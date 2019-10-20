The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Brett Johnson to Joseph Johnson, 1442 and 1444 Redfield St., $182,000.
Kevin and Rebecca Kofta to Shawn Schreier and Miranda Wooden, 3143 Cliffside Drive, $152,000.
James Craig to Kelsey Martin, 1419 Island St., $153,000.
Edward and Lorna Koelbl to Becky and Jeffrey Michaels, 2698 Seventh St. S., $170,000.
April Freng to Tavian Bell, 1116 Rose St.
Alan and Ellen Raymer to Joseph Sampson, 317 Losey Blvd. S., $39,000.
Andrew and Christina Patton to Patton Properties LLC, 1230 Charles St.
Linda Miles to Ryan Miles, 111 28th St. S.
Patrick Kucer to the Patrick Kucera Revocable Trust, 608 Fishermans Road.
Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse Inc., 1603 Liberty St., $78,000.
Despina Kozidis to Rebecca Kreger, 3029 22nd St. S., $141,000.
DTG Properties LLC to CD Taylor Holdings LLC, 1607 and 1609 Charles St., 1514 and 1516 Loomis St., $300,000.
David and Sherry Caplan to Laura and Nyhus Schaffer, 171 29th St. S., $384,000.
BMO Harris Bank to BL Branch Group II LLC, 1300, 1318 and 1320 Rose St., 617 and 619 Clinton St. and 1303 Caledonia St., $881,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Victoria Bosworth and Robert Wienke to Randy Bosworth, 557 Court Road, $158,000.
Cheryl Zenk to Charles, Nancy and Ryan Johnson, 754 Melcher Place, $105,250.
Nancy and Scott Swanson to Amy Brecheisen, 713 Troy St., $235,000.
Edith and John Thomas to Kris Kameya,1312 Herman Court.
Shane and Karla Lawrence Revocable Trust to Shane and Karla Lawrence, 810 and 812 Rachel Place, 908 and 910 Valley Court.
Karla and Shane Lawrence to SLKL LLC, 810 and 812 Rachel Place, 908 and 910 Valley Court.
BANGOR
David and Erika Ritter to 14th Ave Bangor LLC, $320,000.
Tilli Culpitt to William and Mary Kish 1999 Revocable Trust, $149,900.
HOLMEN
Thorud Development LLC to MB Real Estate Investment LLC, $48,900.
Kristin Dahl to Brian and Kristin Dahl.
Benjamin Thorud to Gerald and Merrie Yehle, $319,253.
Barbara and Timothy Stowasser to Stephanie Groth and Constance Nelson, $322,000.
WEST SALEM
Joseph Crankshaw to Toccara Crankshaw.
Jared Mulder to Mulder Rentals.
Maureen and Wesley Tabbert to Leanne and Marvin Bruemmer, $169,900.
Jeremy and Katy Weber to Jamie Weilandt, $184,000.
Derrick and Jessica Sands to Julia Callaghan and Andrew Sobkowiak, $210,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Sarah Korn to Corrie Korn.
TOWN OF BARRE
Octagon Farms of Barre Mills LLC to Nathan and Staci Livingston, $280,000.
Ronald and Terrie Rothering to Aaron and Rebecca Wessel, $175,700.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Jon Winjum to Angel and Joseph Winjum, $150,000.
Eric and Jennifer Larson to Jennifer Larson.
Robert and Sally Nielsen to Jules Black, $99,900.
David and Kathleen Stout to Kellie Stout.
Wayne Asfoor to Angelica Maravelas, $70,000.
Joseph and Stephanie to Trevor Barney, $150,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Peter Vanlaarhoven to Cheryl Bohart and Peter Vanlaarhoven, $83,100.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Dale and Leona Smith to Randy Reuter, $240,000.
J&C Schubnel Trust to Joanna and John, $65,000.
Annette Apfel to Heath and Kristin Tschumper, $287,900.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Jim Schuster Estate to Kari and Kyle Schuster.
R&S Development LLC to Andrea and Ty Babinski, $19,000.
Jane Marty and the Willia Roubik Irrevocable Trust to Michael Dux and Catherine Jaworski, $249,900.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Konrad Oehler and the Sheriff of La Crosse County to Park Bank.
Arlyn Raymer to Arlyn and Daisey Raymer.
Robin and Timothy Kearney to Elvin Amundson, $215,000.
Park Bank to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Andrew and Jessica Starr to Daniel and Jessica Bohnert, $265,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Todd Huffman to Linndah and Todd Huffman.
Eric Arneson to MEA Trust.
Thomas and Mary Hofer Joint Revocable Trust to Shawn Hanson, $6,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Bill and Kimberly Reibel to Amanda and Damian Weiland, $185,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Lori Schams and Ricky Stewart to Alexa and Christopher Lowry, $35,000.
