The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Averi Kotnour and Christopher Nelson to Andrew and Megan Olson, 1423 Johnson St., $132,900.
Carol Anderson to Pa Vang and Hue Xiong, 2716 Birch St., $169,900.
JKM Properties LLC to ZMAK Properties LLC, 602 Ninth St. S., $195,000.
Andrew Thonesen to Michael and Rebecca Murphy, 2217 Wood St., $107,000.
Joshua and Koshia Campbell to Deanna and Ethan Lapham, 1722 Winnebago St., $125,000.
John and Judith Graf and the John and Judith Graf Family Trust to Tammy Kolen, 1517 Weston St.
John and Judith Graf Revocable Trust to Tammy Kolen, 2210 15th Place S.
A Touch of Tile LLC to Great River Road Investments LLC, 1608 and 1010 George St., $170,000.
Mary and Michael Freybler to Eric and Marcia Knudtson, 428 Gillette St., $213,000.
Joan and Peggy Lejeune to Jean, Joan and Peggy Lejeune, 4604 33rd St. S., $58,000.
Adrian and Cassandra Reed to Warm & Cozy LLC, 2326 State St.
Conrad, Jeffrey and Randy Madson and Diane Olson to Derek Rieber, 2906 23rd St. S., $145,000.
Lorenz Bischel to Alexandra Deshler, 3717 Easter Road, $160,000.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to City of La Crosse, 2910 23rd St. S., $70,000.
Christopher Frederiksen to Kimberly Ghelfi, 1233 21st St. S., $130,000.
Front Street Realty Inc. to Vine Street Realty LLC, $1,600,000.
Mark Meyer to Timothy Fritz, 1617 and 1623 Sunset Drive, $184,500.
Peter Gerrard to 10th & Vine LLC, 1002, 1004, 1006, 1008, 1016, 1018 and 1020 Vine St. and 226, 228 and 234 10th St. N.
Joseph Hengel to Evan and Haylea Pederson, 1106 25th St. S., $234,900.
Diane and Thomas Neefe to Joshua and Koshia Campbell, 4459 El Camino Real Drive, $269,900.
William Mazuk Revocable Trust to Ellen Mashak, 4627 Juniper St., $155,000.
Jeffrey and Julie Blakeman to NRE Properties LLC, 917 and 919 Redfield St., $64,000.
Marilyn Kleppe to Steven Eide, 1904 13th Place S. and 1320 Travis St., $44,500.
Heather and Joshua Miller to Alexander and Kelly Berg, 2204 Cass St., $183,500.
Eleanor and William Brown to Martin, Steven and Todd Brown and Sandra Seavers, 2122 Farnam St., $124,400.
Sandpiper Sport Fishing LLC and the Sheriff of La Crosse County to Citizens State Bank Loyal, 2010 and 2012 21st St. S., $56,305.
Baldric LLC to KWAK 4 LLC, 112 Fourth St. S., $259,000.
Kimberley Grathen to Brock and Hayley McMullen, 3101 Lincoln Ave., $190,000.
Dorothy Fetting to David Fetting, 3506 Leonard St.
Justin Knoll to Stephen and Susan Gartner, 2133 Denton St., $179,900.
Kathleen and Lawrence Hogden to Michael Desmond, 4705 33rd St. S., $169,500.
Richard and Ruth Morgan to Jason and Ronald Witt, 1423 Travis St., $160,000.
Russell Meier to Michael Meier, 2917 Broadview Place, $79,000.
Randy Reuter to Karla Bright and Michael Etrheim, 1477 Green Bay St., $160,000.
Linda and Thomas Reuter to Karla Bright and Michael Etrheim, 1483 Green Bay St., $50,000.
Jennifer Knutson to Kathleen Hogden, 2116 Coulee Drive, $159,822.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jacqueline and Josh Johnson to Ashley and Christopher Callaway, 414 11th Ave. S., $162,000.
CDG Onalaska to SCF RC Funding LLC, 2551 Main St. E., $1,245,674.
Pamela McCorkle Revocable Trust to Clifford and Susan Barley, 1638 Keller Court, $474,000.
JLO Homes II LLC to Andree and Steven Harding, 923 Aspen Valley Drive, $525,000.
Jo and Joseph Rihn to Jonah and Mikaela Haugley, 4008 Mary Drive, $281,700.
James Hansen to Kimberly Racicot Revocable Trust, 3629 Hansen Place, $235,000.
Steien Properties LLC to David Waters, 915 and 917 Wilson Place, $148,000.
Steien Properties LLC to David Waters, 610 and 612 Pierce St., $148,000.
Derek Zumbrunnen to Kelly Jessen, 808 Robert Place.
Patrick Trokan Estate to Tanya Trokan-Fogel, 720 Hanson Court.
B&C of Kansas Inc. to G&C Hayes Trust, 251 Mason St., $35,000.
Daniel and Rachel Sting to Carla Maas and Christopher Nelson, 501 16th Ave. N., $190,000.
Jeffrey Wasley and Audrey Runcorn-Wasley to Christopher Crandall, 413 Fifth Ave. N., $133,000.
HOLMEN
Roxanne Becker, Rhonda Hesselberg and Renee and Robin Mahlum to Patricia Jones and Joshua Mathison, $225,500.
Pheng Lor and Mai Xiong to Ena Vang and Lia Yang, $225,000.
McCathie Investments LLC to Steven and Virginia Limberg, $354,900.
Rachel Peterson to Emily, Kathleen, Neil and Robert Fasbender, $264,900.
Mark and Melissa Kowald to Dawn Manske, $90,000.
Brandi and Derek Brevik to Chad and Tanya Heyroth, $186,000.
ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Durkin Construction Inc., $64,900.
Cordells Standard of Excellence LLC to Jessica and Kohl Adamson.
Jessica and Kohl Adamson to Adamson Automotive 1 LLC.
Sara and Steven Roemen to Jeremy and Krystal McCormick, $265,000.
ROCKLAND
Corey Wilson to Melody Leis and James Mercer, 1455 Walnut St., $230,000.
WEST SALEM
JFCM Properties LLC to DKD Real Estate Investments LLC, $815,000.
Steien Properties LLC to David Waters, $148,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Aloysius and Anna Antony Revocable Trust to Anna Antony Survivors Trust.
TOWN OF BURNS
Matthew Low to Derek Antony, $164,900.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Douglas and Jennifer Mahany to Dimitar Dzikov and Kylie Mason, $317,500.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Schlifer Development LLC to Amanda and Travis Zeman, $20,000.
Robin and Todd Ruhbusch to Justin Heim, $60,000.
Robert and Susan Kneifl to Heather and Thomas Loken, $225,000.
Bruce Stumlin to the Bruce Stumlin Revocable Trust.
Judy Stumlin to Bruce Stumlin.
Bruce Stumlin to Bruce Stumlin Revocable Trust.
Judy Stumlin to Judy Stumlin Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Carrie and Jason Pralle and Nicole Stumlin to Jeffery and Nicole Stumlin, $4,200.
Carol Stankey to William and Kathleen Hayman Joint Living Trust, $15,000.
Leanne and Marvin Bruemmer to Michelle and Robert Miller, $412,500.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Greg Carey to Megan and Philip Blanchard, $389,900.
Daryl and Debra Ciokiewicz to Kurt and Patricia Bruggemeyer, $369,900.
Teresa Leithold Estate to Julie Wannemuehler, $4,000.
Molly Bruder to Chase and Molly Bruder.
Amy and Michael Dunham to Amanda and Bryan Hoeflin, $489,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Joan Jenkins to James and Kay Harding, $299,900.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Dennis and Dorothy Baumgartner to TLD Holdings LLC, $450,000.
Joshua McGinnis to Lisa McGinnis.
Dale and Sharon Carlson to the Dale and Sharon Carlson Joint Revocable Trust.
Megan and Philip Blanchard to Taylor Kasten and Michael Pamperin, $236,500.
Bonne Olson to Nathan Stockdale and Molly Wershofen, $207,000.
Gavaghan LLC to Lifetime Designs Homes and NTM Enterprises LLC, $55,000.
Brooke Manley to Kyle Manley.
John Campbell to Adamson Automotive 2 LLC, $850,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Emma and Mark Westphal to Emma and Mark Westphal.
Linda and Timothy Seubert to Valley Storage LLC, $43,000.
