The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Pamela Dixon to Jenna Smaby, 1222 11th St. S., $135,000.
Cynthia and John Ryan to Jason Stratman, 511 and 513 Mississippi St., $110,000.
Kimberly Marshall to Mike Michaels Holdings LLC, 907 Hood St., $98,500.
Jayne and Justin Shirky to Michael Groth and Sarah Voshart, 2110 Barlow St., $138,000.
BKS Managements LLC to Paisley LLC, 415 Market St., $206,000.
Melissa Althoff to Christopher Molldrem, 1932 Onalaska Ave., $104,500.
Russell Bortz to Wisco Property Group LLC, 826 and 828 Sixth St. S. and 527 Mississippi St.
Wisco Property Group LLC to Aaron Tillema, 826 and 828 Sixth St. S. and 527 Mississippi St., $151,750.
Jodi and William Netzer to Cecilia and Shawn Moldenhauer, 1430 Wood St., $132,000.
Mary and Wayne Duvel to Maryam Fatima and Abdul Haleem Kidwai, 3617 Parkwood Place, $72,600.
Lane Duvel and Lisa Lickel to Maryam Fatima and Abdul Haleem Kidwai, 3617 Parkwood Place, $107,400.
Donald and Lorraine Helfrich Irrevocable Trust to Joanne Dierkop, 2724 Glendale Ave., $107,333.
Vicky and Wayne Shapard to Shirley Fritz-Fortner, 1411 East Ave. S., $165,000.
Bertha, Donald, Gerald and Leroy Humm and Betty Nelson to Carly Clay, 2420 15th Place S., $130,000.
McLenahan Revocable Trust to Rachel Bryant and Andrew Jesson, 2321 Main St., $269,900.
Anthony Krenzke to Barbara and Daniel Fitzsimmons, 2306 Onalaska Ave., $149,900.
Great River Homes LLC to Kathryn and Walt Henderson, 5916 River Run Road, $300,570.
Hoffer LLC to Adam Hoffer, 403 and 405 West Ave. S.
RWR Properties LLC to Andrew and Scott Tyink, 212 and 214 Ninth St. S., $166,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Elizabeth and Michael Hodson to Mary and Michael Jackson, 530 Ninth Ave. S., $163,000.
James and Elaine Stumpf Revocable Trust to Nicole and Shane Krause, 618 13th Ave. S., $207,000.
PCG Living Trust to Boyd and Kathleen Manning, 707 Oak Timber Drive, $390,000.
Nancy and Raymond Knutson to John and Marsha Hagenah and Amber and Mark Joswick, 406 14th Ave. N., $150,000.
Aarica Stallman to Aarica and Joseph, 202 Coachlite Court S.
Tanya Miske to Tamara Nelsen, 1101 Wilson St., $140,000.
JCB Onalaska LLC to Stengers Swede Valley Farm LLC, 2737 National Drive, $2,225,000.
Schulze Properties of La Crosse LLC to Duane and Patricia Schulze, 2003 Charles Ave., $37,800.
Douglas and Frances Russell to Dewey and Jeanette Coerper, 1166 Rolling Oaks Drive, $236,000.
Kaye and Kenneth Olson to Alexandra and Daniel Fabry, 525 Grove St., $225,700.
Lori Murphy to Noah Murphy and Erika Rommes, 824 Sixth Ave. N., $205,000.
Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Lorie Brown, 444 Coronado Circle, $214,900.
Apolonia and Jason Speropulos to Erin and Nathan Heiden, 521 12th Ave. N., $188,000.
Marcella Horman Irrevocable Trust to Robert and Sally Letendre, 538 12th Ave. N., $201,000.
Johnathan and Rebecca King to Hlee Vue and Xai Yang, 928 Sixth Ave. N., $239,900.
R&A Leibold Living Trust to Marissa Besl and Evan Neitzel, 1566 Young Drive E., $170,000.
Andrew Barnhardt, James Rau and Jeremy Southworth to Kevin Prairie, 812 Sixth Ave. N., $175,900.
BANGOR
Jordan Fennigkoh to Wylliam Hager and Bridget Young, $160,000.
HOLMEN
HG Group LLC to Ali and Brandon Hellenbrand, $374,900.
Anessa and Richard Suhr to Michael Whiteaker, $191,000.
David and Sandra Moser to Amanda and Jason Denault, $217,000.
Jeanette and Dewey Coerper Jr., $300,000.
Peters Wealth Management to Mai and Xao Vang, $366,000.
Marie Gowlland-Strupp to Carolyn and Erek Wodele, $192,500.
WEST SALEM
Michael and Michelle Turnipseed to Amy and Joseph Spinler, $419,900.
Robert Gurrath to Megan and Teri Gulbranson, $197,900.
Suzanne Lauscher to Seth Peters, $62,400.
TOWN OF BURNS
Donald Sneller to Aaron and Amy Olson, $370,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Harold and Shirley Yeske to Jodi and William Netzer, $199,900.
Mara Adams to Megan Gerry and Jacob Zielsdorf, $173,500.
Angela and John McHenry to Brian and Lisa Grenell, $500,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Loralee Clark to Jason and Sara Schott, $75,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Aaron and Amy Olson to James and Roxanne Kelly, $277,500.
Andrea and Dale Rundahl to Dale Rundahl.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Arthur and Margaret Simpson to Jaime and Jeffrey Powell, $428,000.
Adam and Kelly Conway to Jeffrey and Lynn Conway, $120,500.
Michelle Kleist and Brett Schnur to Anessa and Richard Suhr, $317,000.
Dale Grosz to Lennie Waldner, $300,000.
Adam and Katherine Stueber to Richard Remen, $210,000.
Elaine and Larry Bodin to John McHenry, $570,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Karen Tiber to Lori Lawrence, $60,000.
Ernest Padgett to Patrick Wilkinson, $304,000.
Stonehill Development LLC to Xao Xiong and Ker Yang, $40,000.
Mary Gallagher to Gerald and Pamela Willer, $11,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Leah and Zachary Schild to Daniel and Rachel Sting, $365,000.
David and Jacqueline Bates to the Herritz Living Trust, $3,000.
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Joshua and Lynn Erickson, $45,000.
Roxanne and Susan Terry to Roxanne and Susan Terry.
Roxanne Terry to the Roxanne Terry Trust.
Susan Terry to the Susan Terry Individual Property Trust.
CRZ Holdings LLC to Katherine Allen, $220,000.
Jamie and Kristen Freier to Leah and Zachary Schild, $360,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
ALT Investments LLC to Gabriel and Megan Marsh, $115,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Daniel and Mary Irish to Mark Gronemus, $260,000.
