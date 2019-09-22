The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Mary Hemmelman to Nicholas Charles Jr., 1918 Wood St., $125,000.
Catherine and David Thurston to PE Rentals LLC, 1107 Kanes St., $200,000.
Lisa and Thomas Miller to the City of La Crosse, 621 Jackson St.
Nanette and Randy Stenberg to Emma Madsen, 2504 King St., $193,750.
DTK Investments LL to Goehner Investments LLC, 524 and 526 Sixth St. S. and 529 Ferry St., $170,000.
Boomerang Holdings LLC to David Moitzheim, 14 Copeland Ave., $195,000.
Christopher Pinkowski to Christopher and Julie Pinkowski, 1303 and 1307 Ninth St. S.
Dennis Jonas to Gary Soden, 912 St. Andrew St., $87,500.
DKD Real Estate Investments LLC to Christopher Ladwig, 3165 and 3167 Elm Drive, $215,000.
Crystal and Dean Vesperman to Heather Trowbridge, 3340 East Ave. S., $143,000.
Edson and Helen Osley Trust to James and Kathy Powell, 2010 Liberty St., $135,500.
Leo Loomis to Menard Inc., 423 Charles Court, $85,000.
Helena and Zachary Rieves to Jacob Helgerson, 1347 26th St. S., $175,000.
John and Meredyth Lillejord to Joseph and Katie Poterucha, 1304 Cass St., $900,000.
Paul Fritz and Robbi McKee to Jason and Laura Naylor, 1815 Cass St., $325,000.
Patricia Pelegrini to Joshua and Patrick Lien, 914 Avon St., $134,900.
Roderick Jr. and Sally Hamilton to Nannette and Raymond Alexander, 870 Janice Court W., $235,400.
Emma Schmelzer to George Glanzer, 1828 George St., $61,900.
Christopher Watkins to Brandon Stratman, 2019 and 2021 Sunset Lane, $183,000.
Angela and Waylon Leonhardt to Rachel Peterson, 1802 Ferry St., $190,000.
Amanda Burtraw to Timothy and Cheryl Harke Revocable Trust, 2111 State St., $205,300.
Timothy and Cheryl Harke Revocable Trust to Michael Bruder and Mary Gander, 2111 State St., $235,000.
Mark James to Joseph Schultz, 2717 Onalaska Ave., $63,000.
Sally Murphy to the Sally Murphy Irrevocable Family Trust, 1927 Madison St.
Co-Op Credit Union to William Buehler, 2861 21st Place S., $76,000.
Vilas Street Property Management Group LLC to Larry and Paula Byrne, 2321 Prospect St., $184,300.
Gina and Gregory Parish to Michael Abts, 2631 Greenwood Drive, $269,900.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Candace and Marvin Ramsay to the Candace and Marvin Ramsay Revocable Trust, 1645 Keller Court.
Douglas and Rebekah Colman to Jacqueline Pankhurst, 308 Eighth Ave. N., $172,000.
Scenic Valley Properties to Heather and Timothy Olson, 2585 Spring Hill Way, $110,000.
Sherry Turner to Karen and Richard McElmury, 966 Eighth Ave. N., $183,000.
Marsha and Randy Blank to Cathryn and Jerry Yushta, 1011 Lauderdale N., $314,000.
Chee Thao and Yia Vang to Brandon and Lisa Ulberg, 1300 East Ave. N., $243,000.
Benjamin and Amy Breidenbach Revocable Trust to Gasoline Alley Toys LLC, $369,000.
Nels Holley to Courtney Davis, 905 and 907 12th Ave. S., $255,000.
BANGOR
Buchner Properties LLC to Sara and Wayne Fisher, $209,900.
HOLMEN
Chad Baker and Amy Simpson to Damien and Melissa Vinson, 429 McHugh St. W., $152,500.
Chelsey and Timothy Steinbrecher to Jesse Mitchell, $275,028.
WEST SALEM
Piper Family Revocable Trust to Jennifer and Samuel Piper, $142,800.
TOWN OF BARRE
Kathleen Thompson and the Carol Wang Revocable Trust to Drew Schomberg, $425,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Paul Carlson to Cindy and Peter Winnie, $325,000.
TLD Holdings LLC to Jason and Megan Stratman, $95,000.
Beverly and Russell Amundsen to Paul Carlson, $211,500.
Robert and Bernadette Heilman Revocable Living Trust to Trisha Beeler, 2713 Del Ray Ave., $194,100.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Barbara and Francis Loken to Bryan Cox, $182,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Shirlee Schams Survivors Trust to the Timothy and Sherry Wuebben Revocable Trust, $250,800.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Cole Warner to Carla Biehl and Benjamin Klonecki, $184,000.
Greg Carey to Terence Smyre and Sabrina Stellrecht, $395,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Jennifer and Nathan Hart to the Dee Joint Revocable Trust, $100,000.
Kari and Troy Hillstead to Chelsey and Timothy Steinbrecher, $359,900.
Benjamin and Amy Breidenbach to Gasoline Alley Toys LLC, $6,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Mary Saterbak to the Mary Saterbak Revocable Trust.
John Osmundsen to Elizabeth Smith, $165,000.
