The Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 1411 Rose St. suddenly and permanently closed Monday.
Perkins officials confirmed the closure but offered few other details.
Employees at the La Crosse location are able to transfer to the location in Onalaska, according to Todd Danielson, regional manager for Perkins.
The closure was part of a nationwide downsizing by the Memphis-based restaurant chain, which shuttered 10 locations in total. Janesville and Chanhassen, Minnesota were the only other Midwestern stores affected.
The Shopko offered to transfer my prescriptions to another Shopko and I declined and went to Walgreens. Soon there will be nothing left on the Northside.
But where will I go for disgusting food at suspiciously low prices!?
