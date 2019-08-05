{{featured_button_text}}
Perkins Closes

The Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 1411 Rose St. suddenly and permanently closed Monday.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 1411 Rose St. suddenly and permanently closed Monday, the same day the Memphis-based chain announced it was filing for bankruptcy.

Todd Danielson, regional manager for Perkins, said the roughly 30 employees at the La Crosse location are able to transfer to the restaurant in Onalaska, which will continue operating as usual.

The closure was part of a nationwide downsizing by the struggling chain, which shuttered 10 locations in total. Janesville and Chanhassen, Minn., were the only other Midwestern stores affected.

Perkins & Marie Callendar's LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, according to a press release from the company, and is hoping to be purchased by another corporate entity.

The company, which has 400 locations in North America, previously filed for bankruptcy in 2011.

View (3) comments

thomaslind949

I used to refer to it as pukeins. Good riddance!!!!!!!!!

let it go

The Shopko offered to transfer my prescriptions to another Shopko and I declined and went to Walgreens. Soon there will be nothing left on the Northside.

lacrosseguy

But where will I go for disgusting food at suspiciously low prices!?

