rebecca Haack-Deetz Joint Revocable Trust, 947 Division St.
Margaret Herring Estate and Sheriff La Crosse County to BABB Real Estate LLC, 1488 Redfield St., $82,100.
Kristin Herbert to Kristin and Scott Herbert, 2206 Prospect St.
Kristine Sanchez to H&H Real Estate LLC, 218 Eighth St. N., $122,500.
Melissa Konkel to Roxann Kirshbaum, 511 Charles St., $99,000.
Debra and Michael Faust to Amanda Faust, 2122 Vine St.
Kimberly and Marvin Mueller to Lydia and Patrick Corran, 2554 Edgewood Place, $300,000.
Kari Lanzel to Michelle Lusk, 2405 George St., $122,000.
Corey and Margaret Timm to Roderick Hamilton Jr., 1818 20th St. S., $130,000.
Angela and Steven Holinka to Corey and Margaret Timm, 2414 13th Ave. S., $239,900.
Kari and Timothy Kelemen to Kellie and Matthew Heisz, 2213 Wood St., $145,000.
KJL LLC to City Brewing Co. LLC, 1111 Third St. S., $337,052.
Cassondra and Charles George Jr. to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 611 Adams St., $44,900.
Susan Kortes to WSBK LLC, 2506 State St., $192,000.
Clesson and Florence Bice Revocable Trust to J&L Real Estate LLC, 2810 Harvey St., $61,000.
Bernard Seebauer to Tristan Hudson and Jaden Nolden, 2215 31st St. S., $132,100.
Christina and Joktan Rogel to Charles and Kelsey Vannatta, 2705 Longview Court, $215,000.
JLG Properties Rentals LLC to Justin Jenson, 705 17th St. S., $100,000.
Krista and Stephen Orlan to Janine Gallo, 2025 20th St. S., $117,000.
Deanna Wachter to Bryan and Molzahn, 623 Sixth St. S., $195,000.
Joseph and Kendal Roraff to LAX Properties A LLC, 1424 and 1426 Johnson St., $120,000.
Bradley and Kristina Seidel to Alexandria Divine, 3113 29th Court S., $210,000.
Kenneth and Joan Geary Trust to Jeremy Sharp, 1401 Wood St., $140,000.
Jason and Megan Stratman to JBS Property Management LLC, 828 Island St.
Brandon Stratman to JBS Property Management LLC, 1426 and 1428 George St.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Benjamin Klonecki to Angel Thao and Ser Vang, 1721 Franklin St., $183,000.
Mark and Melodie Sciborski to Kwik Trip Inc., 644 Third Ave. S., $120,000.
Ben and Clare Worthington to Jeremiah Warnecke, 464 Second Ave. N., $137,000.
J&G McKelvey Trust to Donald and Lynette Wilhelm, 909 Charles Court, $370,000.
David and Joann English to David and Joann English.
John, Joyce, Steven, Timothy and Robert Berg Jr. and Susan Fischer to Jaimie and Kevin Sullivan, 1129 Oak Ave. N., $246,000.
May Havlicek to Daniel and Joanna Leach, 2153 Maplewood Drive, $344,900.
Patricia Secor to Tamara Batzel and Chad Hasz, 605 11th Ave. S., $54,000.
Devin McClain to Adam Mormann and Lawrence Schmitz, 1108 Oak Ave. N., $220,000.
Bryan and Tammy Willcoxson to Sheng Lo, 407 15th Ave. N., $184,900.
BANGOR
You have free articles remaining.
Brenda and Chad Leis to Jeri and Phillip Weigel, $320,000.
Steven Hockenbery, Stephany Hughes and Victoria Keenan to Lynn and Steven Hockenbery, 541 Court Road, $100,000.
HOLMEN
WB Construction LLC to Sara and Steven Roemen, $370,500.
Mark Smith to David and Kathy Krajewski, $394,900.
Edward and Roberta Johnson to Edward and Roberta Johnson Trust.
ROCKLAND
John and Sara Langrehr to Shirleen Nielsen, $273,000.
WEST SALEM
Chase Miller to Richard Powell, $138,000.
La Crosse County to Village of West Salem.
Charles and Tamara Batzel to Tamara Batzel.
TOWN OF BARRE
Beverly Sorenson to Dean Sorenson.
TOWN OF BURNS
Eva Young to Mandy Nantz and Mitchell Young, $166,800.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Deloris Britt to Benjamin Langston, $154,900.
Megan Bisson to Megan Bisson and Lisa Vander.
Peter Mades to Jean and Peter Mades, $136,000.
Harland and Jean Gabrielson to Catherine and Steven Gabrielson.
Catherine Gabrielson to Steven Gabrielson.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Scott Annis and Dayna Schwarz to David and Patricia Muellenberg, $380,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
William Roubik Irrevocable Trust to Hometown Construction Services LLC, $60,000.
Jenna and Luke Umberger to Benjamin and Caralyn Mulder, $215,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Teresa Leithold Estate to Susan Bowcock, Abigail Gerzema and Ellen and Paul Leithold.
Teresa Leithold Estate to Susan Bowcock, Abigail Gerzema and Ellen and Paul Leithold, $300,000.
Abigail Gerzema to Abigail and David Gerzema.
Deborah and Mitchell Cholewa to Mikayla Eskens and Jonathan Koser, $319,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Daniel and Luann Gerber to Andrew and Katlynn Green, $291,000.
Katie and Robert Kraus to Lucas and Nicole Korish, $34,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Brenda and Paul Mendell, $49,900.
Lifetime Design Homes and NTM Enterprises LLC to Debra and Richard Glinski, $339,900.
TOWN OF SHELBY
David Schaller Jr. to Alexis Sill, $129,000.
RWR Properties LLC to Andrea and Steven Hofacker, $351,000.
Richard Dee to the Richard Dee Revocable Trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.