Shady Kate’s, Pizza Amore and 57 other restaurants in the La Crosse area you'll never eat at again

Kate Gerrard has closed her two downtown La Crosse restaurants, Shady Kate’s at 333 Main St. and Kate’s Pizza Amore at 212 Main St., according to identical signs that were posted Tuesday at the entrances to both.

“I would like to thank all of my customers and employees over the years,” said the message on the signs, which ended with Gerrard’s first name. “It was a great run! Unfortunately, our share of the dining business continued to shrink as more restaurants continue to open. However, our expenses continue to climb. We are no longer able to make ends meet.”

Gerrard opened Kate’s on State at 1810 State St. in 2002, moved it to 333 Main St. in 2012 and renamed it Shady Kate’s in October 2018. She opened her pizza restaurant in 2009.

Gerrard was not available for comment Tuesday.

