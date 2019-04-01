Whether you’re looking for an employee or looking for a job, River Valley Media is sponsoring a Work Wisconsin Virtual Career Fair for the next two weeks that will provide opportunities throughout the state.
The Work Wisconsin Virtual Career Fair begins March 31 and runs through April 13. In addition to River Valley Media in La Crosse and Chippewa Falls, partners include sister publications in Madison and Racine.
Paul Fritz, vice president-digital for the River Valley Media Group, said: “For employers, it’s a great way to talk about available jobs that they’re hot to hire for today.”
And it’s a great way to broaden your search without leaving your computer.
“This is exciting because we’re committed to helping people find opportunities around Wisconsin,” Fritz said. “Whether it’s around the corner or across the state, employers will be able to recruit prospective employees and jobseekers can target the right opportunity for them.”
The format stresses flexibility, allowing job seekers to talk to people who want to make immediate hires.
“It also allows job seekers to check out all the social channels that businesses have to offer, which leads to a more informed candidate,” Fritz said.
