Brice Prairie native Spencer Schaller has been named executive chef of the The Charmant Hotel in downtown La Crosse.
Schaller joined The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern in La Crosse in 2010, working his way up from line cook to lead line cook. After moving to culinary jobs in Charleston, S.C., and London, England, he joined the Driftless Cafe in Viroqua as the chef de cuisine. He moved to the Lovechild restaurant in La Crosse before becoming executive sous chef at The Charmant Hotel in 2017 to oversee kitchen training and menu development and execution.
Schaller was promoted to executive chef in July.
