Mother, daughter artists open The Westby Blend coffee and tea shop

WESTBY, Wis. — Monica Orban, who opened Nisse House of Art in 2013 at 211 S. Main St. in downtown Westby, had planned for years to add a coffee shop to the business.

After closing her fine arts and crafts storefront for two years to be a “full-time grandma,” she reopened Nisse House of Art on Dec. 2, with much of its space occupied by the new The Westby Blend coffee and tea shop. The shop’s grand opening celebration was held Saturday.

Orban and her daughter Rikki Macsis moved to the unincorporated community of Dell from Michigan in 2007.

Orban now lives in Viroqua and runs Nisse House of Art and The Westby Blend with her daughter, Evelyn Sumer.

Nisse House of Art sells fine arts and crafts made by the two women and other Coulee Region artists and craftsmen. Orban specializes in creating bonsai, topiary and terrariums, while Sumer specializes in crochet work and jewelry.

Many of the items made by artists and craftsmen are displayed in the new coffee and tea shop, which Orban said will remain open at least through March as a pop-up business.