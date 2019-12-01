Noelke’s in downtown La Crosse to continue, under new ownership

NOELKE’S

WHAT: A downtown La Crosse store that first opened in 1883 and sells church supplies and other religious items. Ed Noelke, who will retire at the end of December, sold the business in August to the five brothers who own the much larger T.H. Stemper Co. church supply and religious items store in Milwaukee. The store will remain open under the Noelke’s name.

WHERE: Noelke’s has always been at 529 Main St.

HOURS 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

MORE INFO: Call the store at 608-782-8544 or visit www.stempers.com/ChurchSupply/Noelkes.