The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Michele Dunn to Lopez V Inc., 3641 Mormon Coulee Road, $75.000.
David Curtis to Steven Londre and Emily Pyrek, 2307 State St., $252,500.
Jacob and Kali Roesler to Blue Door Rentals LLC, 1231 Market St., $118,000.
Todd Holley and Janice Hutzenbuehler to GP LLC, 1802 Avon St., $86,000.
Douglas and Marla Granger to Daniel and Kristen Godding, 3129 31st St. S., $175,000.
Elizabeth Turner to Joshua Forde, 2934 and 2938 Marion Road S., $194,000.
Ashley and Blake Holthaus to Inga and Kyle Cluppert, 206 28th St. S., $184,900.
Joanne Schlifer, David Schmidt and Nancy Wilde to Charyl and Tyler Norris, 5904 Rio Grande Blvd., $180,000.
Double J Properties Inc. to Goehner Investments LLC, 1823 and 1825 16th St. S., $153,000.
Josephine and Ronald Ulvestad to Josephine and Ronald Ulvestad, 1625 Ninth St. S.
Ellen and John Severson to Brandee Deering, 1316 Market St., $137,000.
Jeffrey Arneson to JLA Revocable Living Trust, 2209 La Crosse St.
Annette Garner Living Trust to Kathleen and Nicholas Charles, 2816 Mesa Grande Place, $165,000.
Steven Bodoh to Micah Ballew and Katelyn Bjerke, 2318 Redfield St., $185,000.
Options in Reproductive Care Inc. to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Inc., 1201 Caledonia St., $175,000.
Paul and Corlynn Finner Trust to Mary Romnes, 2905 Farnam St.
James and Patricia McCormick Trust to Patricia McCormick, 422 Gillette St.
Judith Skifton to Ann Miller, 1635 Denton St., $170,500.
Jeremy Haller to Favre Rentals LLC, 2547 15th St. S., $100,000.
James Cherf to David Curtis, 2713 Hamilton St., $174,000.
Spies Brothers Rentals LLC to Ashley Stollberg, 1546 Avon St., $90,000.
Rise Properties LLC to Kristin and John Lettner Jr., 622 Market St., $138,000.
Joan and George Parke IV to Gloria No and Gregory Smith, 531 24th St. N., $370,000.
Patrick Nestor and Shallan Rhea to Jason and Megan Stratman, 2118 Liberty St., $85,097.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Corey and Sara Smith to Karen and Richard Dahl, 854 Tahoe Drive, $428,800.
Christine Clark to Christine and John Clark, 1325 Johnson St.
John Stark to Angela Modjeski and Cole Remus, $182,500.
Glenn and Susan Voigtschild Trust to the Glenn and Susan Voigtschild Joint Revocable Trust, 4036 Mary Drive.
Shelly Chouinard to Shelly Chouinard and Brandon Hougom, 1005 Pierce St., $70,400.
Monica Anderson to Luke and Monica Anderson, 525 Birch St.
Daniel, Mary, Paul and Scott Anderson and Diane Shuda to Courtney Davis, 1401 Lake St., $210,000.
Jacquelyn and Thomas Bartlett to Thompson Joint Revocable Trust, 213 Kevin Court, $319,900.
Brooke and Christopher Smith to Douglas and Rebekah Colman, 1001 Lake St., $292,000.
Gary and Rachelle Wright to Paula Gayle and Joel Morrison, 701 Fourth Ave. N., $196,000.
David Boguski and Jaclyn Engstrom to Brooke and Christopher Smith, 2009 Clearwater Drive, $475,000.
BANGOR
Melanie and Richard Bright to Lila and Travis Shofner, $165,000.
Stephen Huffman to Austin Olson, $142,500.
HOLMEN
Jesse Boutin to Angela Boutin.
Chad and Emily Dwyer to Robert Burge and Kari Heal, $294,900.
Amanda and Edward Egloff to Jill Houglum, $153,000.
Theresa Duve to Andrew and Jena McNeil-Stuhr, $273,000.
ROCKLAND
Cheryl and Steven Keivel to Caeden Christensen, $132,000.
WEST SALEM
Rita Zindorf to Tiffani Lajeunesse.
Terrel Lindsay to Angela and Brian Gross, $230,000.
Brian Elsen and Carrie Ihle-Elsen to Elsen Construction LLC.
Robert and Ruth Baltz to Montana and Rebecca Stewart, $258,900.
Merlin Wehrs to Robert and Ruth Baltz, $213,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Karyl and Nigel Adcock to Barbara and Patricia Sotirin, $375,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Patricia Evans to Cheryl and Steven Keivel, $228,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Calvin Cronk Sr. to Dale Bohnert, $134,000.
Phillip Quackenbush Estate to James Wille, $118,400.
Cheryl and Jerry Halsted to Alyssa and Samuel Houlihan, $185,000.
Shirley Cleary to Cole Franklin and Shelby Kliebenstein, $173,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Cindy Adamson to Timothy Adamson.
Karen Rhyme to John Stark, $102,500.
Larry McKnight to Ambrose Moser, $265,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Gary and Beth Mundinger Joint Revocable Trust to Mary and Steven Koenen, $425,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Karl and Debra Rhyme Revocable Trust to N&K Martin Trust, $12,000.
Gregory Sprehn to Julie and Steven Berg, $45,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Diana and Terry Rysewyk to Alice Halik and Jerry Sparks.
Alice Halik and Jerry Sparks to Diana and Terry Rysewyk.
Terry and Diana Rysewyk to the Michael and Ann Richgels Joint Revocable Trust, $344,960.
Jeffrey and Wendy McCoy to Margaret and Wade McKnight, $293,900.
Dean and Sandra Stoddard to Chad and Emily Dwyer, $349,900.
Beaver Properties LLC to Buchner Properties #5 LLC, $40,000.
Beaver Properties LLC to Greg Carey, $38,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Leland and Lois Johnson to Ashley and Blake Holthaus, $324,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Joel Benson to Clara Nagle, $129,000.
Lindsey Pugh and Nathan Randall to Olivia Severson and Timothy Wing, $275,000.
Keith and Pamela Roh to Keith and Pamela Roh.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Sveta and Tom Schmitz to the Gregory and Svetlana Schmitz Joint Living Trust.
Donna and James Richardson to Angela and Thomas Smith, $310,000.
