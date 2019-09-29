The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Elizabeth and James Schroeder to Goehner Investments 1 LLC, 945 and 947 Adams St., $118,000.
Green Door Bar Inc. to Neighbors Bar LLC, 1703 George St. and 1123 Rublee St., $150,000.
Tracy Gray to Kyle Wasson and Jason Williams, 1127 Sixth St. S., $95,000.
Kyle Wasson and Jason Williams to Logan Spiczak, 1127 Sixth St. S., $95,000.
Michael Colgan to Deborah and Michael Nickel, 1537 Denton St., $135,000.
Peggy Roberts to Johnson Real Estate LLC, 1202 Liberty St., $105,000.
Emily and Michael Guerber to Alexandra Edwards, 3024 Marion Road S., $150,000.
Dorothy and William Whitmer to Casey Curtin, 1626 Wood St., $95,000.
Jennifer Nordeen, Laura Pryor and Catherine and Arnold Swartz III to Faye and Troy Ellis, 720 21st St. S., $196,000.
Scott Curtis Revocable Trust to the City of La Crosse, 2029 State Road.
Stephanie and Stanley Howe II to Nathan Fater, 3410 28th St. S., $200,000.
Lila Johnsrud to the City of La Crosse, 1807 and 1809 Jackson St.
Steven Jackson to Robert Jackson, 1526 Jackson St., $87,400.
Aaron Westpfahl to Edward Boraz, 1715 Adams St., $157,000.
Donald Atkinson and Carol Frank to JAPBLP LLC, 1228 Avon St., $130,000.
Charles Stangle Estate to Joan Byrne, 2018 Kane St., $92,000.
Donna and John Lennartz to Aerosat Acquisitions LLC, 1017 Livingston St., $110,000.
Joseph and Stacy Pelts to Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services Inc., 1419 Eighth St. S., $113,000.
Lance Remus to Amy Leclaire, 1522 and 1524 Charles St., $151,000.
Jacob and Jennifer Chapman to Carl and Lorna Barnes, 1541 Wood St.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Joan and Patrick Smith to Bonne Olson and David Ruder, 1251 Bentgrass court, $315,000.
David Temp to Mary Clark, 915 10th Ave. N., $185,111.
Barbara and Richard Shaw to Madeline Arenz, 312 Green St., $159,000.
Shirley Skaff Trust to Gina Parish and Beverlee Solie, 1023 Lauderdale N., $298,900.
Doris and Roger Daggett to Romona Wachs, 472 Sycamore St., $212,000.
Patricia and Steven Mohr to the Steven and Patricia Mohr Revocable Trust, 634 13th Ave. N.
BANGOR
Jerome and Judith Springer to Judy Herbst, $124,900.
HOLMEN
Christopher and Virginia Wheeler to Evelyn and James Ananis, $349,000.
McCathie Investments LLC to Adam and Gah Ming Stivers, $399,000.
Rachelle and Scott McCullough to Elizabeth and Jordan Tredinnick, $262,900.
You have free articles remaining.
ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Chee Thao and Yia Vang, $62,900.
ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Dora and Mark Etrheim, $59,900.
Todd and Tonia Wright to Rafael Banks and Anna Pedretti, $319,415.
Thorud Development LLC to Darwin Grosz, 2132 Spakenburg Road, $48,900.
Nancy and Ralph Bean to the Village of Holmen, $180,000.
Madeline and Ryan Vinzant to Alyssa Doty and Nicholas Tschida, 805 Harvest Place E., $245,000.
ROCKLAND
Lea Ahnen and Nicholas Koenig to Laura and Sagen Dubosq, $123,200.
Small Town Investments LLC to Clista and Christopher Mathison, $6,000.
WEST SALEM
Arleen and Karl Haverly to Connie and Mark Flottmeier, 504 Tilson St. N., $195,000.
Siri Rivera and Alex Rivera-Torres to Heidi and Jonathan Knudson, $190,000.
Heidi and Jonathan Knudson to Angela and Brian Gross, $230,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Annette Faller and Todd Phillips to Derrick and Katie Schiller, $129,000.
Annette Faller and Todd Phillips to Andrea and Ryan Martin, $139,936.
Scott Milde to Sandra and Scott Milde.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Justine and Philip Lafond to Jennifer Hagen, $135,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Mary and Steven Koenen to Ann and Craig McKelvey, $260,000.
Keith Herlitzke to Keith and Marilyn Herlitzke.
Allen Radke to Heather and Tony Reyerson, $140,000.
Joseph Hengel to Allen Radke, $20,000.
Charles and Carol Wuensch Revocable Trust to Brian, Krystal, Ryan and Victoria Campbell, $325,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Angela and Mark Jacobs to Jade and Zachery Brueggeman, $234,400.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jay and Pamela Clark Revocable Trust to Jody and Robert Fahey, $45,000.
Michael and Nicole Tyriver to Pamela and Robin Rao, $355,000.
Crystal and Erik Johnson to Adam and Robyn Foye, $38,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
D&G Servais Revocable Trust to Vincent Servais, $150,000.
Michael and Michelle Patterson to Kathryn Bluske, $242,000.
Deborah Dobrunz to Edward Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.