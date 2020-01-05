Mount La Crosse ski area celebrates 60-year anniversary

MOUNT LA CROSSE

WHAT: Also known as Mt. La Crosse Ski & Snowboard, it offers skiing and snowboarding, usually from around the weekend after Thanksgiving until the second or third week of March.

WHERE: N5549 Old Town Hall Road in the town of Shelby, just south of La Crosse.

HOURS: Regular hours during the season are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

WHO: The ski hill is owned by Todd and Cindy Schini, who bought it in 2000 from founders Ted and Susan Motschman.

60-YEAR ANNIVERSARY: The ski hill, which opened in January 1960, will hold a 60-year anniversary celebration on Leap Day (which is Feb. 29) weekend. Celebration details are being worked out.

MORE INFO: Call Mount La Crosse at 608-788-0044 or visit www.mtlacrosse.com or its Facebook page.