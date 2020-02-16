Pizza Ranch and FunZone Arcade opens Monday in La Crosse

PIZZA RANCH AND FUNZONE ARCADE

WHAT: A new La Crosse restaurant with 23 arcade games, that is owned by Pizza Ranch franchisees Craig and Nancy Ferger of rural Arkdale, Wis.

WHERE: 3130 Chestnut Place, near the La Crosse Wellness Center on the west side of Highway 16, on the far North Side of La Crosse.

WHEN: The restaurant will open Monday.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

MORE INFO: Call 608-519-3118 or visit www.pizzaranch.com or the La Crosse restaurant’s Facebook page.