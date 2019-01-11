GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shopko has announced the closure of six more stores in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin-based retailer announced late last year that it was closing 39 stores in 19 states by the end of February.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that it has added to the list stores in Appleton, Grafton, La Crosse, Menasha, Seymour and Sussex. Before, it had announced only one Wisconsin closure, in Mauston.
The Green Bay area department store chain operates about 360 stores in 24 states. Shopko has said the closures are dictated by the long-term outlook on profitability, sales trends and growth potential.
Shopko intends to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors next week.
