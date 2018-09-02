The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Bangor
Michael and Patricia Baumbach to Michael and Patricia Baumbach Revocable Trust, $33,900.
Town of Campbell
Sheila Stephenson to Peggy and Thomas Scheckler, 121 Olivet St., $75,700.
Town of Farmington
Mary and Vicki Vinson to Amber and Roger Williams, W2541 Davis Creek Road, $204,500.
Town of Hamilton
Charlotte Ender to Carolyn Karl, W4267 Ceresa Drive, $144,900.
Bonnie and Larry Gensch to Cathryn and Cole Howland, N4355 Hwy. M., $330,000.
Town of Holland
Broadway Properties to Alexander and Janelle Parcher, W7763 Parcher Court, $234,000.
Alexander and Janelle Parcher to Vieux Port LLC, W7763 Parcher Court, $234,000.
Amy and Michael Turnmire to Kyle Stoddard, W7592 St. Croix Ave., $130,000.
Mark and Victoria Clough to Richard and Sharon Hampe, N7137 Erann Court, $415,000.
Adam Huber to Amanda Goebel and Adam Huber, W8153 Old CTH NA, $78,200.
Holmen
Shawn and Yia Vang to Shawn Vang, 812 Evergreen Drive, $145,200.
Laurie and Richard Roberts to Matthew Langreck and Molly Schroeder, 1602 S. Cherry Lane, $236,500.
David and Kimberly Erickson to Connie and Douglas Bailey, 1936 Crooked Ave., $194,000.
Gregory and Lori Theisen to Brett and Leah Myers, 2902 S. Pleasant Drive., $235,000.
Holmen Investments LLC to Premier Holmen II LLC, 3009, 3013, 3003 and 3007 North Court, $3,847,250.
Heidi and Paul Burke to Gregori and Melani Madero, 1912 Fauna St., $270,000.
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Joan Lindvik, 117 Marie Drive, $295,000.
Kathye Meyer to Cheryl and Robert Jones, 414 Second Ave. E., $145,000.
Diocese of La Crosse to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 909 Western Ave., $150,000.
Diocese of La Crosse to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 704 Hillcrest Drive, $150,000.
Diocese of La Crosse to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, $200,000.
La Crosse
Carol Marshall to HNT Properties, 1625 Adams St., $115,000.
Gerald and Nicole Daliva to Simone Bradley and Lars Olsen, 333 S. 22nd St., $163,000.
Carol Ekern to Wied Investments LLC, 748 N. 22nd St., $80,000.
Christopher, Deborah, Michael and Richard Blum to Alex Graf, 1919 Strong Ave., $141,000.
George Brown to Kevin Brown, 1422 Mississippi St., $114,000.
Katherine Dahl and Christopher Hubbuch and Carolyn and Richard Moncada 2133 Ferry St., $180,000.
George Simdars and Jessica Waller-Simdars to Joseph Connelly, 2219 Kane St., $99,500.
Lynn Moers, Gary and Thomas Neumeister and Barbara Ramsey, 3045 Linden Drive, $180,000.
Eric Kvam and La Crosse County Sheriff to Bank of America, 3178 S. 29th St. $91,200.
Coulee Council on Additions Inc. to J&K Hospitality, 921 West Ave. S., $120,000.
Leonard Sikora to Leonard Sikora Trust, 1421, 1410 and 1329 Moorings Drive, $294,900.
Janet and Troy Hess to Troy and Janet Hess Revocable Trust, 1421, 1410 and 1411 Moorings Drive, $296,400.
Gregory and Susan Paul to Alexandria and Clint Meyer, 3315 Peace St., $220,000.
Kaylene Juan to Sheila Burke, 3161 S. 25th St., $153,000.
Kyle Patzner and Jennifer St. Clair to Dustin Bowholtz and Sydney Garavalia, 2110 Market St., $170,000.
Stella Stading to Tyler Fimreite, 713 Caledonia St., $130,000.
Robert Gaul Estate to Coulee Region Developers LLC, 2607 South Ave., $88,500.
Kristopher and Lisa Hammes to CJ Hazuga Properties LLC, 420 Jackson St., $80,000.
David Rudrud to Loretta and Robert Oslund, 1607 Wood St., $202,500.
Judith Lane to Stephen Jarchow, 1917 Cherokee Ave., $120,000.
Joyce Voight to Ying Lu and Junjie Zhang, 3619 Parkwood Place, $175,000.
Carol Green to Robert Larkin, 1445 Wood St., $107,000.
Pamela and Richard Strauss to Matred Taylor Revocable Trust, 125 S. 16th St., $315,000.
Daneen Cody to Scott Bubbers, 3110 S. 29th Court, $191,000.
Patricia Crowley to Nicks Rentals 4 LLC, 1512 and 1514 Travis St., $161,100.
David and Sandra Helfrich to Goehner Investments LLC, 1529 Ferry St., $60,000.
Violet Beyer Estate to Gary Beyer, 3017 S. 22nd St., $55,000.
David and Mary Prahler to John and Meredyth Lillejord, 841 E. Janice Court, $470,000.
Nicholas Mier and Hannah Schlicht to Jennifer Thrower, 1403 S. 29th St., $180,000.
Thomas Tucker Revocable Trust to Bernard McGarty Trust, 121 S. 14th St., $240,000.
Renee Dettmann to Miyagi LLC, 1714 and 1716 Charles St., $160,000.
Roy Reaves to Roy Reaves and Christina Terrance, 3540 East Ave. Unit C, $33,333.
Jennifer Berger to Kris Berger, 1440 George St.
Jessica Church to Dana Harvey, 1227 Johnson St., $125,000.
Joshua and Kayla Wiedenbeck to Jessica Church, 931 Farnam St., $219,900.
J&K Properties of La Crosse LLC to PE Rentals LLC, 715, 717 and 719 State St., $120,000.
Jarrett Svestka to Christopher and Joanna Steeton, 3001 S. 23rd St., $192,000.
Town of Medary
Paula and Robert Boyle to Robert and Paul Boyle Revocable Trust, W5428 Timber Creek Trail, $216,600.
Onalaska
Zoran Stancic and Aleksandra Stuparic-Stancic to Zoran Stancic Joint Revocable Trust and Aleksandra Stuparic-Stancic Joint Revocable Trust, 3248 Augusta Lane, $862,000.
Anne-Kathrin and Christopher Beversdorf to Jaime Blanken, 511 Ninth Ave. S., $197,900.
Scenic Valley Properties LLC to Amy Lorenz, 910 Summer’s Day Lane.
Amy Lorenz to Refind Home LLC, 910 Summer’s Day Lane, $635,000.
Refind Home LLC to Brian and Joyce Mlsna, 910 Summer’s Day Lane, $685,212.
Bruce Meyer Irrevocable Living Trust to Gerald and Nicole Daliva, 1084 Windsong Lane, $244,000.
622 Ninth Ave. S. LLC to Kelli Janecek and Warren Paulson, 622 Ninth Ave. S., $168,000.
Jason and Tara Etrheim to Kristy and Laith Gilbertson, 1124 Rolling Oaks Drive, 1124 Rolling Oaks Drive, $325,000.
Steven Amann to Alisha and Brandon Amann, 741 Domke St., $162,200.
Bakken Farm LLC to Goehner Investments LLC, $840,000.
Denise and Michael Malone to Brenda Axe and Chad Tuescher, 1143 Aspen Valley Drive, $438,000.
Catherine and William Hoffman to Angela and Phillip Davies, 1 Machester Lane, $68,500.
Colleen and Gordon Clary to APD Holdings LLC, 721, 723, 725 and 727 10th Ave. N., $290,000.
Herky Enterprises LLC to Thomas Brewer, 203 Second Ave. S., $400,000.
Constat LLC to Manbraap LLC, 3270 N. Kinney Coulee Road, $650,000.
Laura Walters to Ruth Mashak, 729 Redwood St., $179,900.
Kathryn Page Revocable Trust to Elizabeth Vane, N4902 Hwy. 35, 411 and 415 Fourth Ave. N., $121,900.
Town of Onalaska
James and Juliann Anderson to Kara Good and Caleb Orebaugh, N5481 Penney Lane, $210,000.
Gavaghan LLC to John and Karen Pepera, W6406 Wildwood Valley Court, $68,500.
Lindsay and Ryan Kuhl to Kyle Patzner and Jennifer St. Clair, N6138 Apple Valley Road, $281,900.
Town of Shelby
James and Richard Bakken to Withrow Properties LLC, 3421 Greenbriar Court, $140,000.
Audrey Uber to Paul Uber, 4015 Brookside Lane, $152,000.
Town of Washington
B&J DeFlorian Trust to Ryan DeFlorian, W1010 Hwy. H., $163,000.
West Salem
Kelly and Starla Smith to Kelly and Starla Smith, 304 Lincoln Ave. N., $216,000.
Joan Marker to Family Tocko Irrevocable Trust, 440 Lee Drive, $198,000.
Verlyn Lieder Estate to Lorene Park Revocable Trust, 510 E. Hamlin St., $205,000.
Gulbrand Wee to Sandra and Gulbrand Wee, 220 N. Clark St., $7,500.
Bjorn and Teresa Simonson to Brooke Middleton and Jerrod Ramos, 425 W. Hamilton St., $256,500.
