Owners’ interest in reptiles, art and crafts leads to new La Crosse store

DRIFTLESS REPTILES & PETS

WHAT: A reptile specialty store and gift shop that owners Peighton and Brad Carter opened on Jan. 17.

WHERE: 2344 State Road 16 on the far North Side of La Crosse. The business is in Eagle Bluff Plaza, which is south of Allen Automatic Transmission, along Highway 16.

GRAND OPENING: The store’s grand opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

HOURS: Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, and closed Wednesday and Thursday.

MORE INFO: Visit the store’s Facebook page, or call Peighton at 608-498-9603 regarding the gift shop part of the business, or Brad at 608-738-2167 about the reptile part of the business.